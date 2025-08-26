EA Algo Trader Advanced for MetaTrader 5

Smart and Flexible Automation for Your Trading – Compatible with Netting and Hedging Accounts

Algo Trader Advanced is a complete Expert Advisor, created for traders who seek efficiency, control, and total flexibility in trading.

Designed for Forex, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, and B3, it combines configurable strategies, advanced risk management, and automated execution in a single system.

Smart Automation

Run advanced strategies automatically in any market, without being stuck in front of the screen.

Total Customization

Set up indicators, filters, and strategies according to your trading style, with full adjustment freedom.

Advanced Risk Management

Protect your capital with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Gradual Stop, Hedge, Profit Compensation, Daily Targets, Partial Closures, and other features.

Multi-Market

Trade different asset classes in a single EA, with efficiency and flexibility.

Main Features

🔹 Technical Indicators

Combine multiple timeframes and strategies to identify opportunities:

Trend : Moving Averages, Ichimoku, ADX, Parabolic SAR

Reversal : Fibonacci, RSI, Stochastic, MACD

Sideways Market: Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic

🔹 Risk Management

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trailing Stop and scheduled closing

Gradual Stop to reduce positions in case of losses

Daily profit/loss targets

Partial closures to secure profits early

Profit Compensation and controlled Martingale

Configurable automatic Hedge

Spread and Swap limits to avoid excessive costs

🔹 Manual and Automatic Entries

Fixed, automatic, or balance-based proportional lots

Manual entries with automated exit management

Multi-asset operation on several pairs and assets simultaneously

🔹 Visual Panels

General panel of profits, losses, swap, and margin

Lot ratio and position balance

Real-time costs: spread, swap, and drawdown

Automatic highs and lows in history

Direction and variation of recent candles

Visible TP and SL lines on the chart

Panorama Panel (multi-assets) and Exposure Panel (lots and positions)

🔹 Highs and Lows Strategy

Identification of critical reversal zones

Blocking of opposite trades

Entry allowed only at extreme levels

🔹 Filters and Alerts

Restriction by dates, times, and sessions

Automatic notifications in MetaTrader, mobile, or email

Risk alerts for drawdown and critical margin

🔹 Time and Candle Control

Set trading windows by time or day of the week

Analyze candle strength and direction to avoid trading in neutral markets

Download now on MQL5 and test Algo Trader Advanced for free.

Automate your trades with efficiency, security, and an EA fully configurable for any trading style.



