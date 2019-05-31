Forex Trade Manager MT5

4.98

Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart.

It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel.

Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or futures, Trade Manager MT5 helps you keep your trading process organized, consistent, and easier to control.

MT5 Trade Manager is also compatible with custom charts such as Renko or second-based charts and other non-standard chart types.

With Trade Manager MT5, complex calculations become a thing of the past. Define your trade by marking entry, stop loss, and take profit levels with simple, draggable lines. Set your risk, and Trade Manager instantly calculates your position size and shows real-time SL and TP values in pips, points, or account currency. Every trade is organized and managed effortlessly.

Key Features:

  • Position Size Calculator: Determine trade size instantly based on defined risk, Stop Loss, account balance, equity, or fixed cash amount.
  • Easy Trade Planning: Plan trades directly on the chart with draggable horizontal lines for entry, stop loss, and take profit.
  • Real-Time Display of SL and TP: View stop loss and take profit in account currency, pips or points for easy analysis.
  • External Lot Calculation: Trade Manager can calculate the correct lot size for trades opened outside the panel, including trades opened from the MT5 Mobile App, Web Terminal, another terminal, or another external source connected to the same trading account.
  • MT5 Mobile App Trading Support: Open trades from your phone while Trade Manager runs on your desktop terminal or VPS. Trade Manager can detect the mobile trade, read its Stop Loss, calculate the correct lot size, and adjust the final position size automatically.

Advanced Protection Tools

  • Break Even Options:
    • Basic Break Even: Protect your profits with automatic breakeven placement.
    • Multi-Level Break Even: Set up to 4 levels for increased security as your trade progresses.
    • Manual Move SL to BE: Move Stop Loss to Break Even manually with one click.
    • Common Break Even: Manage multiple trades as one group with one shared Break Even point. Trade Manager can also display the Common BE line or zone directly on the chart.

  • Trailing Stop Variations:
    • Basic Trailing Stop: Adjust with each price move.
    • Multi-Level Trailing Stop: Customize up to 4 levels.
    • Trailing Stop Following Highs and Lows: Adapt to market momentum.
    • Moving Average-Based Trailing Stop: Tailored for trend-followers.
    • ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Account for market volatility.
    • Partial Closure Trailing Stop: Lock in gains progressively.
  • Partial Take Profit and Stop Loss: Secure profits gradually with partial TP and SL adjustments.
  • Equity Protect: Automatically closes trades at a set profit or loss limit to protect capital and control drawdowns.

Stealth and Efficiency Tools

  • Hidden Mode: hide SL and TP, and pending orders to prevent "stop loss hunting".
  • Automated set SL and TP for External Orders: Protect orders opened by mobile or other EA.
  • Trailing Pending Orders: Allow pending orders to follow current price dynamically.

Precision Trade Execution

  • Limit Pullback Orders (LPO): Gain better entry prices by waiting for strategic pullbacks.
  • Quick Trade Closure: Close all trades, or choose specific profitable, losing, buy, or sell trades with one click.
  • Asynchronous Fast Trade Closing: In the MT5 version, Trade Manager can close groups of trades faster using asynchronous trade operations.
  • One-Click Pending Order Deletion: Clean up pending orders instantly.
  • Large Trade Splitting: For high-volume accounts, split large trades into manageable portions.

Efficiency and Customization

  • Save and Load Settings Templates: Simplify repeated tasks with customizable templates.
  • OCO (One Cancels the Other): Automatically cancel opposite pending orders when one is activated.
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio Management: Maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio with each planned trade.

Trade Manager’s simplicity, combined with cutting-edge risk management features, is why we are one of the top-rated tools on the MQL5 Market. Our customers rave about the intuitive design, reliable lot size calculator, and responsive support team.

Trade Manager combines precise trade planning, automatic lot size calculation, advanced risk management, and flexible trade control in one tool. It is designed for traders who want to trade faster, manage risk more consistently, and keep full control over every position directly from MetaTrader 5.

Explore the “Reviews” tab to see why traders worldwide rely on Trade Manager EA to gain an edge. Ready to experience it for yourself? Contact us via our profile for a free 7-day trial.

Reviews 753
paulstrong23
261
paulstrong23 2026.08.20 11:33 
 

Does what it says on the box, also excellent support if needed.

Jericho Rosete
23
Jericho Rosete 2026.08.19 06:35 
 

Solid tool. Great user support with fast replies.

wsbpinkguy
35
wsbpinkguy 2026.08.17 16:21 
 

I love this Trade Manager! It supports all the functions that others don't and it's backed by amazing instant customer service, I love it! This is without doubt the best trade manager you could find, I am lucky to find it! My thank you to the developer!

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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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paulstrong23
261
paulstrong23 2026.08.20 11:33 
 

Does what it says on the box, also excellent support if needed.

Jericho Rosete
23
Jericho Rosete 2026.08.19 06:35 
 

Solid tool. Great user support with fast replies.

wsbpinkguy
35
wsbpinkguy 2026.08.17 16:21 
 

I love this Trade Manager! It supports all the functions that others don't and it's backed by amazing instant customer service, I love it! This is without doubt the best trade manager you could find, I am lucky to find it! My thank you to the developer!

hayleyroberts85
19
hayleyroberts85 2026.08.12 15:54 
 

Software seems amazing so far, works well and there are plenty of options on how to enter and exit trades according to different strategies. The key standout piece with this software though is the customer support. You email the Helpdesk with any questions and feedback and they respond the same day (time zone permitting), they talk you through solutions to any problems you are facing. They also take on board potential needs that aren't met and if it seems relevant for a broader audience will look to implement changes based off your suggestions! Amazing!

sonnetswanepoel
19
sonnetswanepoel 2026.08.12 12:22 
 

Support is especially good .

Anatolie
21
Anatolie 2026.07.17 09:20 
 

This is the best Trading Manager that I have used since I am doing trading, easy to use and to understand. The support is great, always the answer came no late than 1 hour. Many useful functions, but what I like most is that I can have a better risk money management because I always risk the same amount per trade.

GeoTheo
19
GeoTheo 2026.07.09 09:47 
 

This is easily the best trade manager I’ve tried. It’s simple to use, very capable, and covers pretty much everything I need. Support has also been great, with quick and helpful replies whenever I had a question.

Chudleigh
20
Chudleigh 2026.06.29 08:24 
 

It does exactly what I want. More importantly, the support is more than I expected. Very good indeed. Thank you.

claudiududu
29
claudiududu 2026.06.23 19:34 
 

Super !

walter3693
19
walter3693 2026.06.18 14:55 
 

strumento eccellente per operare soppratutto per scalping molto semplice da capire e da usare ma molto efficace e veloce nell'operare,cosi'come e' efficente il servizio clienti al top da 10 e lode complimenti supporto perfetto. grazie

xbycastielx
19
xbycastielx 2026.06.17 15:44 
 

Great for scalping, position entry, risk management, etc. This is the ea even professionals needed! Thanks for this tool.

joss9990
54
joss9990 2026.06.10 15:11 
 

Best Trade manager I've tried by a long way . Simple to use and does pretty much anything you could possibly need to do . Support is fantastic too - generally answer within a couple of hours with help when and if needed .

dinesh bhasin
27
dinesh bhasin 2026.06.05 03:43 
 

super utility EA. Great for scalping.

thebreaker122
19
thebreaker122 2026.06.04 11:15 
 

Sehr netter Support. Sehr schnelle Rückmeldung bei Problemen zur Einstellung. Der Trade Manager selber läuft sauber und erleichtert mir Vieles - danke

alww
266
alww 2026.06.02 06:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LRP606
34
LRP606 2026.05.26 15:31 
 

Super.

Jamerson Norbey Posada Duque
141
Jamerson Norbey Posada Duque 2026.05.24 17:59 
 

I've found it excellent since I started using it four years ago; it's by far the best. I have two suggestions or recommendations. 1. It would be great if you added an option or button that uses average buy or sell orders. As you add orders in each direction, you could manage a Stop Loss and Take Profit averaged across all orders, calculating your potential gain or loss at that price. Additionally, it would provide individual information on the total number of lots in each buy/sell order and their current status. This would allow you to manually build a trade. It would be fantastic if all of this could be controlled with a button to choose between group or individual order processing. 2. It would be great to be able to modify the fill color of an existing position. Currently, only green and red are available. It would be great to be able to customize the fill color to choose between lighter/darker, other colors, or no color at all. Thank you and best regards.

cercleben
19
cercleben 2026.05.22 13:13 
 

EA parfait je recommande à 100% il a toutes les fonctionnalités dont j'avais besoin, facile à utiliser et service client au top

Silvertrade Ltd
28
Silvertrade Ltd 2026.05.21 20:29 
 

Excellent tools and a truly enjoyable EA to work with. It makes trading more practical, efficient, and profitable when used properly. In my opinion, it offers great value for the money, and you definitely get more than what you pay for. The support team is also very responsive and helpful. Whenever there is an issue, question, or misunderstanding, they always reply quickly and provide clear assistance. Overall, I’m very satisfied with both the product and the customer support. Good Job, Thx again. Greats

DaveShave
19
DaveShave 2026.05.21 18:48 
 

Sehr hilfreiches Tool für mein Risk- Management und sehr guter Support!

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