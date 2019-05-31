Forex Trade Manager MT5

Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart.

It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel.

Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or futures, Trade Manager MT5 helps you keep your trading process organized, consistent, and easier to control.

MT5 Trade Manager is also compatible with custom charts such as Renko or second-based charts and other non-standard chart types.

With Trade Manager MT5, complex calculations become a thing of the past. Define your trade by marking entry, stop loss, and take profit levels with simple, draggable lines. Set your risk, and Trade Manager instantly calculates your position size and shows real-time SL and TP values in pips, points, or account currency. Every trade is organized and managed effortlessly.

Key Features:

Position Size Calculator : Determine trade size instantly based on defined risk, Stop Loss, account balance, equity, or fixed cash amount.

: Determine trade size instantly based on defined risk, Stop Loss, account balance, equity, or fixed cash amount. Easy Trade Planning : Plan trades directly on the chart with draggable horizontal lines for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

: Plan trades directly on the chart with draggable horizontal lines for entry, stop loss, and take profit. Real-Time Display of SL and TP : View stop loss and take profit in account currency, pips or points for easy analysis.

: View stop loss and take profit in account currency, pips or points for easy analysis.

External Lot Calculation: Trade Manager can calculate the correct lot size for trades opened outside the panel, including trades opened from the MT5 Mobile App, Web Terminal, another terminal, or another external source connected to the same trading account.

Trade Manager can calculate the correct lot size for trades opened outside the panel, including trades opened from the MT5 Mobile App, Web Terminal, another terminal, or another external source connected to the same trading account. MT5 Mobile App Trading Support: Open trades from your phone while Trade Manager runs on your desktop terminal or VPS. Trade Manager can detect the mobile trade, read its Stop Loss, calculate the correct lot size, and adjust the final position size automatically.



Advanced Protection Tools

Break Even Options : Basic Break Even: Protect your profits with automatic breakeven placement. Multi-Level Break Even: Set up to 4 levels for increased security as your trade progresses. Manual Move SL to BE : Move Stop Loss to Break Even manually with one click. Common Break Even : Manage multiple trades as one group with one shared Break Even point. Trade Manager can also display the Common BE line or zone directly on the chart.



: Trailing Stop Variations : Basic Trailing Stop: Adjust with each price move. Multi-Level Trailing Stop: Customize up to 4 levels. Trailing Stop Following Highs and Lows: Adapt to market momentum. Moving Average-Based Trailing Stop: Tailored for trend-followers. ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Account for market volatility. Partial Closure Trailing Stop: Lock in gains progressively.

: Partial Take Profit and Stop Loss : Secure profits gradually with partial TP and SL adjustments.

: Secure profits gradually with partial TP and SL adjustments. Equity Protect : Automatically closes trades at a set profit or loss limit to protect capital and control drawdowns.



Stealth and Efficiency Tools

Hidden Mode : hide SL and TP, and pending orders to prevent "stop loss hunting".

: hide SL and TP, and pending orders to prevent "stop loss hunting". Automated set SL and TP for External Orders : Protect orders opened by mobile or other EA.

: Protect orders opened by mobile or other EA. Trailing Pending Orders: Allow pending orders to follow current price dynamically.

Precision Trade Execution

Limit Pullback Orders (LPO) : Gain better entry prices by waiting for strategic pullbacks.

: Gain better entry prices by waiting for strategic pullbacks. Quick Trade Closure : Close all trades, or choose specific profitable, losing, buy, or sell trades with one click.

: Close all trades, or choose specific profitable, losing, buy, or sell trades with one click. Asynchronous Fast Trade Closing : In the MT5 version, Trade Manager can close groups of trades faster using asynchronous trade operations.



: In the MT5 version, Trade Manager can close groups of trades faster using asynchronous trade operations. One-Click Pending Order Deletion : Clean up pending orders instantly.

: Clean up pending orders instantly. Large Trade Splitting: For high-volume accounts, split large trades into manageable portions.

Efficiency and Customization

Save and Load Settings Templates : Simplify repeated tasks with customizable templates.

: Simplify repeated tasks with customizable templates. OCO (One Cancels the Other) : Automatically cancel opposite pending orders when one is activated.

: Automatically cancel opposite pending orders when one is activated. Risk-to-Reward Ratio Management: Maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio with each planned trade.

Trade Manager’s simplicity, combined with cutting-edge risk management features, is why we are one of the top-rated tools on the MQL5 Market. Our customers rave about the intuitive design, reliable lot size calculator, and responsive support team.

Explore the “Reviews” tab to see why traders worldwide rely on Trade Manager EA to gain an edge. Ready to experience it for yourself? Contact us via our profile for a free 7-day trial.

Trade Manager combines precise trade planning, automatic lot size calculation, advanced risk management, and flexible trade control in one tool. It is designed for traders who want to trade faster, manage risk more consistently, and keep full control over every position directly from MetaTrader 5.