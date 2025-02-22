Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe

4.5

*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing No Repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI).It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the signals help identify potential market reversals when price reaches key zones, combined with a real-time alerts system that notifies you immediately when price enters your predefined zones or when a Reversal Signal occurs within a key zone — ensuring you never miss any critical market moments.This tool provides a clearer perspective for high-probability entries and exits, enhances confidence in trade planning, and helps avoid trading in volatile or directionless markets.It is an Indicator + Signal System (2-in-1),combining zone analysis with real-time trade entry signals in a single tool. Whether you use it for direct trading or as part of your market analysis, it can be fully customized to suit your personal trading style. ***

🎁 FREE! The FABLE Pro Suite –Trading Toolkit

When you purchase this indicator, you will receive the FABLE Pro Suite absolutely free!

  • An essential tool every Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trader should have
  • Designed exclusively for SMC FABLE supporters
  • Helps you analyze more accurately and make decisions efficiently.

Instant download available after purchase – no waiting required!

          📍 The FABLE Pro Suite Toolsethttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SemBU_bN1N3vmLLmY3Y1ePqG6bKW0pRB
                                                    📃 Installation Guide : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1k2PEWw5BRsSmsuxQl4oj3TWAEuClz2V6MuiccCe50ic

------------------------------------------------------

Features include:

  • Automated Market Structure Detection: BOS, CHoCH, mBOS, mCHoCH, with clear distinction between internal and external market structures.
  • Key Points of Interest (POI): All zones after a Break of Structure.
  • Market Key Levels Identification: Order Blocks (OB), Supply & Demand Zones (SD), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
  • Liquidity, Equal Highs / Equal Lows, PDH / PDL (Previous Day High/Low), PWH / PWL (Previous Week High/Low).
  • Premium & Discount Zones: Helps identify high-probability entry and exit points.
  • Auto Fibonacci Levels: Automatically draws Fibonacci lines to quickly identify pullbacks and reversal points.
  • Trading session timings (Tokyo, London, New York)
  • Real-Time Alerts System: -Instant notifications when price enters your predefined zones. -Alerts triggered when a Reversal Signal occurs inside key zones, providing greater confidence for trade entries.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to use, clear, and straightforward.
  • Zones Never Disappear: Ideal for backtesting and strategic planning. Train methodically and develop precise trading strategies.
  • Customizable Signals and Chart Display: Whether you trade with the system or rely on your own analysis, this feature offers flexibility for your strategy.
  • Tick & Tip: Adjust the Swing setting to suit each asset for improved backtesting accuracy and more precise strategy development.
  • Risk Per Trade Calculator – Trade with Precision and Protect Your Portfolio!
  • No more manual lot size calculations! Simply set your Stop Loss and % Risk, and the system will handle the rest automatically.There's no need to specify whether it's a BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL STOP, or SELL LIMIT  the system will determine the appropriate option for you.
    •
  • The system operates in real time, both in market analysis and signal display, with no repainting. ***

This indicator is designed especially for SMC traders and those who are beginning to study the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) approach. It can also be seamlessly combined with other trading tools and strategies to enhance your overall trading performance.

    -------------------------------------------------------

    *** Trade anywhere, anytime: This indicator can be used with major and minor currency pairs, as well as gold and other assets.

    *** Recommendation: For assets other than gold, Recommended timeframes: M15, H1, H4 — The higher the timeframe, the more reliable the signals and the greater the potential profit per trade. 

    -------------------------------------------------------

       Instructional Video : https://youtu.be/tWrs7uaR5Bg
     Instructional Video (Version:Risk Per Trade)https://youtu.be/4ic_nZlwqsI
    Join Us Now for Real-Time Forward Testing : https://www.youtube.com/@fableedge

    ------------------------------------------------------

    📍 Documentations

    We want you to get the most out of this indicator. For a better understanding, we recommend reading this section first.

    • *** User Manual – Dashboard & Feature Settings for Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe ***

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IrO-L3B9rK7oXXPavHpjOTuzeQFXJjt-S41Juk_96ak

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** How to Download the Free Demo Version of the “Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe” Indicator ***

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/13bCDw5YQoDRLI5qcOAVDKewmaC6fGxp7BAlb2VqYSjU

    https://youtu.be/lHWQRQLmniE

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** Actual screenshot example captured from the  "Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe" indicator.***

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UiQfxFwOnMuCWdIsYscPWit98_XJ5ipLHYjZ5kr-gtU

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** Step-by-Step Guide for Installation, Purchase, Updating, and Understanding the Versions ***

    ------------------------------------------------------

    *** SMC | Smart Money Concepts (SMC) | SMART MONEY | SMC Signals | Entry In The Zone | Zone | SMC Reversal Signal Tool SMCFABLE | SMC MT5 | Smart Money Concepts for MT5 SMC Indicator on MT5 | Signals | SMC signal Indicator | SMC signal Indicator MT5 Market Structure | ICT | Market Structure Analysis | BOS CHoCH | orderblock | Automatic BOS CHoCH Detector | mBOS mCHoCH | Order Blocks | OB | Supply Demand | SD |  Fair Value Gaps | FVG | Liquidity | Premium Discount  | Point of Interest(POI) | POI | automated Fibonacci levels Auto Fib Level  |Fresh Zone Identification | SMC Multi Timeframe | Multi Timeframe Analysis | Trade Session Analyzer | Trade Session Insights Tokyo, London, New York | Support Resistance | Equal Highs Equal Lows | PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL | Lock Scale Feature | RealTime Alerts | Customizable Dashboard Risk Per Trade Calculator FABLE ***

    ------------------------------------------------------

    *** Why Choose Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe? ***

    • The Market Structure analysis system instantly tells you whether the market is in an Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways, without wasting time drawing lines or guessing. This reduces errors from manual analysis.
    • Multi-Timeframe trend analysis allows you to see the big picture from smaller timeframes like M1, M5 up to larger ones such as H4, D1—all on a single screen. You can clearly observe both the overall trend and small price movements, helping you trade with greater precision.
    • Important zones such as Order Blocks, Supply & Demand, and Fair Value Gaps are clearly highlighted along with the trend direction. This helps you connect entry and exit points effectively, without guesswork.
    • The system calculates Premium & Discount zones—the high and low price areas within each trend—helping you avoid risky trade entries and protect your capital like a professional.
    • The system automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with signals indicating the potential for market reversal when price enters important zones. This gives you a higher-probability view of entries and exits, increasing your confidence in trade planning.

    • Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is the tool that will elevate your trading by giving you deeper market insights, clearer trend visibility, and more precise timing for critical moves

    • Risk Per Trade Calculator – Trade with Precision and Protect Your Portfolio!
    • No more manual lot size calculations! Simply set your Stop Loss and % Risk, and the system will handle the rest automatically.There's no need to specify whether it's a BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL STOP, or SELL LIMIT  the system will determine the appropriate option for you.

    - Accurate Lot Size Calculation – Trade with confidence, no guessing or manual calculations needed!

    - Supports Both Pending Orders & Market Execution – Easily adjust your strategy to market conditions!

    - Prevents Overtrading & Reduces Margin Call Risk – Control your capital and protect your portfolio!

     ------------------------------------------------------

    📍*** Kindly read this message: If you do not require the Risk Per Trade Calculator, you can check the version in the Indicator section!****

    Indicator version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129435

    • What is the difference between the Indicator version and the Utility version (Risk Per Trade) of the program ‘Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe’?

      - Both versions are exactly the same in terms of features. The only difference is that I added the Risk Per Trade feature in the utility version

      - Other functions remain the same. If you already have other Trade Assistant tools, I recommend using the Indicator version, as it allows you to attach other Trade Assistant tools to the chart.

      – On the other hand, the Utility version (which includes the Risk Per Trade feature) does not support attaching other Trade Assistant tools. 

      - However, the advantage is that it simplifies the setup process since you don’t need to add anything else.

    ------------------------------------------------------

      *** Thank you for your interest in and support for our product. ***

    • Contact us: If you have any questions or need support, feel free to reach out via private message.***


      Reviews 3
      bagats074
      444
      bagats074 2025.07.18 09:40 
       

      Best of it's kind I have experienced. Still exploring it's intricacies. Cannot comment on support yet.

      diogougo31
      29
      diogougo31 2025.08.18 16:49 
       

      Still Using and i can tell that i ready like , cant give full review but ill add more as i go

