Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidationIt uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy. 
  1. EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 15-year long M1 futures data.
  2. Everything is already set up for NASDAQ M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
  3. You need to set only the Fixed Lotsize (or Risk Fixed % Of Balance) depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
  4. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  5. In the backtest is not used any Moneymanagement, its only a backtest for the lowest possible position - 0.01 lots.

For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • System parameter permutation - method how to reasonably estimate the long-run expected performance of a trading system.
  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Monte Carlo Robustness tests:
    • Simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • CustomComment = NASDAQ Expansion M15 - custom comment in history.
  • MagicNumber = 821524116 - unique trade ID, if you want to trade multiple EAs in one account.
  • UseMoneyManagement = false/true - if you want to trade only fixedlots use FALSE. If you want to risk % of balance you need to set this to TRUE.
  • mmRiskPercent = 1 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed Percentage of balance.
  • mmLotsIfNoMM = 0.01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.
  • FridayExitTime = 21:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.


