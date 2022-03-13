MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup.





Setup



A step by step user guide is available.





Key Features

Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers

You can create a tiered subscription model e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold. Where gold subscription gets ALL the signals etc.

Filter orders by id, symbol or comment



Includes a screenshot of the chart on which the order was executed

Draws the closed order on the sent screenshot for additional verification

The possibility of delaying the sending of the new order message, so that adjustments can be made to the position before sending



Full transparency on order details:



New market order *with screenshot



Order modification (stop loss, take profit)



Closed Order *with screenshot



Partially closed order **



New pending order



Modified pending order (entry price)



Pending order activations (additional as new market order)



Deleted pending order



Historical orders report ***



Customizable comments

Note:

* When sending screenshots, any objects on your charts such as indicators will be included

** Partially closed orders can be merged to the original order in the report for a "true" report

** Daily, weekly and monthly reports are sent at the specified time/day or manually through the dashboard

This utility requires a live connection to Telegram and therefore will not work in the strategy tester. However, a live demonstration video is available.

The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is compatible exclusively with Windows. If you're using an Apple device, it would be necessary to rent a VPS to facilitate the operation of the EA.

The product is under active development and new features and updates are released regularly.





Recommendations

A VPS for 24/7 execution and signal reliability



