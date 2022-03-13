MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider

4.86

MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup.


[Demo] [Manual] [MT4 Version] [Discord Version]    New: [Telegram To MT5]


Setup

A step by step user guide is available.


Key Features

  • Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers
  • You can create a tiered subscription model e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold. Where gold subscription gets ALL the signals etc.
    Filter orders by id, symbol or comment
  • Includes a screenshot of the chart on which the order was executed
  • Draws the closed order on the sent screenshot for additional verification
  • The possibility of delaying the sending of the new order message, so that adjustments can be made to the position before sending
  • Full transparency on order details:
    • New market order *with screenshot
    • Order modification (stop loss, take profit)
    • Closed Order *with screenshot
    • Partially closed order **
    • New pending order
    • Modified pending order (entry price)
    • Pending order activations (additional as new market order)
    • Deleted pending order
    • Historical orders report ***
    • Customizable comments

Note:

* When sending screenshots, any objects on your charts such as indicators will be included

** Partially closed orders can be merged to the original order in the report for a "true" report

** Daily, weekly and monthly reports are sent at the specified time/day or manually through the dashboard

This utility requires a live connection to Telegram and therefore will not work in the strategy tester. However, a live demonstration video is available.

The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is compatible exclusively with Windows. If you're using an Apple device, it would be necessary to rent a VPS to facilitate the operation of the EA.

The product is under active development and new features and updates are released regularly.


Recommendations 

A VPS for 24/7 execution and signal reliability 


Caution: MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is ONLY available for sale through the Marketplace. Other products on the internet purporting to be the same are FAKE!


Reviews 37
Ronderson Dos Santos Fonseca
184
Ronderson Dos Santos Fonseca 2025.09.26 16:43 
 

"This EA is very good, congratulations!!!"

Kaizo92i
19
Kaizo92i 2025.06.11 07:46 
 

Happy with that software. I hope future updates will coming.

Sashin Sobrun
58
Sashin Sobrun 2025.02.06 11:00 
 

Best tool on the market!! You wont go wrong, makes everything simple and the dev is always ready to assist.

Filter:
Russell Javier Rennalds
217
Russell Javier Rennalds 2025.09.30 13:37 
 

BRO!? There is such an ANNOYING BUG with this EA every time MT5 closes and reopens ALL the on-chart toggles get reset. This is especially annoying for the report history toggle section!!! is it because of the newer version that you have stopped providing quality maintenance for this EA? it basically is sabotaging the whole purpose as to why i got it sir !!?

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.10.23 13:12
Hello Russell,
I’m not aware of any bug like the one you’re describing, and I haven’t received similar reports from other customers! Please send me a private message so I can take a closer look and help figure out what might be causing the problem. Edit (2025.10.23):
After further testing, I can confirm that the settings and history toggles are correctly saved and loaded. I also contacted other customers, and none of them experienced this issue. Since I haven’t received a reply to my messages for over a month, I’ll assume the problem was resolved or not reproducible on your side.
Next time please contact me first before posting an unprofessional and untrue review. I always respond quickly and am happy to help solve any issues.
Ronderson Dos Santos Fonseca
184
Ronderson Dos Santos Fonseca 2025.09.26 16:43 
 

"This EA is very good, congratulations!!!"

Kaizo92i
19
Kaizo92i 2025.06.11 07:46 
 

Happy with that software. I hope future updates will coming.

Chiwi's IT
631
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.04.25 21:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sashin Sobrun
58
Sashin Sobrun 2025.02.06 11:00 
 

Best tool on the market!! You wont go wrong, makes everything simple and the dev is always ready to assist.

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:04
Thank you! I'm happy to hear it's helping you. Let me know if you ever need assistance!
CENK GUNER
263
CENK GUNER 2025.01.21 20:49 
 

it is amazing program. i bought it last week and i am so happy for this

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:04
Glad you're enjoying it! Wishing you great success with the tool.
Maron Gian Kalmijn
145
Maron Gian Kalmijn 2024.12.23 17:23 
 

Perfect, and Lucas has great and fast support!

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.01.17 16:20
Thank you! I always try to respond to messages as fast as possible.
Chaichana Dangwang
46
Chaichana Dangwang 2024.12.05 04:04 
 

The best bot I have seen on MQL5 so far. Friendly UI and incredible UX. Highly recommended!

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.01.17 16:19
Thank you, I'm glad you like it :)
rich12456
36
rich12456 2024.10.21 11:15 
 

Very good app that works very well with my EA's, allows me to get on with my day but still get notifications. good work.

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.11.30 11:54
Thank you for your feedback! I’m glad the app works well for you and makes your day easier. 😊
Baretta FX
79
Baretta FX 2024.09.04 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.09.05 17:16
Thank you!
tungdni
20
tungdni 2024.08.02 10:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:29
Yes, of course! And thank you for the positive review!
Chua Wee Kiat
2922
Chua Wee Kiat 2024.07.17 03:29 
 

Very nice EA ! Now every day / week / month will get the trade report ! :)

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:30
I'm glad you were able to solve the problem. Thank you for the positive review!
David Perk
8012
David Perk 2024.06.30 00:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:30
Thank you!
Alexander James Buxton
146
Alexander James Buxton 2024.06.06 08:45 
 

Faultless and a very helpful author

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:31
Thank you very much! I'm glad I could help.
Trkulja Igor
23
Trkulja Igor 2024.05.29 20:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:32
Thank you very much! I always strive to assist as quickly as possible if a customer encounters any issues with the EA.
Z Asar
38
Z Asar 2024.05.03 09:13 
 

100% one of the best purchases I have made for my signaling service

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:32
Happy to hear that! 😊
Fxhd academy (Pty) Ltd
464
Brendon Moses Reneke 2024.04.23 15:59 
 

This Tool is the perfect signaling machine. Eliminates all the admin by just the click of a button... Quality

formedzeus
32
formedzeus 2024.03.14 08:51 
 

great supported, owner took half a day to fix my problems as i am on a business trip to area with internet proxy issues.

Hoodofcrypto
162
Hoodofcrypto 2024.02.28 11:59 
 

I have been using this for my business over 2years and all I can say I this is the best tool I have ever come across. The developer is super active and ready to support, I DM him a lot and he’s been a wonderful person who’s ready to assist you through every step along the way. I bought this over 2years and I still get an active incomparably support from him. Thanks for this man.

Jose M. Gomez
104
Jose M. Gomez 2024.02.05 06:59 
 

Espectacular!!! Thanks bro!!

Lukas Roth
15105
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.02.05 09:17
I'm glad you like it! :D
