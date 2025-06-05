PatternEdge AI

Smart Expert Advisor Based on Candlestick Patterns + DCA + Martingale

Pattern Edge AI is a powerful, all-in-one trading robot that merges Price Action logic, fractal support/resistance zones, and an intelligent grid system with adaptive capital management. It's designed for traders who want high-probability entries while maintaining strict risk control.

What Makes It Stand Out:

Entry signals are generated using reliable candlestick patterns like the Hammer, Piercing Pattern, Morning/Evening Star, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, and Shooting Star. These are filtered through volatility (ATR), spread control, fractal levels, and absence of opposing trades for smarter entries.

You can select from multiple capital management modes: use a traditional fixed SL/TP setup, go with smart DCA-based averaging, or choose an aggressive Martingale strategy. In all modes, capital protection logic ensures your drawdown stays within safe limits by monitoring balance loss, equity, and margin before placing any trade.

Extra features include a flexible trailing stop, break-even logic, dynamic lot sizing, auto TP recalculation, and smart grid behavior that adapts to market conditions — all designed for automation without sacrificing control.

Perfect For:

  • Popular assets like EURUSD, GBPUSD, GOLD
  • Timeframes from M15 to H1 (optimal: M30)
  • Traders who want automated trading with full customization

Why Choose Pattern Edge AI:

  • Unique synergy of candlestick logic with fractal confirmations
  • Highly flexible — works for both conservative and aggressive strategies
  • Ready to trade right out of the box with user-defined settings

Install, tweak, and let the algorithm handle the rest. Pattern Edge AI — when price action becomes your edge.

EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Filter:
[Deleted] 2025.08.12 01:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Batudayev
25934
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.08.21 08:07
Hi! Great to hear the EA works well for you 👍 If you’d like, feel free to share a screenshot or your set – I’m sure many traders would be interested in trying your version!
Deep Inside
116
Deep Inside 2025.06.27 21:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.06.18 08:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Batudayev
25934
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.08.22 12:13
Hello! The EA has no issues with opening trades (confirmed by other users), but sometimes broker conditions or platform settings can prevent it from opening positions. Please check the following: Expert Advisor permissions – make sure 'Algo Trading' is enabled in MT5 and in the EA settings. Broker requirements – verify the minimum StopLevel and lot size allowed by your broker. Spread and account type – if the spread is too high, the EA may skip entries. Journal/Experts tab – check for any error messages in the terminal that can explain why trades were not opened.
