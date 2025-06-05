PatternEdge AI

Pattern Edge AI

Smart Expert Advisor Based on Candlestick Patterns + DCA + Martingale

Pattern Edge AI is a powerful, all-in-one trading robot that merges Price Action logic, fractal support/resistance zones, and an intelligent grid system with adaptive capital management. It's designed for traders who want high-probability entries while maintaining strict risk control.

What Makes It Stand Out:

Entry signals are generated using reliable candlestick patterns like the Hammer, Piercing Pattern, Morning/Evening Star, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, and Shooting Star. These are filtered through volatility (ATR), spread control, fractal levels, and absence of opposing trades for smarter entries.

You can select from multiple capital management modes: use a traditional fixed SL/TP setup, go with smart DCA-based averaging, or choose an aggressive Martingale strategy. In all modes, capital protection logic ensures your drawdown stays within safe limits by monitoring balance loss, equity, and margin before placing any trade.

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:

MQL5 Channel

Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey

Extra features include a flexible trailing stop, break-even logic, dynamic lot sizing, auto TP recalculation, and smart grid behavior that adapts to market conditions — all designed for automation without sacrificing control.

Perfect For:

Popular assets like EURUSD, GBPUSD, GOLD

Timeframes from M15 to H1 (optimal: M30 )

(optimal: ) Traders who want automated trading with full customization

Why Choose Pattern Edge AI:

Unique synergy of candlestick logic with fractal confirmations

with Highly flexible — works for both conservative and aggressive strategies

Ready to trade right out of the box with user-defined settings

Install, tweak, and let the algorithm handle the rest. Pattern Edge AI — when price action becomes your edge.