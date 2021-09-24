Risk Manager for MT5

4.31
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader.

With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms.

For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance.

[Instruction for Risk Manager parameters]

Advisor functions


This risk manager will help you control risks:
  • for a deal
  • for the day
  • for a week
  • for a month
You can also control
  1. Maximum allowable lot when trading
  2. maximum number of orders per day
  3. maximum profit per day
  4. set profit taking on Equity
That's not all, the adviser can also set the default SL and TP for you if you specify automatic setting in the settings.

The adviser accompanies each event with an alert, and will explain to you the reason for deleting the order. For example, you opened, you opened the 6th order, and according to your rules you allowed to open only 5 orders per day, the adviser will immediately delete 6 and explain the reason.

For example, you opened a deal with a larger lot than you originally indicated to yourself, the adviser will delete the order and explain the reason. For example, you earned 5% per day and, according to the rules, you should no longer trade today, because you set yourself such a condition, but because of greed you also want to open a new order - the adviser will delete it and will not allow you to trade until the next day. Advisor Risk manager for manual trading - will replace your paratrooper Uncle Vanya with a baton, which will not allow you to lose more than what you have indicated in advance, and will also help save the money you have earned.

So if you want to control the risks in your manual trading, be sure to arm yourself with this Expert Advisor.

Description of settings

Default SL (0-off) - the ability to automatically set a Stop Loss when opening a deal, if this is not necessary, then set it to 0.

Default TP (0-off) - the ability to automatically set Take Profit when opening a deal, if this is not necessary, then set it to 0.

Max Lot - the maximum allowable lot on the account

Max Order Same Time - the maximum number of orders that can be opened simultaneously

Delete pending orders - deletion of pending orders in case of excess risk

Calculate with Swap and Commission - take into account swap and commission when closing profit / loss

Control Loss & Profit - in% or in $ - in this setting you need to choose how you want to control the risk in% or in the account currency, although there is a $ sign here, but it will also work if your account is in euros, rubles, yen and other currencies.

Risk Per Trade (0-off) - risk per trade, set to 0 if you want to turn it off.

Calculate Close Profit - Equity / Balance - setting allows you to set exactly how you want to control DAILY profit / loss, by equity or by balance, if set by balance, profit will be controlled after you close the deal. For example, you set a plan for $500 per day, and chose balance control, then after you close transactions and your daily profit is more than $500, the adviser will not allow more transactions to be kept in the market, it will immediately close them.

Enough Profit_type - by Trade / By Equity - here you can set profit control for OPEN positions, if you set by Trade then profit will be controlled per trade, if by equity then control will be carried out as follows, for example, you set Close Enough Profit = 15 $ and at the moment you have a profit of $20 on one transaction and minus $5 on the other, but in total you now have a floating profit of +$15, respectively, your 2 transactions will be closed.

Enough Profit (0-off) - set the amount of profit to be fixed, depending on what you chose in the previous setting by Trade or By Equity.

Max Day Loss (0-off) - maximum loss per day

Max Day Profit (0-off) - maximum daily profit

Max Orders for Day - Maximum number of orders per day

Loss for Week (0-off) - maximum loss for a week

Loss for Month (0-off) - maximum loss for a month

Enable Alerts - enable alerts or not

Interval alerts, min (0-off) - interval in minutes for alerts

Cut loss by equity for day_week_month setting: when the setting is enabled, you can more accurately monitor the level of daily, weekly, monthly risk. 

Allowing Trading Pair setting - allows you to set acceptable pairs for trading, the listing must be separated by commas, if the setting is left empty, then you can trade on all pairs.




In order for the control to be more strict, I recommend putting the adviser on the VPS, and giving the password to another person.

Reviews 22
facudomin
41
facudomin 2025.03.22 22:13 
 

hola muy buen asesor gracias por el trabajo . consulta : para cambiar un parametro de riesgo , hay que esperar un periodo de seguridad? o se cambia al momento y puedo continuar operando por ej?

Aleksandr Schmid
42
Aleksandr Schmid 2024.11.17 15:58 
 

Очень доволен продуктом и жаль что не знал раньше о нем. Сергею спасибо и за терпение и помощь в настройке

YCX
121
YCX 2024.10.30 02:44 
 

This is a very good risk management tool that I highly recommend every trader to use it. At the beginning, I found a minor bug and informed the seller. Almost immediately, the seller (Sergey) helped to rectify the issue and provided an update within 24 hours. I am very impressed with Sergey's product and customer care. Thank you very much.

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Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
Filter:
D M
23
D M 2025.11.07 11:40 
 

Рботает с горем пополам. Единственное, что работает - это время для трейдинга. Все остальное не работает, можно установить хоть 0.3% риск на сделку и зайти на 1%. Risk per day тоже не работает. Пожалел, что купил

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.11.07 17:50
Risk Manager контролирует фактический риск уже открытых позиций и закрывает их при превышении лимита — он не рассчитывает лот до входа. Параметр Risk Per Trade срабатывает, когда реальный убыток позиции (с учётом комиссии и свапа, если Use Swap and Commission = true) достигает заданного порога.
Он не “входит” на 0.3%, а закрывает, когда убыток достиг 0.3% от Balance или Equity (в зависимости от Type Close Profit). Также контролируются: Max Day Loss / Profit, Loss for Week / Month, Max Lot, Max Order Same Time, Max Orders for Day, Enough Profit, Default SL / TP — выставляет, если их не было. Если нужно считать риск до входа по размеру Stop Loss, используйте EasyTradePad или RiskTradePad (могу выдать бесплатно на время для теста, если потребуется). Учтите, что при срабатывании риск может немного отличаться: закрытие происходит на следующем тике после превышения лимита, возможны проскакивания цены, а также влияет стоимость пункта и размер лота.
Для пары EURUSD при лоте 0.1 один пункт ≈ $0.11, а при 1.0 лоте ≈ $11, поэтому отклонение на несколько тиков при закрытии — абсолютно нормальное явление в реальных рыночных условиях. Если считаете, что советник работает иначе — покажите это на видео с вашими настройками (Risk Per Trade, Type Close Profit, Use Swap and Commission) и фактическим моментом закрытия. Без доказательств подобные утверждения не имеют веса.
AlBelTrader
141
AlBelTrader 2025.04.13 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

facudomin
41
facudomin 2025.03.22 22:13 
 

hola muy buen asesor gracias por el trabajo . consulta : para cambiar un parametro de riesgo , hay que esperar un periodo de seguridad? o se cambia al momento y puedo continuar operando por ej?

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.03.22 23:13
Hello! It is better to do this on weekends, after all transactions are closed.
Aleksandr Schmid
42
Aleksandr Schmid 2024.11.17 15:58 
 

Очень доволен продуктом и жаль что не знал раньше о нем. Сергею спасибо и за терпение и помощь в настройке

YCX
121
YCX 2024.10.30 02:44 
 

This is a very good risk management tool that I highly recommend every trader to use it. At the beginning, I found a minor bug and informed the seller. Almost immediately, the seller (Sergey) helped to rectify the issue and provided an update within 24 hours. I am very impressed with Sergey's product and customer care. Thank you very much.

Emil Yusifli
59
Emil Yusifli 2024.10.12 21:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RedMan_7777777
20
RedMan_7777777 2024.07.24 14:09 
 

I chose this product for the following risk control configuration (VPS + Risk manager). Everything is easy to install and configure (intuitively) for each instrument being traded. Excellent technical support, explained all the details. As an addition, I would like to add such an option as a pause between trades. It might help during active trading to pause and breathe))

Hauke Niehuisen
24
Hauke Niehuisen 2024.06.24 22:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Serge_alx
57
Serge_alx 2024.06.22 12:34 
 

Отличный скрипт

Opeyemi Jonah
24
Opeyemi Jonah 2024.01.25 22:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr
21
Aleksandr 2024.01.06 21:32 
 

Хороший Риск менеджмент, еще не до конца разобрался с нюансами настроек, но это с опытом, а так в целом уже проверил, хорошо работает. То что надо трейдеру одиночке:) Поддержка хорошая отзывчивая, Сергей отвечает даже когда занят на выходных. Все понравилось.

Kostyann
23
Kostyann 2024.01.05 12:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alex0036
20
alex0036 2023.12.06 14:32 
 

Очень полезный советник, помогает держать себя в руках во время очередного тильта. Огромная благодарность Сергею. Поддержка на высоте, редко такое встретишь.

DecentOne
839
DecentOne 2023.09.27 22:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vedana
21
vedana 2023.08.10 07:53 
 

This is a useful thing for those who cannot control themselves or want to build such a strategy so as not to be constantly behind the monitor. Technical support is also at the proper level, upon request I received help with specific settings and detailed explanations

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.08.10 09:32
Thank you, I'm glad you liked the product and my support!
INZU PK
43
INZU PK 2023.08.06 19:27 
 

Hi traders, this is very much confusing EA. I just lost money.. And there is not enough support from the developer. Please be careful before u buy, ask a demo version with full user guide. Otherwise u will be searching for another EA...

I messaged the developer many times, and he is just trying to skip the support...

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.11.02 16:57
I'm still ready to answer your questions. Please get in touch, I wrote you a private message and for more than 12 hours I have been waiting for an answer from you, which has not been received.
***/////
Update: I've been waiting for a response from a person for 2 days already, he hasn't even gotten in touch yet, why write a comment that you don't get support and don't reply to messages yourself!
**////
Update: 5 days have passed, the person has not answered https://prnt.sc/33GP02bYpe6z what kind of support he is talking about, if he himself does not even want to get in touch, he wrote a bad review without facts and arguments and disappeared!
/// Update 02/11/2023 Still no answer!
Jean Pierre Zambrano Andrade
136
Jean Pierre Zambrano Andrade 2023.04.28 15:35 
 

Wooow, you are a genius friend. I definitely fully understood how it works, this will allow me to not lose any more accounts from overtrading like I used to. Thank you very much for the explanation and for creating this program.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.04.28 15:43
Thanks a lot dear!
Eduardo Terra
3321
Eduardo Terra 2023.03.21 17:58 
 

Useless Expert Advisor

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.04.07 11:45
Hello! Interesting review what exactly you don't like about the EA. This risk control advisor is liked by many traders, as it can be used to control most of the risk parameters. Please justify your review.
It has been 2 weeks since waiting for a response and silence!
Big Profit
141
Big Profit 2023.01.13 10:31 
 

A very good product! After a long time I have my lot size and daily limit under control. To recommend!

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.01.13 11:33
Thank you! You are welcome 🤗!
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2022.02.01 15:41 
 

Nice tool for controlling daily and weekly losses mainly along with many other settings.

12
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