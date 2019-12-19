EasyTrend Pro for MT5

3

Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you.


Difference from a classic version

The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedule. The size of panel is regulated by tuning, and also adapts to the down-scaling of screen in Windows. The zone of purchase-sale is added. Now you get signals of purchase and sale, also zone adapts to current market volatility. A neural network is improved: it works quicker and qualitative the changes are vast and affected all. The indicator supports binary options trading using the MT2 platform. Support of cryptocurrency is added.


    Input parameters

    • Buy-sell zone - On/Off the buy-sell zone.
    • MT2 Signals - On/Off MT2 signal buffers.
    • MTF Panel - On/Off the multi-timeframe panel.
    • Panel size - a size of multi-timeframe panel.
    • Alerts - notification management, here you can disable some types of notifications. Off/Trend/Signal/Trend & Signal.
    • Alerts on PC - On/Off notifications in the terminal, turning of notifications in a terminal off is Off. 
    • Mobile push-notifications - On/Off mobile push-notifications.
    • E-mail notifications - On/Off notifications by mail.


    How It Works and features

    It is based on the analysis of the current change in the price deviation from its average value over a certain period and the statistical average of the absolute value of this parameter. The analysis results are adjusted by the sensitivity coefficient and vertical shifts, which in turn depend on the current trading instrument, timeframe and inclination angle of the trend channel. All internally variable parameters, values and automatic adaptation is managed by a neural network.

    It does not get redrawn. Suitable for all types of trading, and also can be used in binary options trading. Easy to set up and use. It works on all timeframes, but the sale and purchase zone does not work on W1 and MN1. Automatically adjusts to all currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrency, CFD and even oil. Works with MT2 Trading Platform.


    How to trade?

    You can see an example of trading in the attached video.

    A classic method: сhoose a timeframe to trade, suppose M15. Wait for a trend change notification. Next, wait for a buy or sell signal. After receiving the signal, be sure to check the trend on higher timeframes. When trading on M15, check M30, H1 and H4 - the trends should match your signal. Open a trade. Set Stop Loss at the same distance from the opening price as the opening price is from the trend line. After the price crosses the trend line confidently, set Stop Loss to breakeven and gradually move it with the price. You can use trailing. You can close the transaction by stop loss or by crossing the price with a moving average.

      Scalping: the timeframe is M1 or M5. You can open a trade either by a buy-sell signal or by a change of trend. Use trailing stop. Closing a deal when crossing a moving average or trailing.


        Binary options

        The timeframe is M1 or M5 and a five-digit broker. Waiting for a buy-sell signal. Open a trade with expiration of 15 minutes for M5 and 5 minutes for M1. These settings are tested on the EURUSD pair, but all parameters can be individually selected for yourself.

        Settings for MT2 Trading Platform: turn off all notifications and the MTF panel. Turn on MT2 Signals and Buy-sell zone. Use buffers 6 and 7 as signals. Also in MT2 Auto Connector, set signals to IntraBar. In the MT2 Trading Platform settings, set the open trading limit for the asset to 1.

        Due to the fact that there are many bugs in the MT2 Trading Platform, when working in IntraBar, the computer can seriously slow down - it is not recommended to install more than 1 chart at a time.

        Recommended products
        Telegram to MT5 Coppy
        Sergey Batudayev
        5 (7)
        Utilities
        Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
        MT5 Instant Telegram Notifier
        Muhammad Iqbal
        Utilities
        This is an utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to send notifications to a Telegram bot regarding trading activity on the terminal. The EA monitors changes in positions and orders, then sends structured messages to specified Telegram chats through the Telegram Bot API. It can optionally include chart screenshots when positions are opened. The EA uses the WebRequest function to communicate with the Telegram API. No additional servers or external services are required. Main Features Position Activity
        Trade Condition Logger MT5
        AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
        Utilities
        The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
        Gann Box MT5
        Frederic Jacques Collomb
        Indicators
        The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
        Symbol Cost Info
        Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
        Indicators
        Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
        FREE
        Prior Lines
        Ricardo Almeida Branco
        Indicators
        This indicator shows on the current day some lines of interest, such as maximum, minimum and closing of the previous day, as well as the opening, maximum and minimum price of the current day. It can also show the GAP (closing of the previous day and opening of the current day) and projections of the amplitude of the previous day, according to the value you choose in the multiplier. Oh, I was going to forget. It is also possible to determine the time frame, which is daily by default. If this i
        Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
        Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
        Utilities
        "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
        Weekday Stats
        Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
        Indicators
        Weekday Stats Overview: A Price Analysis Indicator by weekday. A quantitative technical analysis indicator developed for statistical analysis of price variations, with data classified by weekday. This indicator processes candle data and displays statistical results based on user input parameters. The input parameters allow defining the type and frequency of the statistics to be calculated. This indicator provides a quantitative basis for identifying market patterns. Output Data: The indicator c
        SmartAlgo Panel
        Lungile Mpofu
        Utilities
        Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
        Candle Timer Essential MT5
        DigitalPrime
        Indicators
        Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure. Features Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart Effic
        Trades Time Manager MT5
        Omar Alkassar
        Utilities
        Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
        MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
        Denis Adha
        Utilities
        MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
        Draw Agent MT5
        Omar Alkassar
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
        Advanced News Trading Panel
        E Odoabuchi Timothy
        Utilities
        Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
        RenkoChart EA
        Paulo Henrique Da Silva
        4.6 (5)
        Utilities
        The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
        FREE
        Signal Sunrise
        Maryna Shulzhenko
        Indicators
        The Signal Sunrise channel indicator automatically builds a trend movement support channel. The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price is unclear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, then this means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form a channel. It is no secret that the wave theory, like many others, is based on observations, however, one of the most important patterns i
        Click Trade Manager MT5
        Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
        Utilities
        Once you purchase, send a message to my inbox for manual. Click Trade Manager MT5 is a powerful tool that offers a range of benefits for both beginner and professional personal account and prop firm traders. It is designed to protect your prop firm or personal accounts from breaching drawdown limits and can automatically close trades when your profit target is hit. Additionally, Click Trade Manager is highly customizable, allowing you to choose settings that best suit your trading style. One of
        Ofir Email to Telegram
        Gad Benisty
        Utilities
        MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram is the solution you've been waiting for! This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and easy
        Indicator Values Panel MT5
        AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
        Utilities
        Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
        Real Time Spread Display Tool
        Yue Wen Wang
        Utilities
        Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
        Gerenciador de ordens manuais
        Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
        Utilities
        Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order. Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose. To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade. Among the options you can count on the features: Conducti
        Smart Currency Strength MT5
        Francesco Baldi
        Indicators
        Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend
        Trend Strength Visualizer
        Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
        Indicators
        Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
        TrailNow Ghost Trailing Stop in Price or Pips
        Daniel Izuchukwu Adindu
        Utilities
        TrailNow Ghost EA - Advanced Client-Side Trailing Stop Utility Overview TrailNow Ghost EA is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility tool that implements sophisticated client-side trailing stop functionality without modifying server-side stop loss orders. This innovative approach provides traders with enhanced control over position management while maintaining compatibility with various broker environments and trading strategies. Core Functionality Ghost Trailing Stop System The EA operates using a "g
        Binance History Loader
        Andrey Khatimlianskii
        Utilities
        This script is designed to download a long history of cryptocurrency quotes from the Binance exchange. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want once to download the history of cryptocurrencies for charts analyzing, collecting statistics or testing trading robots in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, or if you need to update the history not very frequently (for example, once a day or once a week). After running the script, you will have fully featured (but not automatically updated) cryptoc
        Margin level 100
        Sergei Ivanov
        Indicators
        For contact, free connect to signal, PARTNER PROGRAM and detailed info :  Facebook Welcome. This tool is designed to help traders monitor the critical price level at which the account's margin level reaches 100%, providing valuable insights for risk management in trading. Advisor Description The "Margin Level 100%" indicator is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader, designed to calculate and display the critical price level for a specific symbol where the account's equity equals it
        FREE
        FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
        Opengates Success International
        Indicators
        FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator MT5 This is a custom indicator created for MT5 platform to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. INSTALLATION : Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT5's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboar
        Mew Account Statistic
        Vu Bao Linh
        Indicators
        Indicator Statistics MultiPairs 1. Current Openning Ords - Symbols Openning + Buy Orders + Buy Volume + Sell Orders +Sell Volume - Floating by Symbols 2. Closed Orders - Statistics by Today, Week, Month, YTD and Volume - Sum of Closed Orders by Symbol 3. Statistics by Day - Statistics by Day and Volume 4. DrawDown by Day - Each day DrawDown in Week - Percent of DrawDown Contact me at Telegram @MaiMew68
        Smart FVG Stats
        - Md Rashidul Hasan
        Indicators
        The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Smart Trend Trading System MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4.68 (59)
        Indicators
        New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
        Divergence Bomber
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.9 (79)
        Indicators
        Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
        Sirikorn Rungsang
        4.92 (36)
        Indicators
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
        Azimuth Pro
        Ottaviano De Cicco
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
        PZ Swing Trading MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        5 (5)
        Indicators
        Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
        Divergence In Chaos Environment
        Arief
        Indicators
        Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
        FX Power MT5 NG
        Daniel Stein
        5 (29)
        Indicators
        FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
        Atomic Analyst MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4.19 (27)
        Indicators
        New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
        Super Signal Skyblade Edition
        Shengzu Zhong
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
        Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
        Ich Khiem Nguyen
        3.29 (7)
        Indicators
        Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
        Trend indicator AI mt5
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        5 (13)
        Indicators
        Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
        Rtc ML Ai Predictor
        Muhammad Faisal Sagala
        Indicators
        Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
        Quantum Trend Sniper
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.74 (53)
        Indicators
        Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
        Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4 (14)
        Indicators
        First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
        PZ Day Trading MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        2.83 (6)
        Indicators
        Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
        Dynamic Scalper System MT5
        Vitalyi Belyh
        Indicators
        The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
        Berma Bands
        Muhammad Elbermawi
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
        Weis Wave with Alert MT5
        Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
        4.94 (17)
        Indicators
        Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
        MetaForecast M5
        Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
        Grabber System MT5
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.81 (21)
        Indicators
        Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
        ARIPoint
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        1 (1)
        Indicators
        ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
        Advanced Supply Demand MT5
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.5 (14)
        Indicators
        Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
        Entry Points Pro for MT5
        Yury Orlov
        4.48 (138)
        Indicators
        Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
        Market Structure Patterns
        Samuel Manoel De Souza
        4.47 (19)
        Indicators
        Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
        Elliott Wave Trend MT5
        Young Ho Seo
        4 (4)
        Indicators
        Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
        PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        3 (6)
        Indicators
        Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
        Trend Forecaster
        Alexey Minkov
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
        PZ Divergence Trading MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        3.71 (7)
        Indicators
        Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
        Quantum TrendPulse
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (20)
        Indicators
        Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
        PZ Mean Reversion MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        3 (2)
        Indicators
        Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
        More from author
        Improved Fractals
        Denis Glaz
        4.5 (2)
        Indicators
        This is a modified Fractals indicator. It works similar the original Bill Williams' indicator, and is additionally enhanced with the possibility to change the top radius, in contrast to the standard radius of 2 bar. Simply put, the indicator checks the top and if it is the minimum/maximum in this radius, such a top is marked by an arrow. Advantages Adjustable radius. Use for drawing support and resistance levels. Use for drawing trend channels. Use within the classical Bill Williams' strategy or
        FREE
        EasyTrend
        Denis Glaz
        3.5 (4)
        Indicators
        The EasyTrend is a seemingly simple but quite powerful trend indicator. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. Here you will not see dozens of input parameters, the purpose of which is only clear to the developer. Instead, an artificial neural network handles the configuration of the parameters. Input Parameters The indicator is as simple as possible, so there are only 2 input parameters: Alert - i
        PrimeTools Range
        Denis Glaz
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The range indicator means the average daily price movement. For convenience, it is visually displayed on the charts, but with the H4 timeframe and below. The indicator is redrawn daily and the gaps are included in the calculation. An additional dotted line means 80% of the daily movement passed. An important tool in the arsenal of a professional trader or someone who wants to become one. PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading. [ PrimeTools Levels | Prim
        FREE
        Helios
        Denis Glaz
        Experts
        Expert Advisor based on the statistical analysis of price data. Why Helios? No risky trading strategies. Works with 4 and 5-digit quotes. Multiple risk management profiles. No sudden deposit loss. Option to trade a fixed lot. Artificial intelligence processes the statistical analysis data. Few input parameters. No need to configure and optimize - the genetic algorithm has already done it for you. How to use? Attach Helios to 6 charts with the M15 timeframe set: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD,
        EasyTrend Pro
        Denis Glaz
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        EasyTrend Pro is the powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without
        Easy Channel
        Denis Glaz
        Indicators
        Channel indicator based on the principles of mathematical statistics. It uses neural networks to simplify a lot of complex calculations, which makes the indicator fast, even for weak computers. How it works The indicator is based on the moving average, the period of which you can set. The indicator analyzes price deviations from the moving average line for the last 1440 or 2880 bars, and each line indicates a certain probability of a price reverse depending on the selected settings: Standard,
        PrimeTools Levels
        Denis Glaz
        Indicators
        Levels indicator. It works on a neural network and is formalized according to professional rules for building horizontal levels. The indicator redraws the levels every day and notifies you when the price approaches or cross the levels. The indicator is suitable for both professionals and beginners who have only recently begun to learn how to trade in the market. PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading. [PrimeTools Levels | PrimeTools Range ] Panel Shows
        Filter:
        faithdefender
        1736
        faithdefender 2020.11.27 20:11 
         

        It's ok. It just flows as if it has a moving average on the chart. The stops are not the greatest especially on the NZDCAD. Be prepared to be stopped out frequently if you use the indicator recommendations. The arrows are high/low above the price so it can be confusing to back test when and where they showed up. It is strange that there were such good reviews on the MT4 version. I didnt have such a thrill. I also want to point out a problem that occurs each time and that is when you remove the indicator from the chart, it retains the box on the top right of the chart where the timeframes are posted. To remove permanently, I must close out that chart and begin with a fresh chart.

        Reply to review