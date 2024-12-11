The utility is designed to send a signal from MT4 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions:

Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord

Sending emojis along with custom text

Send text and images directly from the MT4 terminal to Discord

All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Fully customizable messages

The signal message can be fully customized:

Specify your own header and footer

Insert link at the bottom of the message

Display a comment from an advisor or manual order

Support for multiple languages

The utility supports 14 languages for messages:

English

Spanish

Russian

German

Italian

French

Portuguese

Turkish

Malay

Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Arab

Hindi

The translation concerns specifically the messages that are sent to your channel.

Message broadcasting capabilities

The utility allows you to broadcast messages about:

Opening an order

Closing the order

Order modifications

Partial closure

Changing stop loss and take profit levels

Activation of pending orders

Sending trading reports with the ability to select a schedule for sending reports by day

User-friendly graphical interface

The utility is equipped with a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and refined. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Discord Signals utility.

