MT4 for Discord Signals

The utility is designed to send a signal from MT4 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions:

  • Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord
  • Sending emojis along with custom text
  • Send text and images directly from the MT4 terminal to Discord

All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Instructions for the utility


Fully customizable messages

The signal message can be fully customized:

  • Specify your own header and footer
  • Insert link at the bottom of the message
  • Display a comment from an advisor or manual order

Support for multiple languages

The utility supports 14 languages for messages:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Portuguese
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arab
  • Hindi

The translation concerns specifically the messages that are sent to your channel.

Message broadcasting capabilities

The utility allows you to broadcast messages about:

  • Opening an order
  • Closing the order
  • Order modifications
  • Partial closure
  • Changing stop loss and take profit levels
  • Activation of pending orders
  • Sending trading reports with the ability to select a schedule for sending reports by day

User-friendly graphical interface

The utility is equipped with a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and refined. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Discord Signals utility.

