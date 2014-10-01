Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4

4.69

Trade copier for MetaTrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts.

It is one of the best trade copiers MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version (or MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version).

       MT5 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

Copier version for    MetaTrader 5 terminal (МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5)- Copylot Client MT5 

The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account.
The product is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling.
A powerful set of features.
The program can be run on multiple terminal bindings.
Use it as a synchronizer of your trades on various accounts trading on one account, - COPYLOT will copy your trades to other terminals.
Copy from the closed account opened on Invest password;
Partial close only from mt4 to mt4
Copy from DEMO account to real account;
Copy from multiple terminals to one;
Copy from one terminal to several others;
Copy from any different brokers to any different brokers;

Installation

1. COPYLOT CLIENT (Slave) Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal where you want to copy trades.
2. Specify any text label name as pathRead, for example, "COPY". This should match the master terminal PathWrite (to bind the two terminals).
3. By default, our program will copy all positions and orders from one account to another!
4. Open the terminal on which Positions will be copied and set COPYLOT CLIENT to one chart
5. Open the terminal where you will copy and install COPYLOT Master MT4 on one graph

    Links

    To copy the positions, you need to install COPYLOT Master MT4  or  COPYLOT Master MT5 on the first account (Free)

    To duplicate positions on your account, you can download our duplicator of positions  Exp4 Duplicator for MT4

        Attention

        The EA needs to be set to 1 Chart! Our adviser copies all positions and orders from your account!  
        Attention! COPYLOT does not work on MetaQuotes VPS
        Attention: COPYLOT does not copy via the Internet! Copy between terminals on one computer!
        Attention! Partial closing works only between MT4 terminals!
          #tags Copy Копировщик copy trades copy trade copier 

          #tags copy trades copy trade copier fast copy kopir Expforex, Vladon,


          Client Settings: Where will the signals be copied

          pathREAD/pathWrite: Path to the file where information about current positions is stored. No spaces or special characters allowed.

          Magic: Magic number used to identify positions or trades, particularly for using the system on multiple master terminals.

          PreFixSymbol: Suffix of the client’s currency pair symbols. Automatically detects the suffix for copying trades if set to "Auto".

          ChangingNamesSymbols: Parameter to replace symbol names between master and client terminals if the symbols don’t match.

          Sounds: Enables sound notifications when new trades are opened on the client terminal.

          Comentshow: Displays a table of copied trades on the client chart.

          NumberTryClose/NumberTryOpen: Number of attempts to close or open positions if errors occur.

          Slippage: Allowed slippage when opening positions. If set to 0, it will automatically adjust based on the spread.

          PricePointSlip: Limits the maximum price difference between master and client when copying positions.

          LotRiskFromMaster: Copies risk settings from the master terminal and adjusts the lot size proportionally to the client’s balance.

          LotExp: Multiplier to increase or decrease the lot size when copying from the master.

          Lot: Defines a fixed lot size for opening trades on the client terminal.

          RiskLot: Percentage for dynamic lot calculation. If 0, the fixed lot is used instead.

          RiskLotType: Type of risk calculation for dynamic lot sizing (based on free margin, balance, or stop-loss).

          RiskRate: Exchange rate of your account currency to USD. Automatically calculated if set to 0.

          KoefLot: Coefficient for adjusting the lot size when copying trades, based on the master’s lot size.

          AdditionalLot: Adds an additional fixed amount to the lot size when copying trades.

          MinLott/MaxLott: Minimum and maximum lot sizes for opening positions on the client terminal.

          CommentCopy (Only for MT4): Copies comments from master trades to client trades.

          TakeProfitCopy/StopLossCopy: Copies the take profit and stop loss levels from the master to the client.

          CorrectSLTPbyMaster: Adjusts the stop-loss and take-profit levels if the client’s opening price differs from the master’s.

          MarketWatch: For ECN brokers, allows opening positions first and modifying stop-loss and take-profit levels afterward.

          ReverseCopy: Reverses trades when copying (master BUY becomes client SELL and vice versa).

          ReverseSLTP (Only for MT4): Reverses stop-loss and take-profit levels when copying reversed trades.

          PendingOrdersCopy: Enables or disables copying of pending orders from the master terminal.

          PositionsCopy: Enables or disables the copying of positions from the master terminal.

          PricePointSlip: Sets a limit on the price difference between master and client when copying trades.

          TimeSecondSlip: Maximum allowed time difference (in seconds) between the master and client when opening trades.

          DeleteOrderbyMaster: Deletes pending orders on the client when they are deleted on the master terminal.

          ReopenPosAfterClose: Reopens positions on the client if they are closed on the master terminal.

          Rounding: Rounds prices when opening or modifying orders (up to 1 or 2 decimal places).

          AutoRoundingGOLDSILVER: Automatically rounds prices for gold and silver when opening positions.

          ProfitCopyOnly: Copies only profitable trades if the profit exceeds a set number of pips.

          OnlyProfitPips: Minimum profit in pips required to copy a trade.

          LossCopyOnly: Copies only losing trades if the loss exceeds a set number of pips.

          OnlyLossPips: Minimum loss in pips required to copy a losing trade.

          NewTradeONLY: Copies only new trades that are opened after the client copylot is started.

          FilterLotMin/FilterLotMax: Minimum and maximum lot sizes that will be copied from the master terminal.

          SymbolToCopy: Specifies which symbols (currency pairs) to copy. Leave blank to copy all symbols.

          SymbolNotToCopy: Specifies which symbols not to copy. Leave blank to allow all symbols.

          PositionsToOrders (Only for MT4): Converts positions into pending orders if the price difference exceeds PricePointSlip.

          SLEEPING: Delay in milliseconds between code execution steps. Smaller values speed up copying but increase resource usage.

          ClosePosbyMaster: Closes positions on the client if they are closed on the master terminal.

          TP_adjust/SL_adjust: Adjusts the take-profit and stop-loss levels on the client relative to the master.

          My_STOPLOSS/My_TAKEPROFIT: Custom stop-loss and take-profit settings on the client, independent of the master terminal.

          VirtualStopLossTakeProfit (Only for MT4): Virtual stop-loss and take-profit settings that are not visible to the broker.

          TrailingStopUSE: Enables trailing stop functionality for copied positions.

          IfProfTrail: Trailing stop starts only after the position has reached breakeven.

          Trailingstop: Distance in pips from the current price to the stop-loss when using a trailing stop.

          TrailingStep: Step size for modifying the stop-loss with the trailing stop.

          Breakeven: Sets the stop-loss to breakeven after a certain amount of profit is reached.

          MaxPosBySymbol/MaxOrderBySymbol/MaxSymboll: Limits the maximum number of positions, pending orders, and symbols that can be copied.

          NumberPosbeforeCopy: Defines the minimum number of positions on the master terminal before copying begins.

          TPWCM_Use: Enables special SL/TP settings after the master position is closed.

          TPWCM_TakeProfitWhenCloseMaster: Sets a take-profit on the client after the master position is closed.

          TPWCM_TakeProfitOnlyToProfitZone: Only sets the take-profit in the profit zone after the master position is closed.

          TPWCM_StopLossWhenCloseMaster: Sets a stop-loss on the client after the master position is closed.

          TPWCM_TrailingStopUSE: Enables a trailing stop only after the master position is closed.

          TPWCM_IfProfTrail: Trailing stop works only when the client position is already in profit.

          TPWCM_BreakEven: Sets a breakeven stop-loss after the master position is closed.

          OIP_Order_Instead_Position: Converts trades into pending orders on the client terminal instead of copying positions.

          OIP_TypeOrders: Specifies whether the pending order is a stop or limit order.

          OIP_DistanceOIP: Distance in points for the pending orders.

          LimitFor/LimitForLosses/LimitForProfits: Sets limits for losses and profits over a specific period (day/week/month).

          Clients extra Delays: Adds delays when copying trades from the master terminal to the client, either in seconds or points.

          Delay_Seconds_General: Sets a general delay between adviser requests to the server (opening, closing, modifying trades).

          Reviews 105
          Cristobal Giron
          837
          Cristobal Giron 2024.12.25 11:32 
           

          Hello, I have a question. In the event that I do not want a transaction to enter because the SLIPPAGE that the account where it is being copied has is larger than the account to which it is copied, how should I set the parameter for the maximum SLIPPAGE price?

          For example, in the master account the slippage is 15 and in the copy account the slippage varies from 100 to 20.

          What should I put in the slippage box so that it does not appear if the copier slippage is greater than 30?

          Hon Kwan Max Tse
          135
          Hon Kwan Max Tse 2024.12.19 16:11 
           

          There is no IfProfTrail in MT4 client. Where IfProfTrail (Condition for Trailing Stop activation) Thanks

          36345651
          24
          36345651 2024.08.31 05:50 
           

          非常棒！

          Recommended products
          Auto Trade Copier
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.76 (84)
          Utilities
          Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
          Trade copier MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.56 (32)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
          Fast Trade Copier
          Volodymyr Hrybachov
          4.2 (5)
          Utilities
          The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
          Copier4Fee Advanced
          Vladimir Tkach
          4.75 (16)
          Utilities
          The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
          Auto Breakeven level
          Makarii Gubaydullin
          Utilities
          Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders.   Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE f
          Reverse slave copier
          Mariia Rudkovska
          Utilities
          Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
          FREE
          CopierMT4ToMT4
          Nurhidaya Tullah
          Utilities
          Trade Copier for MT4   Supports multiple master and slave terminals   Local operation without DLL usage   Optional slow monitoring mode   Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts Trade Copier MT4 To MT4 Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts. It supports
          Candle Countdown With Alerts
          Georgiy Gazaryan
          Indicators
          We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
          Black Square
          Maksim Neimerik
          Experts
          This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
          GlodWinner
          Jia Jie Tian
          Experts
          GLOD Winner EA is the most efficient EA on the market. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and predicting situations. When applied to trading in
          Order and Risk Management MT4
          Volodymyr Hrybachov
          Utilities
          Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time. Has the following functions: 1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels; 2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels; 3
          Local Trade Copier EA MT4
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          4.96 (105)
          Utilities
          Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
          Set TP and SL by Price
          Antonio Franco
          Experts
          Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
          AnyChart MT4
          Irek Gilmutdinov
          Utilities
          AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
          SMC Venom Model BPR
          Ivan Butko
          Indicators
          The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
          Horizontal Ray Pro
          Lukasz Kubisz
          Utilities
          Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
          Noize Absorption Index MT4
          Ekaterina Saltykova
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
          Forex Beast Indicator
          Elias Mtwenge
          Indicators
          EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
          AntiMartingale Execution
          EMILIANO LOVATO
          Utilities
          AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
          Copier Lots Fast And Multi No Interface MT4
          Kaijun Wang
          Utilities
          Interfaceless documentary EA. It has been operating stably and efficiently for more than 5 years, and has accumulated many customers. Copier Advanced Version (On sale) Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download) Copier Interface Version Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download) Copier No Interface Version Copier
          PZ Mean Reversion MT4
          PZ TRADING SLU
          3 (4)
          Indicators
          Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
          OneClick Copier for MT4
          HANI MABAD
          Utilities
          ONECLICK COPIER EA – UNIFIED VERSION 1.0 Category: Trade Utility | Type: Local Trade Copier for MT4 Created by fxdancer (Hani Mabad) Version: 1.0 – May 2025 OVERVIEW OneClick Copier EA is a local trade copying utility, not a trading strategy. It is designed for manual traders, fund managers, or multi-account users who want to mirror trades across MT4 terminals running on the same computer. This EA does not generate signals or place trades by itself. Instead, it acts as a bridge between accou
          Copy Trade Same Account
          Jermaine Wedderburn
          Utilities
          Purpose: IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you. This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account, It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction. You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances. input: Copy All or By Magic Take only new trades = False; Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direct
          Auto Fibo Pro m
          DMITRII GRIDASOV
          Indicators
          "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
          ForexcopyLocalMT4
          Wei Ming Ding
          Utilities
          Instructions for use: https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88205 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100. 2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5. 3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such as EURUSD,
          CopierMT4
          Dmitry Fedoseev
          Utilities
          Copier for the MetaTrader4 terminal. Designed to copy trade from one terminal to another. Compatible with the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal; if available, copying can be performed between different terminals (regardless of the type of accounts: hedging or netting). The number of accounts to which copying is possible is not limited (depends only on the computing power of your computer). Directions for copying the version for MetaTrader 4 together with the version for MetaTrader 5: MT5 Net
          Copy Trader Pro FAST
          Ata Dandul
          Utilities
          Copy Trader Pro v2.3 - Professional Copy Trading System Copy Trader Pro Professional Copy Trading System for MetaTrader 4 Version 2.3 FAST Key Features Ultra Fast Mode 10x faster trade copying with optimized algorithms. File change detection and smart caching system for millisecond-level performance. Single EA Solution One EA for both Master and Slave modes. Select your operating mode from settings - no need for multiple files. 3 Lot Calculation Modes Multiplier, Fixed Lot, or Balance
          Copy MT4 simply
          VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
          4 (1)
          Utilities
          A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
          FREE
          Equity Watcher
          Gabriel Siljevinac
          Utilities
          Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts. This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits. When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by
          Easy Copier Limited mt4
          Priyanka Dwivedi
          Utilities
          Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade /  Trade copier   form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) .You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server. Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 =>
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          Forex Trade Manager MT4
          InvestSoft
          4.98 (425)
          Utilities
          Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
          TradePanel MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.84 (89)
          Utilities
          Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
          MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
          Lukas Roth
          4.88 (41)
          Utilities
          MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
          Telegram To MT4 Copier
          Trinh Dat
          4.95 (40)
          Utilities
          The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
          Discord To MT4 Receiver
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
          Dilwyn Tng
          5 (3)
          Utilities
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
          PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
          PZ TRADING SLU
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
          Custom Alerts MT4
          Daniel Stein
          5 (7)
          Utilities
          Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
          Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          4.09 (11)
          Utilities
          DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
          Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.33 (15)
          Utilities
          This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
          RedFox Copier Pro
          Rui Manh Tien
          4.7 (10)
          Utilities
          Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
          Averaging Helper
          Sergey Batudayev
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
          Ultimate Extractor MT4
          Clifton Creath
          Utilities
          Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
          Custom Alerts AIO MT4
          Daniel Stein
          Utilities
          Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
          Hedge Trade
          Mothusi Malau
          Utilities
          ️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
          Telegram To MT4 Receiver
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          3.67 (6)
          Utilities
          Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
          Zone Trader MT4
          LEE SAMSON
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
          Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
          Muhammad Jawad Shabir
          Utilities
          Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
          Remote Trade Copier MT4
          Rashed Samir
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
          Trade Copier Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.57 (14)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
          TPSpro Trade PRO
          Roman Podpora
          4.67 (6)
          Utilities
          A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
          Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
          Sofiia Butenko
          Utilities
          If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
          DFGX Dashboard
          Tsvetan Tsvetanov
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
          EasyInsight AIO MT4
          Alain Verleyen
          4 (2)
          Utilities
          EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
          Forward Alert To Telegram
          Trinh Dat
          4.73 (11)
          Utilities
          The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
          Trading box Technical analysis
          Igor Zizek
          5 (37)
          Utilities
          Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
          Loss Recovery Trading Robot
          Quang Dung Pham
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
          Trading box Order Management
          Igor Zizek
          5 (35)
          Utilities
          Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
          Profrobotrading Channel EA
          Irina Cherkashina
          Utilities
          With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          3.86 (7)
          Utilities
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
          More from author
          Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.82 (34)
          Utilities
          Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
          Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3 (3)
          Experts
          Our team is thrilled to introduce Trading Robot, the cutting-edge Smart Trading Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader terminal. AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT5 . It leverages a smart algorithm and advanced trading strategies to maximize your trading potential. With 15 years of experience in trading exchanges and the stock market, we have developed innovative strategy management features, additional intelligent functions, and a user-friendly graphical inte
          Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.97 (58)
          Experts
          Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
          VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.58 (72)
          Utilities
          Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
          CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.87 (31)
          Utilities
          Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
          Profit or Loss Pad
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.27 (11)
          Utilities
          Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
          Exp SafetyLock PRO
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.57 (28)
          Utilities
          SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
          Exp TickSniper
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.97 (30)
          Experts
          Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
          Exp Tick Hamster MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.59 (17)
          Experts
          Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
          Exp Assistant 5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.77 (122)
          Utilities
          Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
          FREE
          Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.27 (11)
          Experts
          Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 5. Builder of strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 4 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicat
          VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.86 (59)
          Utilities
          Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
          Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.5 (28)
          Utilities
          The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
          FREE
          Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.5 (6)
          Libraries
          Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
          FREE
          Averager FULL
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.62 (13)
          Utilities
          Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend! Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions! They are increasing and decreasing the lot. A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test
          Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.06 (17)
          Experts
          Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
          Exp Swing
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.49 (57)
          Experts
          It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
          FREE
          Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          Experts
          The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
          Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.4 (10)
          Utilities
          Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
          FREE
          Exp4 Duplicator
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.5 (22)
          Utilities
          The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 4 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals ! Increases the lot of other EAs. The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Tes
          Exp THE X FULL
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.79 (29)
          Experts
          Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
          Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.52 (27)
          Utilities
          Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts. # It is one of the best МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4   trade copiers today. #  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features. #  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT . #  The program can be run on multiple terminal b
          FREE
          Exp Assistant 4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.88 (76)
          Utilities
          AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
          FREE
          Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4 (5)
          Experts
          Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
          Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          2.33 (3)
          Experts
          AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
          Ind5 Extra Report Pad
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.76 (34)
          Utilities
          Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
          FREE
          Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.89 (19)
          Utilities
          The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
          FREE
          Exp5 Duplicator
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.75 (8)
          Utilities
          Expert Advisor Duplicator repeats trades/positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 5 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. It is possible to increase the lot size of the signals. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals! MQL5 Signal Lot Increase; The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying StopLoss, TakeProfit, use of trailing stop and much more.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To
          Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.89 (9)
          Indicators
          INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
          FREE
          Ind4 Extra Report Pad
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.62 (39)
          Utilities
          Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.        MT5 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex Analyzing
          FREE
          Filter:
          Guuelias
          24
          Guuelias 2025.03.31 19:10 
           

          Boa tarde minha operação na conta master fecha positivo, mas as operações na conta cliente estão fechando negativo, algumas vezes . Oque pode ser ?

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.04.01 03:51
          Olá Esta pode ser a diferença de cotações entre o mestre e o cliente. A diferença é derrapagem e recotações. A diferença nas condições de negociação. E assim por diante.
          Cristobal Giron
          837
          Cristobal Giron 2024.12.25 11:32 
           

          Hello, I have a question. In the event that I do not want a transaction to enter because the SLIPPAGE that the account where it is being copied has is larger than the account to which it is copied, how should I set the parameter for the maximum SLIPPAGE price?

          For example, in the master account the slippage is 15 and in the copy account the slippage varies from 100 to 20.

          What should I put in the slippage box so that it does not appear if the copier slippage is greater than 30?

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.12.25 11:46
          Hello. The Slippage parameter can be set in the settings:
          Slippage occurs when the execution price of a trade is different from its requested price. It occurs when the market orders could not be matched at preferred prices – usually in highly volatile and fast-moving markets prone to unexpected quick turns in certain trends. If Slippage (*Deviation) = 0 , then Slippage will be considered automatically and equal to the Spread But to set the maximum difference between master and client, you can use the PricePointSlip parameter: PricePointSlip = This is a restriction (filter) to copy a position if the price (Ask and Bid) on the Master and Client differ by PricePointSlip points.
          That is when using PricePointSlip, the Client prohibits copying a position if the price difference between the Master and Client is greater than PricePointSlip points. Slippage = This is the allowed slippage (price change by the broker) when opening a position. A broker can change the price of a position when sending an order to open a position.
          If the COPYLOT receives a requote from the broker, the COPYLOT will send a new order to open a position at the new prices. If you want to limit position copying when the difference between Master and Client prices is too big, you need to use PricePointSlip.
          https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6226#!tab=comments&page=100&comment=55463350
          Hon Kwan Max Tse
          135
          Hon Kwan Max Tse 2024.12.19 16:11 
           

          There is no IfProfTrail in MT4 client. Where IfProfTrail (Condition for Trailing Stop activation) Thanks

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.12.19 16:38
          If you are talking about the standard TrailingStop, then this parameter IfProfTrail is enabled by default. But I will bring it to the settings in the next update.
          Amedeo123
          41
          Amedeo123 2024.12.13 10:17 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Chow Raven
          47
          Chow Raven 2024.10.30 14:09 
           

          How can I solve the problem of the panel showing "#-1 Forbidden to trade by advis"???

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.10.30 14:10
          Hello. This error means that your broker has prohibited trading experts on your account. Please contact your broker. And attach a screenshot to the Discussions section.
          36345651
          24
          36345651 2024.08.31 05:50 
           

          非常棒！

          Gary
          56
          Gary 2024.03.28 09:28 
           

          I have just purchased COPYLOT Client. In future if I need to update/upgrade to the newer version of this EA, where can I download the updated version? Would I receive an email or other sources about the available update?

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.03.28 09:49
          Hello.
          All updates are free. You can download them from the terminal.
          How to do it: Instructions: You can install/buy/update any advisor from the terminal/website: 🏬🏬🏬
          MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
          ▶️Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zT76FoAjX9A
          AscendCapital
          2364
          AscendCapital 2023.12.23 16:47 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Heidi
          52
          Heidi 2023.11.02 07:22 
           

          If I want to only copy market order but NOT position. I make "PositionCopy" false, and make "PendingOrdersCopy" true, but does it include market order or only limit and stop order?

          Because I used "MaxPosBySymbol", when the deal remain in the queue was opened, the price was already a lot different with the OnlyProfitPips that I set. So I don't want to copy the position (in the queue), I want to copy the next coming market order instead.

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.11.02 07:32
          Pending order = stop and limit orders.
          Guney Akgul
          130
          Guney Akgul 2023.10.03 02:46 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.10.03 08:36
          FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566
          King Yeung Chung
          145
          King Yeung Chung 2023.06.09 09:33 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.06.09 10:05
          You can install Mt and download from terminal Instructions: You can install / buy / update any advisor from the terminal / website: 🏬🏬🏬
          MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
          Share Happy
          131
          Share Happy 2023.06.07 07:58 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.06.07 08:06
          Hello Maybe you have suffix? FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566
          Versace26.-
          83
          Versace26.- 2023.04.27 23:16 
           

          hi, I'm contacting you for help with an issue I'm experiencing with my two accounts. In the demo account, I have access to four different markets, while in the live account I've set a preference to only open positions for a single symbol. For example, in the demo account it opens a position on EUR/USD, which is automatically copied to the live account. Then, on the demo account, it opens a position on GBP/USD that isn't copied to the live account because the maximum number of symbols to copy has been set to one. The problem arises when the demo account closes the EUR/USD position and then opens a new position on GBP/USD, which shouldn't be opened because the symbol has already been opened previously. Instead, it should open another market, such as XAU/USD. Could you help me resolve this issue? Thank you very much for your support. Best regards,

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.04.28 08:09
          Hello. Thanks for the feedback. I will be able to answer your question in the discussion section.
          Sunny101010
          19
          Sunny101010 2023.03.23 17:29 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.03.23 18:45
          Hello. all terminals and accounts must be turned on and working. if you turned off the account, then there will be no copying. the computer and the Internet must also be turned on. install 3 terminals and enable for copy to work.
          Rosalind Lakshmi Vasani
          54
          Rosalind Lakshmi Vasani 2023.01.22 17:09 
           

          Im using martingale strategy and want to copy specific layers of positions to from my master account to my client account. I have read the downloaded copy user guide but still cannot find the answer. So, if it is the case, what step should l do? thanks for your help developer!!

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.01.22 18:08
          specify which filters you want to use? post on the discussion page.
          Yahaya Muhammad
          43
          Yahaya Muhammad 2023.01.19 05:18 
           

          having problem wit this EA since I bought it. Its not copying some trades ... which is puzzling.. hv fwd the querry but got no response whatsoever.

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.01.19 08:18
          If you have problem, you need to send all information. FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 I answered your question right away in the comments. Why are you cheating? look at the message. I don't email. I write on the program page. Read the site rules.
          josse correyero
          30
          josse correyero 2022.11.29 17:19 
           

          hello, I have trouble copying on the dax40 and indices, with FOREX without problem. Any solution? Thank you

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.11.29 19:03
          FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566
          Mohdasi
          101
          Mohdasi 2022.11.07 12:49 
           

          it's a good tool, just needs to have a filter for "how many magic numbers per symbol" I hope to add this to the settings

          hello008
          72
          hello008 2022.10.23 02:38 
           

          It is good. I would like to copy again my previous traded currency, for example, I copied my master account nzdchf and copy to client account. Then I manually took profit. And I would re - copy nzdchf again from master account. What setting can I do this? Currently, I found once I copied the currency with the same lot no. to client account. I cannot copy the same lot of the same currency from the same master account. Please kindly advise. Thank you

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.10.23 08:11
          You can use ReopenPosAfterClose (Only for MT4) Re-opening positions, if they were closed on the client but not yet closed on the master. Only for professionals !!! It helps to open a position again if it was closed, for example, by trailing stop on the client. But the master is not yet closed.
          Claudio Ernesto Gonzalez
          593
          Claudio Ernesto Gonzalez 2022.10.06 11:31 
           

          So far so good, I use it to copy 3 signals from 3 different accounts into one MT4 account. It works as announced, no system performance / delays issues. Thanks!

          123456
          Reply to review