TradePanel MT4

4.84

Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks.

Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865.

Full instructions here.

Trade.

Allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

  • Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation.
  • Open multiple orders and positions with one click.
  • Open an order grid.
  • Close pending orders and positions by groups.
  • Reverse a position (close a Buy > open a Sell and close a Sell > open a Buy).
  • Lock a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening a position with the missing volume).
  • Partially close all positions with one click.
  • Set take profit and stop loss for all positions to the same price level.
  • Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level.

When opening orders and positions, the following functions can be applied:

  • Distribute the calculated volume between multiple orders or positions (when opening multiple orders and positions with one click).
  • Visualize trading levels on the chart before opening an order.
  • Open a position only if the current spread does not exceed the specified one.
  • Automatic ratio between take profit and stop loss.
  • Virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the current spread.
  • Calculate take profit and stop loss based on the ATR indicator.
  • Set the expiration date of a pending order.
  • Setting a trailing stop for a pending order (the pending order automatically follows the current price at a specified distance).
  • Ability to manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (phone).

Risk manager and trading report.

Allows you to analyze trading history:

  • Displays trading history on a chart. Allows you to choose whether to display only Buy, Sell, Profitable, and Loss positions on the chart.
  • Generates a trading report for the current symbol or the entire account.

Allows you to control the risk in your trading account:

  • Shows daily, weekly, and monthly profit.
  • Limits daily, weekly, and monthly losses.
  • Limits daily, weekly, and monthly profit.
  • Limits the number of trades per day.

When the limit is reached, the app can:

  • Display messages on the chart, send notifications to your phone, or send an email.
  • Close all positions and pending orders.
  • Lock positions (equalize the Buy and Sell volumes by opening a position with the missing volume).
  • Close the terminal until the next day.

OCO orders.

Allows you to create OCO orders.

OCO orders are two pending orders linked by a mutually canceling function: when one order is executed, the other is deleted.

Closing orders and positions.

Allows you to close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches a specified value:

  • Can close orders and positions for the current symbol or for the entire account.
  • Can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, only Buy positions, or only Sell positions.
  • Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Tasks.

Allows you to set pending tasks to open and close orders and positions:

The task is activated when the specified time is reached, when the price touches the task line, or when another task is activated.

The task can open or close any type of order or position.

Trailing Stop Function.

Allows you to set a trailing stop for a position (moving the stop loss toward profit according to a specific algorithm).

  • 7 types of trailing stop.
  • Includes a "Start" function.
  • A virtual stop loss can be used.

Break-Even Function.

Allows you to set a break-even function for a position (move the stop-loss to the position opening price or another price when a specified profit is reached):

  • The number of break-even levels per position is unlimited.
  • A virtual stop-loss can be used.
  • Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a percentage of the stop-loss, as a percentage of the take-profit, or by price.

Partial Position Close Function.

Allows you to set the partial position close function (close a portion of the position when a specified profit or loss is reached):

  • The number of partial close levels per position is unlimited.
  • Allows you to set the close volume in one of three measurement options: fixed lot size, % of the current lot size, % of the initial lot size.
  • Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a stop-loss percentage, as a take-profit percentage, or by price.

Alert.

Allows you to set alerts when the price reaches a specified line or reaches a certain time.

Alerts can be displayed on the chart and in messages sent to email or mobile phone.

Chart Management.

Allows you to switch symbols on the terminal charts and analyze symbol data:

  • You can create up to 4 symbol lists. The symbol list and its name are user-defined.
  • You can select a symbol as Favorites.
  • A separate list of symbols with open orders and positions.
  • Symbol buttons can be highlighted in any color.

Information panel.

Shows current symbol information:

  • Spread.
  • Time remaining until the bar closes.
  • Profit on the current symbol.
  • Number of positions and their trading volume.
  • ATR indicator readings.
  • ATR indicator range.
  • Break-even price for positions on the current symbol.

Order and Position Management.

Allows you to manage order and position settings:

  • Edit stop loss and take profit.
  • Edit virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Edit the trailing stop function.
  • Edit the breakeven function.
  • Edit the partial position closure function.
  • Full or partial position closure.
  • Automatically delete a pending order at a specified time or price.

Order grid management.

Allows you to manage order grid settings:

  • Edit stop loss and take profit for all orders in the grid.
  • Edit virtual stop loss and take profit for all orders in the grid.
  • Set a trailing stop for the order grid.
  • Set a breakeven for the order grid.
  • Full or partial closure of the order grid.
  • Automatically closes pending orders in a grid when all positions in the grid are closed.
  • Automatically closes a losing + profitable position if their combined profit reaches a specified value.

#Tags: Trading Panel, Trading Manager, Trade Manager, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant MT4, Forex Trade Manager MT4, Risk Management, Overtrading, Position Management, Max Loss, History Stat, virtual tp, virtual sl, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, bulk sl, bulk tp, Mobile Trades, Order grid.

Reviews 114
L. M.
33
L. M. 2026.05.05 12:56 
 

I want to spend a minute of my time for these guys, who deserve at least some good feedback for their excellent work. Unfortunately, I haven't learned to use this tool fully yet, but that's my fault. However, I can say one thing after using it for a year now. I now have complete control over my trades. I believe TradePanel (now Trade Manager) is the definitive tool for my trading. There's no better tool. I'm more than happy to have found Trade Panel. I'll say more, and I say this to those looking for an Expert Advisor for fully automated trading. There's no algorithm that allows you to earn money while you sleep! Get that out of your head. However, there is a way to intervene promptly and accurately when the market moves in ways unforeseen by your strategy. Trade Panel is precisely one of these tools. It allows you to avoid panic and maintain complete control. It's like having a bulletproof vest on one side and a sniper rifle on the other.

JoaquinMT
22
JoaquinMT 2026.03.19 16:04 
 

I bought your tool. The trade panel. I tryed months ago your demo version and its settings actually are very nice. The settings about trailing stop are nice, and the different break even levels settings also are great. I tryed previously other tools but your tool is the best!!

Breno Garcia
362
Breno Garcia 2026.02.19 10:30 
 

This tool is amazing. I've had it for a few years, and it helps me a lot in managing my operations. The author is always looking to improve the manager even further. For me, it's indispensable in my trading.

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L. M.
33
L. M. 2026.05.05 12:56 
 

I want to spend a minute of my time for these guys, who deserve at least some good feedback for their excellent work. Unfortunately, I haven't learned to use this tool fully yet, but that's my fault. However, I can say one thing after using it for a year now. I now have complete control over my trades. I believe TradePanel (now Trade Manager) is the definitive tool for my trading. There's no better tool. I'm more than happy to have found Trade Panel. I'll say more, and I say this to those looking for an Expert Advisor for fully automated trading. There's no algorithm that allows you to earn money while you sleep! Get that out of your head. However, there is a way to intervene promptly and accurately when the market moves in ways unforeseen by your strategy. Trade Panel is precisely one of these tools. It allows you to avoid panic and maintain complete control. It's like having a bulletproof vest on one side and a sniper rifle on the other.

101255 Покровский дмитрий
43
101255 Покровский дмитрий 2026.04.06 06:08 
 

Панель удобная и много функциональная за 2 дня разобрался со всеми функциями и сейчас торгую с ней один минус не полностью отображается инструкция

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2026.04.06 06:17
Спасибо за отзыв! Пожалуйста, покажите на скриншоте какая именно часть инструкции не отображается, и мы это отредактируем. Можете прислать в личку.
JoaquinMT
22
JoaquinMT 2026.03.19 16:04 
 

I bought your tool. The trade panel. I tryed months ago your demo version and its settings actually are very nice. The settings about trailing stop are nice, and the different break even levels settings also are great. I tryed previously other tools but your tool is the best!!

lcsmck
93
lcsmck 2026.02.23 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Breno Garcia
362
Breno Garcia 2026.02.19 10:30 
 

This tool is amazing. I've had it for a few years, and it helps me a lot in managing my operations. The author is always looking to improve the manager even further. For me, it's indispensable in my trading.

RyanApps
19
RyanApps 2026.02.09 05:54 
 

Developer listens to customers feedback and implements changes. Panel is amazing and I wouldn't be able to trade without it.

Thomas Paul Gross
152
Thomas Paul Gross 2026.02.06 12:57 
 

Best product ever existed on mql5, as experienced trader with over 25 years of trading this has changed my mt4 trading experience and improved my trading execution and control over positions and risks control. This tool is a must if you trade on mt4 manually and it is best trade panel I've ever used

Alexander Metelitsa
737
Alexander Metelitsa 2025.10.02 17:28 
 

Панель очень удобная и продуманная ! Главное немного потратить время и разобраться в функционале. Альфия всегда помогает !

Osman Osman
78
Osman Osman 2025.07.22 05:32 
 

100000000000 updates every month

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.07.22 12:09
1) In your opinion:
- code update, which is necessary for some terminal updates,
- code and function optimization, aimed at increasing the speed of the panel functionality,
- adding new functions that make your trading more efficient,
Is this bad?
2) And for your information, TradePanel is not updated 100000000000 times a month, it is updated as needed. All updates are free. I publish updates, but it is up to you to decide whether to update your panel or not. You can ignore new versions altogether and use only the version you had at the time of purchase, this is not prohibited.
3) for the first time I hear complaints from a user about the developer for supporting and improving his product (except for the previous review). your review is very questionable, I hope your accounts are not fake, and you did not purchase the product just for the sake of writing a review.
-------------
Update: you rented TradePanel for 3 months yesterday (2025.07.21), and you are already writing a review? Very interesting, well, thanks for the review.
Serge
801
Serge 2025.04.07 13:38 
 

***URGENT*** Loved the previous version 18.01. Worked like a charm. 18.02 is disappointing. Slow, can't even place a Sl properly. Have to keep re-positioning the line (in "Line sell/buy). Please fix it. Make it work as smooth as the previous MT4 version. More functions doesn't necessarily means better. Thank you.

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.05.08 05:56
Hello, thank you for your review. All updates are thoroughly tested before publication, and I can say that the latest version works the same as the previous one, I do not see the problems you described. If the problem really exists, then you should write about it on the product comments page, where there is an opportunity to engage in dialogue. I think that you understand that to solve the problem it is not enough to write about it in the review, to solve the problem you need to provide certain data, which are described here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756508#incorrect
"More features do not necessarily mean better" I do not agree with this expression. The more tools you have for trading, the more efficient and profitable your trading becomes. If you think that the more features in the panel, the slower it works, then I do not agree with this either. All functions work independently of each other, and if any functionality is disabled, it will not affect the performance of the panel. If you think that the more functionality, the more complex the interface of the panel, - and here I do not agree with you. The panel has a flexible interface, you can hide all unused functions. You can minimize the panel to such an extent that only two buttons BUY SELL remain in the panel
Kazushi Okamoto
283
Kazushi Okamoto 2024.10.16 05:04 
 

使いやすく多機能、英語の製品で日本語には対応していませんが説明サイト（https://tradingsoft.info/trade-panel）のページをGoogle翻訳すれば十分に理解できると思います。 指値一括変更やトレンドラインでのエントリー多種多様なトレーリングストップ、資金保護の為の設定や資金に応じて設定したリスクでのリスクリワード設定などほしい機能は大体揃っていると思います。 週1程でアップデートの関係か一度目のMT4起動ではMT4が固まること（強制終了して再度起動で大丈夫）やエラーコード4112（このエラーは証券会社側の問題で証券会社がEAの仕様を許可しているか確認（OANDAなど））の問題がある場合はありますが、一度購入すれば同じPC内なら無制限で使えるので裁量取引をするなら価格相応以上の価値はあると思います。

zhoujk
20
zhoujk 2024.10.04 17:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.05.08 05:23
Hello, thanks for the review. Error 4109 means that you have not allowed the panel to perform trading actions. You need to open the application settings and enable it. I recommend that you read this - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239
Please spend 30 seconds of your time to read this instruction on how to install the panel correctly, and you will not have such questions.
Manfred Braak
438
Manfred Braak 2024.07.12 16:11 
 

Really impressive and excellent work. Best feature: "Partial Close!"

Vitaliy Medvedev
135
Vitaliy Medvedev 2024.04.29 10:35 
 

Отличный и незаменимый помощник в торговле, самое шикарное, это сопровождение позиций и неограниченное количество частичных фиксаций с выставлением нужного значения по % либо количеству пунктов, одни положительные эмоции от использования.

wdbnz1
84
wdbnz1 2024.04.23 08:51 
 

Greetings Alfiya, Thank you very much for the TradePanel MT4 EA as it has taken my FX Trading to a new level! The "General Close" functionality is First Class and gives me the versatility to manage and close out Hedged trades to Break Even or Profit. The ability to revise or update a Trade on the Charts without having to access the MT4 Terminal along with the Profit/Loss and Swap readings is extremely convenient and eliminates the need for manual calculations. Well done!

Willy Ruiz
43
Willy Ruiz 2024.04.21 06:49 
 

Es un buen gestor de riesgo, me gusta mucho ... pero le falta incluir una opcion de cuanto se esta arriesgando en todas las operaciones

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.05.08 05:18
Hello, thanks for the review. You open trades with a preset risk, and I don't see the point in displaying this information again in any way. But if you think the functionality you proposed will be useful for all users, and you have an idea of ​​how to implement it in the panel, you can write about it in the comments to the product.
Pa1x Paul
307
Pa1x Paul 2024.03.24 18:09 
 

Very complex and interesting, I just bought it. For now, it is the best of this range.

Jia Bin Zheng
311
Jia Bin Zheng 2024.03.13 01:50 
 

This product has been useful for a long, long time and is an excellent tool and the author listens carefully to product suggestions. With each product optimisation and update, it gets stronger and stronger!

OlaTechie
320
OlaTechie 2024.03.01 06:35 
 

TradePanel MT4, with a high rating of 4.9, stands out as an essential trading assistant for the MetaTrader 4 platform, offering a comprehensive suite of over 50 functions tailored for manual trading and automation. This tool, crafted by Alfiya Fazylova, is continuously refined, with the latest version 17.72 reflecting ongoing improvements based on user feedback. It excels in supporting all trading instruments and symbols within a single interface, and I find the trailing stop feature particularly valuable for enhancing trade management and potential profitability. The trailing stop functionality in TradePanel MT4 is extensive, offering multiple types such as Standard, Fractal, MA (Moving Average), Parabolic SAR, Candle Wicks, and Trend Scanner. This variety allows traders to tailor their trailing stops based on their specific strategy and market conditions. The panel enables easy setting and editing of trailing stops for new and existing orders, including multicurrency management for comprehensive control across different symbols. Key adjustable parameters like 'Step', 'Shift in bars', 'Indent', and 'Start in points' provide granular control over how the trailing stop reacts to price movements, ensuring that traders can optimize their strategy's performance. The unique option to 'Measure from stop loss' adds an extra layer of customization, making it an indispensable tool for traders aiming to maximize gains from trends without needing constant market surveillance. With its customizable interface and rich functionality, TradePanel MT4 is an invaluable asset for MT4 users looking for an efficient and strategic trading advantage, especially with its advanced trailing stop features.

sqlinsurance-gmail
28
sqlinsurance-gmail 2024.02.20 05:21 
 

i CAN NOT GET SUPPORT FOR THIS SOFTWARE...

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.05.08 06:03
Hello, thank you for your review. I have only one question for you, where and how did you contact me for support?
I don't see any messages from you.
Anyone who wants to receive support writes on the comments page, and receives it within 12 hours at most.
But this probably doesn't matter, since this is a fake account, and the review was written to lower the rating of our product, right?
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