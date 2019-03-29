Forex Trade Manager MT4

4.98

Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart.

It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel.

Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade Manager MT4 helps you keep your trading process organized, consistent, and easier to control.

With Trade Manager MT4, complex calculations become simple. Define your trade by marking entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels with draggable lines. Set your risk, and Trade Manager instantly calculates your position size and displays real time SL and TP values in pips, points, or account currency.

Key Features:

  • Position Size Calculator: Calculate trade size instantly based on defined risk, Stop Loss, account balance, equity, or fixed cash amount.
  • Easy Trade Planning: Plan trades directly on the chart with draggable horizontal lines for entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
  • Real-Time Display of SL and TP: View Stop Loss and Take Profit in account currency, pips or points for easier trade analysis.
  • External Lot Calculation: Trade Manager can calculate the correct lot size for trades opened outside the panel, including trades opened from the MT4 Mobile App, Web Terminal, another terminal, or another external source connected to the same trading account.
  • MT4 Mobile App Trading Support: Open trades from your phone while Trade Manager runs on your desktop terminal or VPS. Trade Manager can detect the mobile trade, read its Stop Loss, calculate the correct lot size, and adjust the final position size automatically.

Advanced Protection Tools

  • Break Even Options:
    • Basic Break Even: Automatically move Stop Loss to Break Even after the selected profit level is reached.
    • Multi-Level Break Even: Set up to 4 levels for increased security as your trade progresses.
    • Manual Move SL to BE: Move Stop Loss to Break Even manually with one click.
    • Common Break Even: Manage multiple trades as one group with one shared Break Even point. Trade Manager can also display the Common BE line or zone directly on the chart.
  • Trailing Stop Variations:
    • Basic Trailing Stop: Adjust with each price move.
    • Multi-Level Trailing Stop: Customize up to 4 levels.
    • Trailing Stop Following Highs and Lows: Adapt to market momentum.
    • Moving Average-Based Trailing Stop: Tailored for trend-followers.
    • ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Account for market volatility.
    • Partial Closure Trailing Stop: Lock in gains progressively.
  • Partial Take Profit and Stop Loss: Secure profits gradually with partial TP and SL adjustments.
  • Equity ProtectAutomatically closes trades at set profit or loss limit to protect capital and control drawdowns.

Stealth and Efficiency Tools

  • Hidden Mode: hide SL and TP, and pending orders to prevent "stop loss hunting".
  • Automated set SL and TP for External Orders: Protect orders opened by mobile or other EA.
  • Trailing Pending Orders: Allow pending orders to follow current price dynamically.

Precision Trade Execution

  • Limit Pullback Orders (LPO): Gain better entry prices by waiting for strategic pullbacks.
  • Quick Trade Closure: Close all trades, or choose specific profitable, losing, buy, or sell trades with one click.
  • One-Click Pending Order Deletion: Clean up pending orders instantly.
  • Large Trade Splitting: For high-volume accounts, split large trades into manageable portions.

Efficiency and Customization

  • Save and Load Settings Templates: Simplify repeated tasks with customizable templates.
  • OCO (One Cancels the Other): Automatically cancel opposite pending orders when one is activated.
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio Management: Maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio with each planned trade.
Trade Manager combines precise trade planning, automatic lot size calculation, advanced risk management, and flexible trade control in one tool. It is designed for traders who want to trade faster, manage risk more consistently, and keep full control over every position directly from MetaTrader 4.

Explore the “Reviews” tab to see why traders worldwide rely on Trade Manager EA to gain an edge. Ready to experience it for yourself? Contact us via our profile for a free 7-day trial.

Reviews 505
paulstrong23
261
paulstrong23 2026.08.20 11:34 
 

It makes things so much easier and faster and support is always there if needed.

TsepoNtilane
52
TsepoNtilane 2026.08.17 16:01 
 

This is one of the best products I have used in forex trading. The product receives continuous updates and there is lots support from the developers. keep it up.

dh828
357
dh828 2026.07.28 08:18 
 

This is a great product with so many options allowing for many different types of trading styles. The support has been amazing too, very fast and helpful. I would highly recommend this trade manager!

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Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
One Click FX Panel
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Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
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Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
Price Action DashBoard
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4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
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Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
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5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
OneClick Analysis
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Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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paulstrong23
261
paulstrong23 2026.08.20 11:34 
 

It makes things so much easier and faster and support is always there if needed.

TsepoNtilane
52
TsepoNtilane 2026.08.17 16:01 
 

This is one of the best products I have used in forex trading. The product receives continuous updates and there is lots support from the developers. keep it up.

dh828
357
dh828 2026.07.28 08:18 
 

This is a great product with so many options allowing for many different types of trading styles. The support has been amazing too, very fast and helpful. I would highly recommend this trade manager!

banning.fx
19
banning.fx 2026.07.01 12:42 
 

Great support, great product especially considering what you get for the price.

Martin 56
23
Martin 56 2026.06.23 15:46 
 

Sehr guter Trademanager. Vor allem die Funktion sl auf BE nach X % oder Teilschliesung nach X % ist extrem gut. Der Support ist bei Hilfestellungen kompetent und sehr schnell. Ich kann es nur sehr epfehlen

jwwchow
19
jwwchow 2026.05.21 08:46 
 

awesome product, ease alot of work on my partial trade close.

diego_hoschi
189
diego_hoschi 2026.05.20 15:12 
 

I was using the trade manager for one week now and the different functions helped me a lot to trade more efficient in an automated way. In particular I liked the different methods of setting the right lot size as well as the partial profit closing by defining several stops of realizing profits. In total - easy to handle and very efficient tool for trading!

18mente11
69
18mente11 2026.05.18 10:42 
 

Excellent Trade Manager with very useful features. What I especially appreciate is the outstanding personal support: No generic standard replies, but clear answers to my specific questions, even with personally created videos and the offer to clarify issues via Zoom. Very helpful and professional.

nicolasxjoshua23
19
nicolasxjoshua23 2026.05.06 05:11 
 

Great Tool and best customer support i have seen all my life! Definitely recommend!

裕文 潘
424
裕文 潘 2026.04.17 05:37 
 

A huge thanks to the support team for helping me set up the risk manager for my Cent accounts. I’m currently using both the MT4 and MT5 versions, and the performance is flawless. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable trading tools!

markoone
86
markoone 2026.04.09 08:31 
 

OK, I originally trailed it for my own review, but, as soon as I started to use it, I knew it was good. Let me correct that, AMAZING! The execution speed is, in my honest opinion, faster than most that are even more expensive, and so, with that alone, I immediately purchased without serving out my 7 day trial. I then contacted support for some help, and I got much more than I expected, support came back with a video to cover my request, along with email support. As for the Trade Manager itself, it has a whole host of features, some of which I wasn't sure were available. I contacted support to ask if they could add a feature, which was to allow it to set a positive stop loss once profit reaches a certain level, and I was told this feature is already there! I just needed to explore the other features by clicking the appropriate areas, whereupon once I did that, there ware a different setups to allow me to pretty much do whatever I need to satisfy my trade needs. There is a whole lot to this Trade Manager and I believe it covers every aspect for every different trader needs. Fantastic support, fantastic product, highly recommended, 5 star PLUS.

Alen Vanshelboim
74
Alen Vanshelboim 2026.03.16 18:36 
 

I have been using the manager for a while before finally buying it permanently. Very cheap for its effectiveness, this is what high end prop firms and funds actually use. I still discover new things about the Trade Manager as I evolve in my trading. Very Nice, thank you.

100940143
75
100940143 2026.03.11 05:07 
 

Great trade manager with equity stop loss function that could have prevented a disaster, and many advanced functions that can protect profits. Very fast response with helpful videos and advice when you need any help with the tool.

Jose Antonio Valle Magana
370
Jose Antonio Valle Magana 2026.03.03 03:02 
 

Excelente herramienta de ejecucion y gestion de ordenes. Felicidades por la excelencia lograda en este EA

Deandre Sutherland
33
Deandre Sutherland 2026.02.19 14:47 
 

Great trade manager and prompt support!

giliomar nahr
23
giliomar nahr 2026.02.10 11:51 
 

Good tool and very fast respond when you need any help with the tool.

Carly Adriana Janine Pellinkhof
128
Carly Adriana Janine Pellinkhof 2026.02.05 10:07 
 

This toos is realy compleet. Support is there always.

Melissamkontuk
19
Melissamkontuk 2026.02.02 17:15 
 

This is such a great tool for calculating risk % and lot size, it has made trading so much easier. The tech support I received was excellent, he was very knowledgeable, patient, and kind.

1700091703
54
1700091703 2026.01.29 10:27 
 

The best trade manager out there. Simplifies execution of trades and speeds up the process so much. I couldn't trade with out it. amazing repsonsive customer support also

OliWild
19
OliWild 2026.01.12 10:13 
 

I used the trader manager every day and I'm fully satiesfied. And the support is TOP. I highly recommend this tool :-)

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