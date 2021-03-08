MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider

4.88

MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup.

[Demo] [Manual] [MT5 Version] [Discord VersionNew: [Telegram To MT5]


Setup

A step by step user guide is available.


Key Features

  • Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers
  • You can create a tiered subscription model e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold. Where gold subscription gets ALL the signals etc.
    Filter orders by id, symbol or comment
  • Includes a screenshot of the chart on which the order was executed
  • Draws the closed order on the sent screenshot for additional verification
  • The possibility of delaying the sending of the new order message, so that adjustments can be made to the position before sending
  • Full transparency on order details:
    • New market order *with screenshot
    • Order modification (stop loss, take profit)
    • Closed Order *with screenshot
    • Partially closed order **
    • New pending order
    • Modified pending order (entry price)
    • Pending order activations (additional as new market order)
    • Deleted pending order
    • Historical orders report ***
    • Customizable comments

Note:

* When sending screenshots, any objects on your charts such as indicators will be included

** Partially closed orders can be merged to the original order in the report for a "true" report

** Daily, weekly and monthly reports are sent at the specified time/day or manually through the dashboard

This utility requires a live connection to Telegram and therefore will not work in the strategy tester. However, a live demonstration video is available.

The MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is compatible exclusively with Windows. If you're using an Apple device, it would be necessary to rent a VPS to facilitate the operation of the EA.

The product is under active development and new features and updates are released regularly.


Recommendations 

A VPS for 24/7 execution and signal reliability.


Caution: MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is ONLY available for sale through the Marketplace. Other products on the internet purporting to be the same are FAKE!


Reviews 57
Mohamedshah
186
Mohamedshah 2025.05.14 20:56 
 

I highly recommend this EA as the top MT4 to Telegram EA available on MQL5. After two years of use, I have found it to be both reliable and efficient. Additionally, Lukas has been incredibly helpful throughout the process, providing excellent support whenever needed. Thank you!

Hossein Davarynejad
54002
Hossein Davarynejad 2025.02.03 18:57 
 

I recently tried this product, and I must say it's one of the best in the market! The interface is user-friendly, making it easy to use even for beginners. The best part is the detailed user guide, which walks you through everything step by step. Performance-wise, with smooth execution and reliable results. Whether you're a professional trader or just starting out, this product is a great choice. Highly recommended! Price is best

Vandasec
67
Vandasec 2025.01.17 00:23 
 

The product works amazing!! If you have any questions regarding the product he answers very quickly! Hands down the best messaging system on the market and does everything you need it to do! I would highly recommend a lot of work has gone into this program and the developer stands by his products 100% Thank you!!

Recommended products
SFG Grid Manager and Mirror for MT4
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Utilities
SFG Grid Manager MT4 – Smart Grid & Mirror System SFG Grid Manager MT4 is a professional automatic grid manager that follows an existing position (manual or EA) and opens one averaging trade per defined step (GridPips). When the primary trade closes or disappears, all the grid trades opened by the manager are closed automatically. It works on any broker with Netting or Hedging accounts and is fully compatible with manual trading or external Expert Advisors. ️ Main Features Follows a primar
Trading Control Pad
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Utilities
Trading Control Pad is a useful tool for all traders. To send BUY/SELL, pending order, modify and automatic setting SL and TP in one click by the current symbol. The Trading Control Pad can help you being comfortable and quickly trading.  Pad can help you automatic and manual partially close some lot at the target, breakeven and trailing stop. The Trading Control Pad features / Functionality Showing the currency pair, the total positions, the number of buy and sell orders. Standard tools for op
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Line Trade Manager
Nong Tien Cuong
Utilities
Download the free, full-featured version for demo accounts here Line Trade Manager is an advanced, high-precision visual utility tool designed for manual traders who demand absolute control over their execution and risk management. Instead of dealing with clunky order windows and manual math, this tool lets you manage complex trade logic directly from the chart using clean, interactive visual lines. Built on a true 'Set & Forget' philosophy, it empowers you to pre-plan every scenario—completely
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Valuta 1Quantum
Thomas Tiozzo
Experts
️ ORION 2P PROTOCOL: The Architecture of Inevitable Profit Stop chasing the market. Start dictating the rules. Conventional trading is a lost battle against chaos. ORION 2P PROTOCOL is not an indicator, and it is not advice: it is a Binary Logic Algorithmic Protocol engineered for a single mission: the systematic extraction of value. While others attempt to guess the direction, we have constructed a mathematical cage. The Anatomy of Perfection: The Dual Layer The heart of the system beats t
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Trendline EA
Carlos Oliveira
4.5 (10)
Utilities
Trendline EA MT4 Trendline EA MT4 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to execute trading actions or alerts based on trendlines drawn by the user. MetaTrader 4 does not provide native functionality to place or manage trades directly from trendlines. This Expert Advisor extends standard platform behavior by monitoring user-defined trendlines and executing predefined actions when price interacts with them. The Expert Advisor does not define or apply any trading strategy. Al
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close all treads with Tp and SL
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Utilities
Close_All_Trades_with_TP_SL is a reliable and efficient MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and automate trade management for all open positions on your MT4 account. This EA is especially useful for traders who open multiple trades quickly or use high-frequency strategies where manual TP/SL placement becomes difficult and time-consuming. The primary purpose of the EA is to ensure that every open trade—whether Buy or Sell—always has a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) applied. M
FREE
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilities
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
More from author
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.82 (28)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.74 (27)
Utilities
Introducing the OrderManager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT4 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT5 Version ]  [ Telegr
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (5)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Filter:
MartinRuslan-MQL
302
MartinRuslan-MQL 2025.12.04 04:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamedshah
186
Mohamedshah 2025.05.14 20:56 
 

I highly recommend this EA as the top MT4 to Telegram EA available on MQL5. After two years of use, I have found it to be both reliable and efficient. Additionally, Lukas has been incredibly helpful throughout the process, providing excellent support whenever needed. Thank you!

Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
639
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro 2025.02.21 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.21 20:02
Merci pour ton excellent retour ! 😊 Je suis ravi que tu sois satisfait(e) de l’EA et du support. N’hésite pas à me contacter si tu as des questions ou des suggestions.
Hossein Davarynejad
54002
Hossein Davarynejad 2025.02.03 18:57 
 

I recently tried this product, and I must say it's one of the best in the market! The interface is user-friendly, making it easy to use even for beginners. The best part is the detailed user guide, which walks you through everything step by step. Performance-wise, with smooth execution and reliable results. Whether you're a professional trader or just starting out, this product is a great choice. Highly recommended! Price is best

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:13
Thank you for the great feedback! I'm glad you find it user-friendly and useful. Wishing you successful trading!
Vandasec
67
Vandasec 2025.01.17 00:23 
 

The product works amazing!! If you have any questions regarding the product he answers very quickly! Hands down the best messaging system on the market and does everything you need it to do! I would highly recommend a lot of work has gone into this program and the developer stands by his products 100% Thank you!!

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2025.02.07 09:13
Really appreciate your support! I'm always here if you need help. Glad you're enjoying the product!
DGoldSniper
255
DGoldSniper 2024.12.05 21:45 
 

Am giving this product 100%. Over 10years trading experince, I have used several promising trading tools but Mt4 to Telegram Signal provider beats them all both its simplicity and seamless signal deliveries from my master MT4 to my VIP signal room. Its awesome especially with chart screenshots shared in the signal room. Also, Lukas support is Topnotch. I highly recommend this product.

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.12.06 10:30
Thank you for the fantastic review! I’m glad the MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is making a real difference for your trading and VIP signal room. Your feedback on the features and support means a lot.
Wishing you continued success! 🚀
Volrod Dev
47
Volrod Dev 2024.11.29 20:17 
 

Lukas is an outstanding professional! Not only is he highly skilled and efficient, but he’s also incredibly attentive and responsive to his clients' needs. He listens carefully, offers valuable insights, and delivers tailored solutions. His dedication, clear communication, and ability to handle challenges with ease make him a pleasure to work with. Highly recommended!

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.11.30 11:53
Thank you so much for your kind words! I'm glad I could meet your expectations, and I truly appreciate your feedback. It motivates me to keep delivering my best.
Monc
22
Monc 2024.10.21 09:55 
 

Compré hace un año este producto para mt4 y la verdad que TODO PERFECTO. Envío de señales personalizables, rápidas, con muchas posibilidades y la atención de Lukas es siempre de 10/10. Muy buen producto. Gracias.

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.11.30 11:53
¡Muchas gracias por tu comentario! Me alegra saber que el producto cumple tus expectativas y que has tenido una buena experiencia. Siempre estoy aquí para ayudar.
JP Innovative
48
JP Innovative 2024.07.24 00:33 
 

Works seamlessly and amazing support from Lukas to update and fix a bug and improve the product

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.11.30 11:52
Thank you for your feedback! I'm always glad when users report bugs—it helps me improve the product and ensure everything runs smoothly for you. 😊
David Del Rio Colin
340
David Del Rio Colin 2024.02.12 19:57 
 

Is there a way to have selected the options by default turned on? i closed everyday my windows... once i opened i need to select again and again the options to turn on always...it seems they are not saved automatically..... thanks.

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.08.15 11:36
Hello David,
The settings should be saved and loaded automatically. Additionally, you have the option to manually save settings and create multiple save slots that can be loaded as needed.
I sent you a private message so we can work together to resolve the issue. However, I've noticed that you haven't responded. If you're considering leaving a negative review due to a problem (which might not even be the EA's fault but the user's), please make sure to respond when developers try to assist you. Best regards,
Lukas Roth
Edwin Apollyus
121
Edwin Apollyus 2024.02.08 07:04 
 

I've bought it. It's going well, but can you add gross profit in dollars and percentages that don't include swaps and commissions?

ferashirvan1
59
ferashirvan1 2024.01.31 08:25 
 

I Purchased This Ea,, Works Great..I Had Some Problems For installing the Ea,,I Contacted Mr lukas By Chat,Replied Very fast,He Solved The Matter And He Provided Me With a chat ID and a successful confirmation by The Link..Thank You Again..Keep The Good Work.Cheers

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.02.05 09:19
Glad to hear it's working well for you! Happy I could help with the installation. If you need anything else, just let me know. Thanks for the feedback, and cheers to your success!
reo4ua
157
reo4ua 2024.01.21 05:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.02.05 09:19
That's fantastic to hear! If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to ask.
Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2024.01.06 21:31 
 

Easily the best, easiest MT4 to telegram EA available; I will make a LOT of money with this because I found a no loss FX system; THANK YOU!!!!

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.01.18 13:59
I'm delighted to hear that you find it the best and easiest MT4 to Telegram EA! Thank you for your enthusiastic feedback!
Adam Saleh Faiq Shadid
145
Adam Saleh Faiq Shadid 2023.12.27 20:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2024.01.18 13:58
Thank you very much!
Lucum
293
Lucum 2023.11.18 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.12.01 18:08
Thank you for your fantastic feedback! I'm thrilled to hear that the tool is effectively managing signals in your channel and enhancing the speed for both you and your customers. Your satisfaction is my top priority. - Lukas
TTheTrader
60
TTheTrader 2023.10.24 03:41 
 

Excellent Product and Support is 5* . Best EA to manage a telegram group for trading signals.

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.10.24 06:40
Thank you immensely for your invaluable feedback!
sinerman
19
sinerman 2023.08.28 09:45 
 

The product works perfectly, if you have any questions about an error that you don't know how to make, it answers you instantly and even gives you the option of helping you with a video. A crack, with such fast support everything is done better.

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.08.28 10:09
Thank you so much for the 5-star review, Sinerman! I'm thrilled to hear that you're satisfied with the product and the level of support provided. If you have any more questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out. Your positive feedback really motivates me to continue improving. Thanks again!
amir reza mirmoradi
43
amir reza mirmoradi 2023.08.16 23:06 
 

Practical and accurate program Simple setup menu Excellent support congratulation It is best if the program is always updated

Claudio Quesada Johnson
632
Claudio Quesada Johnson 2023.06.01 04:03 
 

At the moment it is working perfectly, it has been extremely useful Excellent!!!

Lukas Roth
17286
Reply from developer Lukas Roth 2023.06.01 09:22
Thank you very much, I appreciate the great feedback!
123
Reply to review