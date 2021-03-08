MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
- Utilities
-
Lukas RothI am an Electrical Engineer based in Switzerland, and I specialize in coding and professional trading. I bring more than 10 years of coding experience and over 7 years in trading to the table.
- Version: 4.69
- Updated: 7 December 2025
- Activations: 20
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup.
[Demo] [Manual] [MT5 Version] [Discord Version] New: [Telegram To MT5]
Setup
A step by step user guide is available.
Key Features
- Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers
- You can create a tiered subscription model e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold. Where gold subscription gets ALL the signals etc.
Filter orders by id, symbol or comment
- Includes a screenshot of the chart on which the order was executed
- Draws the closed order on the sent screenshot for additional verification
- The possibility of delaying the sending of the new order message, so that adjustments can be made to the position before sending
- Full transparency on order details:
- New market order *with screenshot
- Order modification (stop loss, take profit)
- Closed Order *with screenshot
- Partially closed order **
- New pending order
- Modified pending order (entry price)
- Pending order activations (additional as new market order)
- Deleted pending order
- Historical orders report ***
- Customizable comments
Note:
* When sending screenshots, any objects on your charts such as indicators will be included
** Partially closed orders can be merged to the original order in the report for a "true" report
** Daily, weekly and monthly reports are sent at the specified time/day or manually through the dashboard
This utility requires a live connection to Telegram and therefore will not work in the strategy tester. However, a live demonstration video is available.
The MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is compatible exclusively with Windows. If you're using an Apple device, it would be necessary to rent a VPS to facilitate the operation of the EA.
The product is under active development and new features and updates are released regularly.
Recommendations
A VPS for 24/7 execution and signal reliability.
Caution: MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is ONLY available for sale through the Marketplace. Other products on the internet purporting to be the same are FAKE!
I highly recommend this EA as the top MT4 to Telegram EA available on MQL5. After two years of use, I have found it to be both reliable and efficient. Additionally, Lukas has been incredibly helpful throughout the process, providing excellent support whenever needed. Thank you!