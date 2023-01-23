EA Long Term MT5

5

Trading Advisor   Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging.

The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions.

The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be closed before the designated stop loss, thereby reducing losses.

Set files and backtest reports in the discussion section.

Expert Advisor Benefits

  • doesn't use grid/averaging / martingale
  • trades fully automatically
  • sets Stop Loss for each trade
  • suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other tasks.

The Expert Advisor has several entry points, which helps to determine the most accurate zones for entering the market. At the time of maintaining the position, the adviser can close the deal partially or exit without a loss.

Price policy

Current price $199, next price will be $240

Only 5 copies left at a price of $199

Final price will be $899

Long Term for MetaTrader4    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92865

Risk management

FixedLot   – trading only with a fixed lot, set to 0 to disable.

Auto_Lot - with a deposit of $100 and Auto_lot = 1, lot 0.01, with AL - 2, lot 0.02. Further, the lot will increase based on free funds, that is, already with a deposit of $5,000, and AL - 1 lot will be equal to 0.5.

Rec_Deposit – true/false – deposit recovery mode upon receiving a losing trade, increasing the lot of the next trade upon receiving a s/l. This feature increases profitability but also increases risks, use with adequate risk.

Broker control

MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening orders.   If the EA does not open trades in the tester, check the MaxSpread setting , it is responsible for the maximum allowable spread for opening orders. If your broker's spread is higher, a new order will not be opened. The default value is 2 points for 4 quotes.

Slippage - allowable slippage.

General recommendations

Recommended currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP  and others. For other pairs, optimize, with sets for optimization, I will help.

Time Frame: M15

Money management:   fix. lot 0.01 lot for every $100, autolot   =1.

Recommended deposit   from 100$. Fixed stop loss for each trade.

Broker - ECN broker with a narrow spread, like IC Markets, Alpari   ECN accounts.

The EA does not trade often, so you as a trader should be able to "sit on the fence" and just let the EA look for entry points and trade the strategy. If you want more trades, use more trading pairs. The adviser has a version for MT4


Reviews 2
Trond Haavard Grindvold
314
Trond Haavard Grindvold 2024.05.06 18:59 
 

Since kicking off my trading year on January 3, 2024, with Sergey's Long Term EA for MT5, it's been nothing short of a fantastic experience. Diving into the world of Forex with 6 currency pairs on the M15 timeframes, I've witnessed the efficiency and reliability of this EA firsthand. Every trade meticulously planned with set Stop Loss (S/L) and Take Profit (T/P) points ensures peace of mind. From a starting balance of $10,000, I've seen a remarkable profit of $742—a testament to the EA's performance. What's equally impressive is the maximum drawdown of just 5.42%, a figure confirmed by the thorough MT5 reports. This level of risk management speaks volumes about the EA's design and Sergey's understanding of the trading world. Beyond the outstanding product, Sergey's customer service is top-notch. His willingness to assist and guide his clients post-purchase is commendable. It's this kind of support that makes a world of difference in the trading community. I wholeheartedly recommend Sergey's Long Term EA and his suite of products to anyone looking to elevate their trading game. A massive thank you to Sergey for his dedication and support. Here's to more successful trades ahead!

Sebastian Becker
371
Sebastian Becker 2023.05.20 12:32 
 

For me, a new and interesting strategy. Recommendable for all who search for fewer amounts of trades and reasonable profit. The developer is helpful with setting up everything. In general, I feel this EA is its money worth.

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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Sergey Batudayev
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Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
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5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
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4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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Trond Haavard Grindvold
314
Trond Haavard Grindvold 2024.05.06 18:59 
 

Since kicking off my trading year on January 3, 2024, with Sergey's Long Term EA for MT5, it's been nothing short of a fantastic experience. Diving into the world of Forex with 6 currency pairs on the M15 timeframes, I've witnessed the efficiency and reliability of this EA firsthand. Every trade meticulously planned with set Stop Loss (S/L) and Take Profit (T/P) points ensures peace of mind. From a starting balance of $10,000, I've seen a remarkable profit of $742—a testament to the EA's performance. What's equally impressive is the maximum drawdown of just 5.42%, a figure confirmed by the thorough MT5 reports. This level of risk management speaks volumes about the EA's design and Sergey's understanding of the trading world. Beyond the outstanding product, Sergey's customer service is top-notch. His willingness to assist and guide his clients post-purchase is commendable. It's this kind of support that makes a world of difference in the trading community. I wholeheartedly recommend Sergey's Long Term EA and his suite of products to anyone looking to elevate their trading game. A massive thank you to Sergey for his dedication and support. Here's to more successful trades ahead!

Sebastian Becker
371
Sebastian Becker 2023.05.20 12:32 
 

For me, a new and interesting strategy. Recommendable for all who search for fewer amounts of trades and reasonable profit. The developer is helpful with setting up everything. In general, I feel this EA is its money worth.

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