EA Long Term MT5
- Experts
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Advisor Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging.
The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions.
The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be closed before the designated stop loss, thereby reducing losses.
Set files and backtest reports in the discussion section.
Expert Advisor Benefits
- doesn't use grid/averaging / martingale
- trades fully automatically
- sets Stop Loss for each trade
- suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other tasks.
The Expert Advisor has several entry points, which helps to determine the most accurate zones for entering the market. At the time of maintaining the position, the adviser can close the deal partially or exit without a loss.Price policy
Current price $199, next price will be $240
Only 5 copies left at a price of $199
Final price will be $899
Long Term for MetaTrader4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92865
Risk management
FixedLot – trading only with a fixed lot, set to 0 to disable.
Auto_Lot - with a deposit of $100 and Auto_lot = 1, lot 0.01, with AL - 2, lot 0.02. Further, the lot will increase based on free funds, that is, already with a deposit of $5,000, and AL - 1 lot will be equal to 0.5.
Rec_Deposit – true/false – deposit recovery mode upon receiving a losing trade, increasing the lot of the next trade upon receiving a s/l. This feature increases profitability but also increases risks, use with adequate risk.
Broker control
MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening orders. If the EA does not open trades in the tester, check the MaxSpread setting , it is responsible for the maximum allowable spread for opening orders. If your broker's spread is higher, a new order will not be opened. The default value is 2 points for 4 quotes.
Slippage - allowable slippage.
General recommendations
Time Frame: M15
Money management: fix. lot 0.01 lot for every $100, autolot =1.
Recommended deposit from 100$. Fixed stop loss for each trade.
Broker - ECN broker with a narrow spread, like IC Markets, Alpari ECN accounts.
The EA does not trade often, so you as a trader should be able to "sit on the fence" and just let the EA look for entry points and trade the strategy. If you want more trades, use more trading pairs. The adviser has a version for MT4
Since kicking off my trading year on January 3, 2024, with Sergey's Long Term EA for MT5, it's been nothing short of a fantastic experience. Diving into the world of Forex with 6 currency pairs on the M15 timeframes, I've witnessed the efficiency and reliability of this EA firsthand. Every trade meticulously planned with set Stop Loss (S/L) and Take Profit (T/P) points ensures peace of mind. From a starting balance of $10,000, I've seen a remarkable profit of $742—a testament to the EA's performance. What's equally impressive is the maximum drawdown of just 5.42%, a figure confirmed by the thorough MT5 reports. This level of risk management speaks volumes about the EA's design and Sergey's understanding of the trading world. Beyond the outstanding product, Sergey's customer service is top-notch. His willingness to assist and guide his clients post-purchase is commendable. It's this kind of support that makes a world of difference in the trading community. I wholeheartedly recommend Sergey's Long Term EA and his suite of products to anyone looking to elevate their trading game. A massive thank you to Sergey for his dedication and support. Here's to more successful trades ahead!