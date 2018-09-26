Managing Orders

During trading, you may need to modify orders, i.e. to change stop levels or take profit. This can be done with one click with the script

Modify SELL orders v1.0





The script modifies all orders (market ) with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price)

If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed.









Parameters script :

Take Profit (PIP)

Stop Loss (PIP)