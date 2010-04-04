DrawDownControl

This Expert Advisor is designed to control drawdown by the symbol it is set to.

The Expert Advisor does not carry out trading operations on opening positions, only closing open positions on the symbol on which it is set under certain conditions!

There are three drawdown levels implemented in the Expert Advisor.

The drawdown size for each level is set in the input parameters and the profit size is assigned (it can be either positive or negative), upon reaching which the ADVISER will close all positions on this symbol.

There is no binding by magic number, the drawdown is controlled for all positions of this symbol, regardless of how the positions are opened (manually or by an outside expert).

The ADVISER has an information board in which the drawdown level is currently active is highlighted in color.

Important! if the second drawdown level has been activated (highlighted in color in the information board) and then the drawdown has decreased below the value specified in the second level (to the first level), then the closing of all positions according to the symbol on which the Expert Advisor is installed will occur at a profit that corresponds to the second drawdown level.

If the third drawdown level has been activated (highlighted in color in the information board) and then the drawdown has decreased to the second or first level, the profit will be closed at the profit corresponding to the third drawdown level.

WHEN THE DRAWDOWN DECREASES FROM THE HIGHEST LEVEL TO THE LOWEST, POSITIONS ARE CLOSED AT THE MAXIMUM ACTIVATED DRAWDOWN LEVEL!
LotControl
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
Данный советник предназначен для контроля просадки по символу, на который он установлен. В работу советник вступает когда открыта позиция тем объемом (лотом), который указан в настройках советника. Советник не осуществляет торговых операций по открытию позиций, только закрытие открытых позиций по символу, на который он установлен при соблюдении определенных условий! В советнике реализовано три уровня работы. Каждый уровень привязан к конкретному магическому номеру.  В настройках советника необхо
FREE
EA Four Indicators
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
An expert of the indicator type. To determine the entry point into the market, the expert can use the indicators of four indicators. Two indicators are standard, they are available in any MT4 terminal and two custom indicators that can be downloaded from the link . These indicators just need to be placed in the \MQL4\Indicators folder. All four indicators can be used to determine the entry point, as well as each indicator individually. The settings of all indicators are included in the Expert'
PackTrading
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
Fully automatic indicator - type trading expert . Entry into the market is based on the signals of two indicators . A distinctive feature of this expert Advisor is that it is possible to enter the market both as single positions and as a Pack of positions at the entry point . Entering with a bundle of positions makes it possible to " spread out " the entry point a little and allow several positions and bundles to enter the market at a more favorable price if the price goes against the direction
