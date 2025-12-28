OneClickCloseUtility
- Utilities
- Guo Sheng Zhao
- Version: 14.60
- Updated: 28 December 2025
- Activations: 5
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================
Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4
Developer: Gemini Partner
Version: 9.40
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Type: Expert Advisor
I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
---------------
One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for
MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through
intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management
system. Suitable for both manual traders and automated trading users.
II. MAIN FEATURES
---------------
1. One-Click Close System
- CLOSE ALL: Close all orders of current symbol
- Close Buy: Close only long positions
- Close Sell: Close only short positions
- Close Profit: Close all profitable orders
- Close Loss: Close all losing orders
2. Risk Management Functions
- Maximum Orders Limit (MaxOrders)
- Auto Close Extra Orders (AutoCloseExtra)
- Break-Even Function
- Auto Stop Loss/Take Profit Settings
3. Interface Customization
- Adjustable button size (width, height)
- Auto-centering panel display
- Color-coded function distinction
III. PARAMETER SETTINGS GUIDE
---------------
//=== Risk Management Parameters ===
input int MaxOrders = 10; // Maximum allowed orders
input bool AutoCloseExtra = true; // Auto close extra orders
//=== SL/TP Settings ===
input bool EnableAutoSLTP = false; // Enable auto SL/TP
input int SetStopLossPips = 3000; // Stop loss in pips
input int SetTakeProfitPips = 8000; // Take profit in pips
//=== Break-Even Settings ===
input bool EnableBreakEven = true; // Enable break-even
input int TriggerPips = 5000; // Trigger pips
input int LockProfitPips = 2000; // Lock profit pips
//=== UI Settings ===
input int UI_TopOffset = 25; // Top offset in pixels
input int UI_BtnWidth = 85; // Button width
input int UI_BtnHeight = 25; // Button height
input int UI_Spacing = 5; // Button spacing
IV. INSTALLATION AND USAGE
---------------
1. Installation Steps:
a. Copy .mq4 file to MQL4/Experts/ folder
b. Restart MT4 platform
c. Find One-Click Close in Navigator
d. Drag to chart
2. Basic Operations:
a. Ensure chart allows automated trading
b. Adjust parameters as needed
c. Click corresponding buttons to execute
d. Buttons auto-reset indicating completion
V. IMPORTANT NOTES
---------------
1. Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
2. Confirm pip settings match broker specifications
3. One-click close operations are irreversible, use with caution
4. Regularly check Expert Log for proper functionality
VI. TROUBLESHOOTING
---------------
Issue 1: Buttons not responding
Solution: Check Chart Properties → Common → Allow automated trading
Issue 2: Close operations delayed
Solution: Check network connection and VPS response
Issue 3: Panel display abnormal
Solution: Adjust UI_TopOffset parameter
Issue 4: Orders not closing as expected
Solution: Verify correct trading symbol is selected
VII. BEST PRACTICES
---------------
1. Day Trading: Use smaller pip settings (1000-3000 pips)
2. Swing Trading: Enable break-even to protect profits
3. Grid Strategy: Set reasonable MaxOrders limit
4. News Trading: Use CLOSE ALL for quick exit
VIII. TECHNICAL SUPPORT
---------------
1. Check Expert Tab for detailed logs
2. Restore default parameters to test basic functions
3. Contact developer for technical support