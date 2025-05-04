EasyTrade MT4

Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management

Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth.





Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow.

Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on smart decisions and solid results.

Save 50% now ($60) – pay only $60 instead of $120 for the full version of EasyTrade as part of our official crowdfunding campaign!





Why Use Easy Trade?

Precision Risk Management: Trade with fixed volume or define your risk per trade by percentage. Real-time risk and reward info at your fingertips.

Basket-Based Trailing: Monitor profit across multiple trades. Secure partial gains when targets are reached – great for clustered positions.

Trade Recording: Each trade can be captured as a screenshot – ideal for journaling, tracking, and performance reviews.

Timed Closures: Set a specific date and time to automatically close open positions. Great for end-of-day or pre-weekend exits.

Customizable Interface: Sort and size buttons, adjust line styles, and scale the panel design to fit your screen and preferences.





⸻





Key Features (Version 1.0)

Magic Number & Strategy Tagging: Easily separate trades by strategy using comment tags for review and tracking.

Easily separate trades by strategy using comment tags for review and tracking. Lot Size Options: Use fixed volume or risk-based sizing based on your SL and capital percentage.

Use fixed volume or risk-based sizing based on your SL and capital percentage. Basket Trailing Stop: Secure profits once a customizable target is reached (e.g., lock $5 when profit hits $10).

Secure profits once a customizable target is reached (e.g., lock $5 when profit hits $10). Basket Profit Target: Exit all trades once a predefined profit is reached (e.g., auto-close at $20).

Exit all trades once a predefined profit is reached (e.g., auto-close at $20). Timed Auto-Close: Automatically exit all trades at a set date and time – useful before weekends or major events.

Automatically exit all trades at a set date and time – useful before weekends or major events. Panel Confirmation: Prevent accidental closures with confirmation prompts for all close actions.

Prevent accidental closures with confirmation prompts for all close actions. Built-in Screenshot Button: Instantly capture and save your chart – perfect for journaling.

Instantly capture and save your chart – perfect for journaling. Interactive Risk Preview: See your SL distance, pip value, and potential exposure before entering a trade.

See your SL distance, pip value, and potential exposure before entering a trade. Clear Status Panel: Know your total risk, live P/L, trailing trigger, and target profit in real time.





⸻





Future Updates (Coming Soon)

Pending Order Support

Trailing Stop per Trade

Automated News Calendar Integration

Customizable Alerts





We're actively developing Easy Trade based on real trader needs. Got an idea or feature request? Just reach out – we’re listening.





⸻





Designed for Traders Who…

Want a fast, clean trade management workflow

Prefer managing trades manually with smarter tools

Value journal-based learning and want trade screenshots saved automatically

Need live risk tracking across multiple symbols

Trade short-term setups and need fast execution + tracking





⸻





Start Smarter Trading Today

Easy Trade is an intuitive trade manager for MetaTrader 4 and 5, helping traders simplify their workflow with precise risk management, position sizing, and visual order execution. Whether you’re scalping or managing multi-symbol setups, Easy Trade offers the tools to boost consistency.





Available now for MT4 & MT5 on the MQL5 Market.





Built by Stein Investments – Quality Tools for Serious Traders.