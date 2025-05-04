EasyTrade MT4
- Utilities
- Alain Verleyen
- Version: 1.29
- Updated: 27 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management
Save 50% now ($60) – pay only $60 instead of $120 for the full version of EasyTrade as part of our official crowdfunding campaign!
Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.
⸻
- Precision Risk Management: Trade with fixed volume or define your risk per trade by percentage. Real-time risk and reward info at your fingertips.
- Basket-Based Trailing: Monitor profit across multiple trades. Secure partial gains when targets are reached – great for clustered positions.
- Trade Recording: Each trade can be captured as a screenshot – ideal for journaling, tracking, and performance reviews.
- Timed Closures: Set a specific date and time to automatically close open positions. Great for end-of-day or pre-weekend exits.
- Customizable Interface: Sort and size buttons, adjust line styles, and scale the panel design to fit your screen and preferences.
- Magic Number & Strategy Tagging: Easily separate trades by strategy using comment tags for review and tracking.
- Lot Size Options: Use fixed volume or risk-based sizing based on your SL and capital percentage.
- Basket Trailing Stop: Secure profits once a customizable target is reached (e.g., lock $5 when profit hits $10).
- Basket Profit Target: Exit all trades once a predefined profit is reached (e.g., auto-close at $20).
- Timed Auto-Close: Automatically exit all trades at a set date and time – useful before weekends or major events.
- Panel Confirmation: Prevent accidental closures with confirmation prompts for all close actions.
- Built-in Screenshot Button: Instantly capture and save your chart – perfect for journaling.
- Interactive Risk Preview: See your SL distance, pip value, and potential exposure before entering a trade.
- Clear Status Panel: Know your total risk, live P/L, trailing trigger, and target profit in real time.
- Pending Order Support
- Trailing Stop per Trade
- Automated News Calendar Integration
- Customizable Alerts
- Want a fast, clean trade management workflow
- Prefer managing trades manually with smarter tools
- Value journal-based learning and want trade screenshots saved automatically
- Need live risk tracking across multiple symbols
- Trade short-term setups and need fast execution + tracking
I rented this tool and it is recommended to all traders, especially with the new features to come. I am a prop trader as others on the group and would like to see the following features added in future: 1. daily and maximum draw-down limits, if reached all trades to be closed. @ Stein: Thank you for your excellent products as well as your sustained involvement, greetings, Paul