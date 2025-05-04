EasyTrade MT4

5

Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management

Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth.

Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow.
Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on smart decisions and solid results.

Save 50% now ($60) – pay only $60 instead of $120 for the full version of EasyTrade as part of our official crowdfunding campaign!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.


Why Use Easy Trade?
  • Precision Risk Management: Trade with fixed volume or define your risk per trade by percentage. Real-time risk and reward info at your fingertips.
  • Basket-Based Trailing: Monitor profit across multiple trades. Secure partial gains when targets are reached – great for clustered positions.
  • Trade Recording: Each trade can be captured as a screenshot – ideal for journaling, tracking, and performance reviews.
  • Timed Closures: Set a specific date and time to automatically close open positions. Great for end-of-day or pre-weekend exits.
  • Customizable Interface: Sort and size buttons, adjust line styles, and scale the panel design to fit your screen and preferences.


Key Features (Version 1.0)
  • Magic Number & Strategy Tagging: Easily separate trades by strategy using comment tags for review and tracking.
  • Lot Size Options: Use fixed volume or risk-based sizing based on your SL and capital percentage.
  • Basket Trailing Stop: Secure profits once a customizable target is reached (e.g., lock $5 when profit hits $10).
  • Basket Profit Target: Exit all trades once a predefined profit is reached (e.g., auto-close at $20).
  • Timed Auto-Close: Automatically exit all trades at a set date and time – useful before weekends or major events.
  • Panel Confirmation: Prevent accidental closures with confirmation prompts for all close actions.
  • Built-in Screenshot Button: Instantly capture and save your chart – perfect for journaling.
  • Interactive Risk Preview: See your SL distance, pip value, and potential exposure before entering a trade.
  • Clear Status Panel: Know your total risk, live P/L, trailing trigger, and target profit in real time.


Future Updates (Coming Soon)
  • Pending Order Support
  • Trailing Stop per Trade
  • Automated News Calendar Integration
  • Customizable Alerts

We're actively developing Easy Trade based on real trader needs. Got an idea or feature request? Just reach out – we’re listening.


Designed for Traders Who…
  • Want a fast, clean trade management workflow
  • Prefer managing trades manually with smarter tools
  • Value journal-based learning and want trade screenshots saved automatically
  • Need live risk tracking across multiple symbols
  • Trade short-term setups and need fast execution + tracking


Start Smarter Trading Today
Easy Trade is an intuitive trade manager for MetaTrader 4 and 5, helping traders simplify their workflow with precise risk management, position sizing, and visual order execution. Whether you’re scalping or managing multi-symbol setups, Easy Trade offers the tools to boost consistency.

Available now for MT4 & MT5 on the MQL5 Market.

Built by Stein Investments – Quality Tools for Serious Traders.
Reviews 1
lampaal
239
lampaal 2025.05.13 18:15 
 

I rented this tool and it is recommended to all traders, especially with the new features to come. I am a prop trader as others on the group and would like to see the following features added in future: 1. daily and maximum draw-down limits, if reached all trades to be closed. @ Stein: Thank you for your excellent products as well as your sustained involvement, greetings, Paul

Alain Verleyen
52684
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.05.13 20:19
Thanks for your feedback Paul, it's highly appreciated. We will consider your suggestion of course.
