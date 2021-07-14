Local Trade Copier EA MT4

4.96

Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to increase their potential for profit. Try it out today and see why it's the fastest and easiest trade copier on the market!

Tip: You can download and try the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Local Trade Copier EA MT4 Installation & User Guide  |   Local Trade Copier EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide   |   Local Trade Copier EA MT4 Troubleshooting Guide   |   Update of a Purchased Product


* you must purchase Local Trade Copier EA MT5 for copying from/or to MT5 terminals


Features

High-Speed Copying: Achieve transfers under 0.5 seconds between local MT4 and MT5 terminals *.
Versatile Support: Supports MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 copying *.
User-Friendly Interface: Simple 1-minute setup for straightforward usage.
Compatibility: Works on Windows computers and Windows VPSs.
Flexible Copying: Copies between real>real, real>demo, demo>real, and demo>demo accounts, across all brokers.
Multi-Account Transfers: Allows one or more transmitter accounts to copy to one or more receiver accounts.
Customizable Lot Sizes and Risk: Offers a diverse range of 18 options for lot size and risk management per trade. 
Read-Only Account Copying: Can copy from a read-only investor password transmitter account.
Comprehensive Trade Multiplication: Copies and multiplies trades from any source, including manual trades.
No Conflicts: Enables manual trading or expert advisor use without conflicts.
Stable Settings: Does not lose settings if connection is lost or terminals are restarted.
High Accuracy, Low Computing: Ensures high accuracy copying with minimal computing power.
Comment Options: Provides transmitter and receiver comment options.
Trade Filtering: Filters copied trades by magic number, symbol, comment, number, or volume.
Day and Time Control: Allows day and time control settings for copying.
Flexible Trade Copying: Copies long/short, old/new trades, market trades, or pending orders.
Take Profit and Stop Loss Handling: Copies or not take profit and stop loss levels from original transmitter trades.
Customized TP/SL Management: Offers various options for take profit and stop loss management.
Trade Closure Options: Provides options for synchronized trade closure and correct partial closure on receiver copied trades.
Trade Reopening: Allows reopening of closed receiver trades if original transmitter trades are still open.
Advanced Price Management: Offers better price options, reverse copying, and original TP/SL levels.
Trade Splitting: Splits copied trades automatically or at set smaller parts.
Risk Control: Implements maximum risk % control per symbol, currency, or account level.
Lot Size Management: Provides minimum/maximum lot size options for receiver copied trades.
Flexible Lot Size Ignoring: Can ignore minimum/maximum transmitter or receiver lot size options.
Account Protection: Offers emergency account protection measures.
Drawdown Management: Implements maximum daily drawdown and profit settings, with pause options.
Drawdown Control: No copying if transmitter or receiver drawdown exceeds a certain percentage level.
Notification Options: Provides email and push notifications for copied trades or receiver balance, equity, and margin levels.
Broker Compatibility Features: Includes prefix and suffix auto-detection and setup, and mapping of special symbols.
Activations: Offers 20 activations for installation across multiple terminals, computers, and VPSs.
Self-Copier Mode: Compatible with MQL5 VPS in self-copier mode.
Fully Automated: Operates as a 100% automated expert advisor.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags forex local terminal copier account trade duplicator multiplier repeater copier mt4 mt5 account copier instant lot size increase multiply copy trades copy trade copier fast copy transaction repeater kopir forex copy trading software

Reviews 123
Edwin Gomez
34
Edwin Gomez 2026.03.20 00:10 
 

He adquirido el producto y tengo una duda. Si quiero hacer un copy de MT4 a MT5, debo comprar también la versión del MT5? He estado probando con cuentas demo en MT4, hay alguna forma de saber cuantas activaciones van al momento? Esto por si se pierde la cuenta de cuantas veces lo he usado. Por el momento el copy es efectivo y rápido.

Citipunker
35
Citipunker 2026.02.24 05:02 
 

Great tool, that can be used beyond copying. This can let you use MT5 EA's on MT4- just run it on MT4 and copy to MT5. This can let you scale risk up or down, filter trades to copy, and much more. You can copy someone's or own account if have at least investor password. On first sight it has a lot settings, but setting up is easy. Author is happy to help to explain what is not clear or not intuitive. Author- Well known here for willingness to help regardless if you asking for her products or general questions.

Taner Altinsoy
1755
Taner Altinsoy 2026.02.17 10:07 
 

It’s such a comprehensive tool that it saved me the trouble of designing a new one from scratch to fit my requirements.

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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (19)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.81 (21)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT5  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.92 (13)
Utilities
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
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Basket EA MT5   is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of yo
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (11)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4 (4)
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Moving Average EA ΜΤ4   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level.  Moving Average EA MT4  can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for ma
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.25 (4)
Experts
RSI EA ΜΤ5  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT5 has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strateg
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
3.5 (2)
Experts
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
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5 (9)
Indicators
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4 (4)
Experts
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Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary tim
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (15)
Utilities
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
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Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you m
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4  is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that g
Price Action Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Price Action Indicator MT4  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Indicator MT4  has
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
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peter11223344
53
peter11223344 2026.04.21 11:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.04.21 11:48
Thank you very much for your excellent review and feedback Peter! I am glad that you've found the Local Trade Copier EA easy to use, fast and competitively priced. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any help.
Edwin Gomez
34
Edwin Gomez 2026.03.20 00:10 
 

He adquirido el producto y tengo una duda. Si quiero hacer un copy de MT4 a MT5, debo comprar también la versión del MT5? He estado probando con cuentas demo en MT4, hay alguna forma de saber cuantas activaciones van al momento? Esto por si se pierde la cuenta de cuantas veces lo he usado. Por el momento el copy es efectivo y rápido.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.20 05:56
Thank you very much Edwin, for your purchase and excellent review! Yes, if you want to copy between MT4 and MT5 accounts, you will need to purchase the MT5 version of Local Trade Copier EA too (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68951), this is clearly mentioned in the product's description. As for checking your remaining activations, you can do that here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ega92/market. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you need any more help.
Citipunker
35
Citipunker 2026.02.24 05:02 
 

Great tool, that can be used beyond copying. This can let you use MT5 EA's on MT4- just run it on MT4 and copy to MT5. This can let you scale risk up or down, filter trades to copy, and much more. You can copy someone's or own account if have at least investor password. On first sight it has a lot settings, but setting up is easy. Author is happy to help to explain what is not clear or not intuitive. Author- Well known here for willingness to help regardless if you asking for her products or general questions.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.02.24 08:00
Thank you very much for this amazing and detailed 5-star review! I’m really glad you highlighted that the Local Trade Copier EA can be used for much more than simple copying, flexibility and advanced control were exactly what I aimed to provide. It’s great to hear that despite the many available settings, the setup felt straightforward and practical for you. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support and willingness to help. That means a lot to me. Wishing you continued success, and I’m always here if you need anything!
Taner Altinsoy
1755
Taner Altinsoy 2026.02.17 10:07 
 

It’s such a comprehensive tool that it saved me the trouble of designing a new one from scratch to fit my requirements.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.02.17 10:16
Thank you very much, Taner, for your excellent 5-star review! I’m truly happy to hear that the Local Trade Copier EA met your requirements so well that it saved you the time and effort of building your own solution. That means a lot to me. If you ever need any assistance, I’m always here to help. Wishing you smooth and successful trading!
Kinora
667
Kinora 2026.02.04 22:10 
 

Excellent, it does exactly what it says. Great work!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.02.04 22:13
Thank you very much for your great 5-star review and your kind words my dear friend!
Liviu Tudose
61
Liviu Tudose 2026.01.12 13:24 
 

I would give this EA all the stars in the sky. I have put it to the test in every possible way (MT4/MT4, MT4/MT5, MT5/MT4, Demo MT4/MT5, etc.), and I must say it functions with 100% perfection. Yet, should anything ever arise to hinder your path, there is no need for concern; the developer is always just a message away, resolving every detail with remarkable success! I deeply appreciate your support, Anna, and I am so glad that in a world where time is such a precious gift... you... have chosen to share yours with us... Success in your journey of prosperity, boys and girls! Fight for your dreams... because winners are the ones who never give up. And the first step toward your dream begins with a name: Local Trade Copier EA by Eleni Anna Branou.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.01.12 13:45
Thank you so much, Liviu, for this incredible and inspiring review! Your words truly touched me. Knowing that both the product and my support have met your expectations means a lot to me. Thank you for your trust, your kind encouragement, and your wonderful message, it motivates me to keep improving and giving my very best. I wish you continued success on your trading journey, and never stop fighting for your dreams!
HANI MABAD
1061
HANI MABAD 2025.11.08 04:14 
 

It is really a great EA, great Support and great hard work! I really like it. I like to see if possible some details about all variables that can be used with each mode if not available. I bought it just yesterday and I can see it works as expected so far.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.11.08 04:25
Thank you very much, Hani, for your kind words and great review! I’m really glad to hear that you’re satisfied with the Local Trade Copier EA’s performance. For your convenience, there’s also a detailed Settings/Inputs Guide that explains every input in depth, you can find it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745681 .
lukesky890
172
lukesky890 2025.11.03 08:27 
 

I have been using other copiers for years, but this one surprised me with its completeness of commands and possibilities.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.11.03 08:35
Thank you very much for your excellent review! I’m really glad to hear that the Local Trade Copier EA exceeded your expectations and stood out for its completeness and flexibility. I truly appreciate your feedback and wish you continued success with your trading setup!
Jonas
1062
Jonas 2025.10.30 16:49 
 

By far this is one of the great copiers I've ever used, it is not just simply a copier but also providing sooo many options for safety features. All in all, this is a top-notch product combined with a supportive author, no doubt at all!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.10.30 19:10
Thank you very much, Jonas, for your excellent feedback and kind words! I’m delighted to know that you value both the reliability and the many safety and customization features of the Local Trade Copier EA. It’s truly rewarding to hear such appreciation from experienced users like you. Wishing you continued success and steady results in your trading!
kukulcan94
526
kukulcan94 2025.10.21 05:19 
 

This Local Trade Copier EA has a serious bug. I upgraded it while still copying orders, and it deleted all my previously copied orders. This caused me to suffer heavy losses because they were all deleted at an inappropriate price. I demand compensation from the author. I have suffered heavy losses from using this EA. The other EA on MT4 did nothing, but the local EA deleted all the previous orders, and I was forced to bear a huge loss. I'm very angry now

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.10.30 14:03
I am truly sorry to hear about your losses, but the situation you describe was caused by updating the EA while there were still open trades being copied. As clearly stated in the update notes and instructions: “I strongly advise you to perform this update only when there are no open trades on the Receiver account, after all receiver copied trades have been closed. Please do not mix old and new versions. Delete the previous versions of Local Trade Copier EA MT4/5 and install the new version in all your Transmitter and Receiver terminals.” Local Trade Copier EA is a highly stable product used by thousands of traders daily, and no one else has reported such behavior, because following this safety instruction prevents exactly what happened in your case. Unfortunately, I cannot take responsibility or offer compensation for losses that result from not following the provided update instructions. If you had simply re-copied the transmitter trades after the update, you could have continued trading normally without significant loss. Please remove your unfair review, as it does not reflect a software fault but rather a misuse of the update procedure. UPDATE: I also personally tested this case, by copying trades with the older 4.10 (MT4) and 3.80 (MT5) versions and then updating to the latest 4.30 (MT4) and 4.10 (MT5) versions. In my tests, the receiver copied trades were not closed after the update. The most likely reason for what happened in your case is that a MetaTrader platform update deleted or corrupted the global variables that Local Trade Copier EA uses internally to track and manage the connection between transmitter and receiver trades. If those global variables are lost (for example, during a platform update or improper shutdown), the EA can no longer recognize the copied trades and will close them for safety reasons. This is why I always stress in the update notes that you should only perform updates when all receiver copied trades are closed and no active copying is in progress.
MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2025.10.02 17:32 
 

Eleni is simply amazing! Very kind, always willing to help at any time, and patient enough to answer all my questions. She made me feel safe and confident, even though this is my first time using such a tool. I truly appreciate her support and professionalism – she is outstanding! 🙏⭐ As for the Local Trade Copier, it is an excellent and very useful tool. Once properly set up, it works smoothly and saves me a lot of time compared to handling everything manually. It’s reliable, flexible, and a must-have for anyone who needs to copy trades between accounts. Thank you so much Eleni, you are wonderful!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.10.02 17:53
Thank you so much, Michalis, for your excellent review and your truly kind words! I’m very happy to know that my support made you feel safe and confident while setting up and using the Local Trade Copier EA for the first time. Your feedback means a lot to me, and I’m delighted that the tool is proving reliable, flexible, and helpful in saving you valuable time. It’s always my goal to provide both a solid product and the support needed to use it with confidence. Wishing you all the best in your trading journey!
404 strategy not found
568
404 strategy not found 2025.09.23 14:51 
 

I am using both MT4 and MT5 versions. Both work flawlessly and without a problem. There's a good reason why this is the #1 copier software on MQL5. Service by the developer is outstanding and fast as well. I needed some support today, and the experience was just outstanding.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.09.23 14:54
Thank you so much Gerard for your excellent 5-star review! I’m very happy to hear that both the MT4 and MT5 versions of the Local Trade Copier EA are working flawlessly for you. Your kind words about my support mean a lot to me and motivate me to keep providing the best service possible. I wish you continued success with your trading!
TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.09.12 16:14 
 

Perrrrrfect!!! :)

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.09.12 16:15
Thank you very much for your 5 star review! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any assistance. I wish you all the best with your trading!
Lethukuthula Xolani Gumed
210
Lethukuthula Xolani Gumed 2025.09.06 19:26 
 

This is by far the BEST trade copier I’ve used – and I’ve tried several. It’s feature-rich and reliable, with excellent support from Eleni. The latest update included a feature I’d been waiting for, which makes the tool even more valuable.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.09.06 19:33
Thank you so much Lethukuthula, for your excellent review and your kind words! I’m really happy to hear that the Local Trade Copier EA has proven to be the best solution for you after trying several others. Your feedback means a lot to me and motivates me to keep improving and supporting you in every possible way. I wish you continued success with your trading!
Freddie Hay
80
Freddie Hay 2025.08.28 07:08 
 

Excellent Copier and support

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.08.28 07:16
Thank you very much Freddie, for your excellent review for the Local Trade Copier EA! Don't hesitate to contact me if you ever need anything else to help you with. I wish you all the best with your trading!
Anesh Abdi Mohamed
418
Anesh Abdi Mohamed 2025.08.18 11:39 
 

I’d like to give credit to Eleni and the LTC EA, which I’ve been using for almost a year. This EA has all the options you could want, making it a very powerful and useful tool

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.08.18 12:03
Thank you very much, Anesh, for your excellent review and for using the Local Trade Copier EA! I am very happy to hear that you find it such a powerful and useful tool with all the options you need. Your kind words and long-term trust mean a lot to me, and I will continue doing my best to support you in the future as well.
Celtictrader777
62
Celtictrader777 2025.07.15 08:00 
 

This copier is exceptional. Its the most thorough copier of its kind (been trying many) , and the developer helped me with all my answers and even checked everything through anydesk to make sure. And he answered me very fast. I recommend 👌

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.07.15 08:07
Thank you so much for your wonderful review! It really means a lot to hear that you found the copier thorough and reliable. I’m also glad I could assist you directly and make sure everything was set up properly. If you ever need anything else, I’m always here for you. Thanks again for your support and recommendation!
月無痕 楓
154
月無痕 楓 2025.06.26 10:10 
 

Very easy to use, allows me to copy from two different accounts at the same time~ The author is very nice and can provide you with online help to teach you how to set up your files. 非常容易使用，可以讓我同時從兩個不同的帳戶複製~ 作者人很好，能為你提供在線幫助，教你如何設置文件。

Jimma181
78
Jimma181 2025.05.20 13:54 
 

Great product, used for probably 2 years. After sales great and no question ever an issue. Just purchased mt5 version and works seamlessly between mt4/5

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.05.20 13:57
Thank you very much for your excellent feedback and review my friend! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need anything else to help you with. I wish you all the best with your trading!
carlos33
1053
carlos33 2025.04.30 18:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.04.30 18:27
Thank you very much for your excellent feedback and review for the Local Trade Copier EA! I am always here if you ever need any help or assistance.
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