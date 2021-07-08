PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4

3.67

Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors

The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]


One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position management. It has a number of features designed to help traders manage their risk and protect their capital, such as initial stop-losses placed as soon as trades are taken and automatic trailing-stops for all open trades. The EA also supports pending orders, allowing traders to set prices for future trades using a line drag and drop feature.

In addition to its risk management features, the Trade Pad Pro EA also has a range of other useful features. It supports four different lot size calculation modes, including balance, equity, free margin, and fixed lot, and can be used to trade a range of financial instruments including forex pairs, CFDs, and futures. It also has a clean and on-chart interface, offers a range of terminal activity reporting options to help traders keep track of their trades.

Overall, the Trade Pad Pro EA is a powerful tool for traders looking to streamline their trading process and improve their risk and position management. It combines an easy-to-use visual interface with a range of useful features to help traders trade more efficiently and effectively.


  • Easy-to-use visual interface
  • Sound risk and position management
  • Capital preservation is a top priority
  • Automatic trailing-stops for all open trades
  • Initial stop-losses placed as soon as trades are taken
  • Supports pending orders with line drag and drop for price selection
  • Supports stop-loss and take-profit orders with drag and drop price selection
  • Four lot size calculation modes: balance, equity, free margin, and fixed lot
  • Works for forex pairs, CFDs, and futures with 2-3-4 digit pricing
  • Implements a customizable partial closing feature (enabled or disabled)
  • Implements a customizable break-even feature (enabled or disabled)
  • Implements a customizable trailing-stop (enabled or disabled)
  • Selection of trades by magic number
  • Great terminal activity reporting

How to place a trade

  1. Load the robot to the chart
  2. Select the risk per trade from the robot inputs
  3. Click on the sl-line tag of the GUI to drag and drop your desired SL in the chart
  4. Click on the tp-line tag of the GUI to drag and drop your desired TP in the chart
  5. Click on Buy or Sell

If the trade you wish to place is a pending order, click on the p-line tag of the GUI to drag and drop your desired order price.

Then click on Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit or Sell Limit.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading.

Reviews 3
Fischi_SDL
26
Fischi_SDL 2022.02.14 09:59 
 

Ich bin mit diesen Pz Trade Pad Pro EA sehr zufrieden, alle Einstellungen in nur eine Oberfläche super. Wirklich leicht zu bedienen. Danke :-)

Joerg Fiebiger
1193
Joerg Fiebiger 2021.11.25 10:43 
 

Works perfectly..

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Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
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Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
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Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
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Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
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Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works f
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PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
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This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
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PZ Lopez Pressure MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Your swiss army knife to ancipate price reversals This indicator anticipates price reversals analyzing bullish and bearish pressure in the market. The buying pressure is the sum of all the accumulation bars over a certain number of days, multiplied by the volume. The selling pressure is the sum of all of the distribution over the same number of bars, multiplied by the volume. It gives you a measure of the buying pressure as a percentage of the total activity, which value should fluctuate from 0
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dwells50
19
dwells50 2026.06.13 11:38 
 

Have used other products from Pointzero and had no problem. This EA...need some more work done. It is slow to load/unload. Very,very slow to respond on a chart. For scalping it is unsuitable.

Fischi_SDL
26
Fischi_SDL 2022.02.14 09:59 
 

Ich bin mit diesen Pz Trade Pad Pro EA sehr zufrieden, alle Einstellungen in nur eine Oberfläche super. Wirklich leicht zu bedienen. Danke :-)

Joerg Fiebiger
1193
Joerg Fiebiger 2021.11.25 10:43 
 

Works perfectly..

PZ TRADING SLU
854592
Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2021.11.26 21:46
Many thanks!
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