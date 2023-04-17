Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades

DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making.

The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduce overtrading and revenge trading. Multi‑language support included.

MT5 Version | User Guide + Demo Note: The Trade Manager does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please use the User Guide.

Core risk control

Set risk per trade by percentage or fixed currency amount

Choose fixed lots or auto lot sizing based on stop distance and symbol settings

Breakeven settings based on RR, pips, or price

Trailing stop management

Daily loss limits in % or $ with automatic protection actions

Daily profit targets in % or $ to lock in gains and reduce overtrading

One‑click breakeven for all trades

Auto risk calculation for trades sent from mobile

Optional OCO support

Split risk across multiple take profits quickly

Trade and position management

Limits for trades per month, week, day, hour, or last X minutes

Advanced pending order management with close rules

Trailing pending orders

Support for market orders and pending orders

Max open trades limit to control exposure

Automatic partials using RR, pips, or price

Fixed RR targeting (1:2, 1:3, 1:4, etc.) with profit visibility

One‑click close all pending orders

One‑click open multiple trades

One‑click setup for up to 5 take profits

Panel and analytics

Visual risk/reward tool for planning and placing trades from chart lines

Account stats (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)

Performance graph with filters (symbol, date range)

Save and load up to 3 settings templates

Automatic screenshots with custom timeframe and image size

Screenshot triggers for pending, delete, open, close, expiry, TP/SL, and more

Export trades to spreadsheet

Task Scheduler for time/day based actions

Virtual Stop Loss / Take Profit manager

Bulk edit SL/TP levels for the same symbol

Notifications

Alerts, push, and email options

Optional notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, partials, daily limits, and trading restrictions

Hotkeys

Fully customisable keyboard shortcuts for key panel actions

Support

If you have any issues or questions, message me anytime. I’m happy to help and I actively support updates and improvements based on trader feedback.

