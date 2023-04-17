Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades

4.09

DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making.

The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduce overtrading and revenge trading. Multi‑language support included.

MT5 Version | User Guide + Demo

Note: The Trade Manager does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please use the User Guide.

Core risk control

  • Set risk per trade by percentage or fixed currency amount
  • Choose fixed lots or auto lot sizing based on stop distance and symbol settings
  • Breakeven settings based on RR, pips, or price
  • Trailing stop management
  • Daily loss limits in % or $ with automatic protection actions
  • Daily profit targets in % or $ to lock in gains and reduce overtrading
  • One‑click breakeven for all trades
  • Auto risk calculation for trades sent from mobile
  • Optional OCO support
  • Split risk across multiple take profits quickly

Trade and position management

  • Limits for trades per month, week, day, hour, or last X minutes
  • Advanced pending order management with close rules
  • Trailing pending orders
  • Support for market orders and pending orders
  • Max open trades limit to control exposure
  • Automatic partials using RR, pips, or price
  • Fixed RR targeting (1:2, 1:3, 1:4, etc.) with profit visibility
  • One‑click close all pending orders
  • One‑click open multiple trades
  • One‑click setup for up to 5 take profits

Panel and analytics

  • Visual risk/reward tool for planning and placing trades from chart lines
  • Account stats (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)
  • Performance graph with filters (symbol, date range)
  • Save and load up to 3 settings templates
  • Automatic screenshots with custom timeframe and image size
  • Screenshot triggers for pending, delete, open, close, expiry, TP/SL, and more
  • Export trades to spreadsheet
  • Task Scheduler for time/day based actions
  • Virtual Stop Loss / Take Profit manager
  • Bulk edit SL/TP levels for the same symbol

Notifications

  • Alerts, push, and email options
  • Optional notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, partials, daily limits, and trading restrictions

Hotkeys

  • Fully customisable keyboard shortcuts for key panel actions

Support

If you have any issues or questions, message me anytime. I’m happy to help and I actively support updates and improvements based on trader feedback.

#Tags: Prop Firm, Trading Panel, Trade Manager, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Overtrading, Position Management, Max Loss, History Stat, virtual tp, virtual sl, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, bulk sl, bulk tp, Mobile Trades

Reviews 16
Steunis
159
Steunis 2025.03.26 06:50 
 

Started using this trade Manager as my other trade manager for years (FX Synergy) has stopped working since a recent update. Dane has a built a very good tool and he is also quick to reply. It's a no brainer.

Apollo2012
36
Apollo2012 2024.02.12 11:27 
 

That's not only a Tool.... This is THE Tool!!! I was searching for it a long time... now I can call it my own! It is easy to use and gives you a safety to reduce lossy trades... To be honest, but what is necessary to be a profitable trader? It's all about riskmanagement... And THIS tool covers all aspects to turn an entry into a nearly riskless trade... Well DONE! If I have a wish what I want to be added: Hmm... Don't know... Maybe this: I am struggling with my broker, that a SL is only allowed to be set, when the price action is 30 points away from the entry. For perfect riskmanagment I would like, that this broker limit is overruled by the EA, so I can have a nearly riskless trade after 15+points... maybe a trailing SL to my set BreakEven-value (1.1pips)... Most of my trades will start in the right direction... but sometimes it turns after 25-30points, so I'll never can set the SL to Break Even... I know there might be an option in the EA already for this... but didn't tested it so far...

Shaxrux Gulmuradov
125
Shaxrux Gulmuradov 2023.11.09 19:20 
 

Excellent developer, solved all my problems with the tool. And the instrument is good

Stefan Balog
128
Stefan Balog 2025.06.24 11:41 
 

I've been using it for about six weeks now and unfortunately can't recommend it. I was very enthusiastic at first, but over time I realized that it has many teething issues. The most minor one is that the RR doesn't always disappear (sometimes it disappears and sometimes it doesn't) when you open a trade (the corresponding "Delete RR Tool On Trade Open" function is activated). The result: You inadvertently open multiple trades because you think the positions haven't been opened. And the worst mistake: Even though all restrictions and even "Max Daily Loss" are deactivated, both in the Expert and directly in the Trade Manager, the Trade Manager closed all of my losing positions twice. That's a disaster! After the first time, I deleted and reinstalled the Trade Manager and checked the settings carefully. Nevertheless, it happened again, so I'm ruling out a mistake on my part. That shouldn't be happening!

Steunis
159
Steunis 2025.03.26 06:50 
 

Started using this trade Manager as my other trade manager for years (FX Synergy) has stopped working since a recent update. Dane has a built a very good tool and he is also quick to reply. It's a no brainer.

karolis Urbonas
33
karolis Urbonas 2024.08.01 21:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.08.01 21:39
Hi, I've never seen you reach out saying you've had an issue before. If it's freezing then let me know the error on the expert tab log and I'll fix it and you can change your review
Apollo2012
36
Apollo2012 2024.02.12 11:27 
 

That's not only a Tool.... This is THE Tool!!! I was searching for it a long time... now I can call it my own! It is easy to use and gives you a safety to reduce lossy trades... To be honest, but what is necessary to be a profitable trader? It's all about riskmanagement... And THIS tool covers all aspects to turn an entry into a nearly riskless trade... Well DONE! If I have a wish what I want to be added: Hmm... Don't know... Maybe this: I am struggling with my broker, that a SL is only allowed to be set, when the price action is 30 points away from the entry. For perfect riskmanagment I would like, that this broker limit is overruled by the EA, so I can have a nearly riskless trade after 15+points... maybe a trailing SL to my set BreakEven-value (1.1pips)... Most of my trades will start in the right direction... but sometimes it turns after 25-30points, so I'll never can set the SL to Break Even... I know there might be an option in the EA already for this... but didn't tested it so far...

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.02.12 11:40
Hi, glad you like the tool! You can set a stop loss at any level you like using virtual SL and TP. As long as the tool is running constantly it will use any SL you set and it will be hidden from the broker. Find more information in the user guide about how to set this
Shaxrux Gulmuradov
125
Shaxrux Gulmuradov 2023.11.09 19:20 
 

Excellent developer, solved all my problems with the tool. And the instrument is good

Miguel Angel Martinez Sanchez
262
Miguel Angel Martinez Sanchez 2023.11.08 12:39 
 

A great tool to help you in your trades. Levi is attentive to continue improving his EA. Thank you.

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2023.11.08 12:56
Thank you for your review
Stanislav Brodt
647
Stanislav Brodt 2023.10.30 18:51 
 

This problem was solved quickly, thank you very much

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2023.10.30 18:59
There maybe many reasons why your system is hanging and it may or may not be to do with the EA. Send me a message I would like to know what the issue is. First make sure you're on the latest version (4.12)
Mmdwh Ahmd Slyman Ahmd Mhmd
397
Mmdwh Ahmd Slyman Ahmd Mhmd 2023.09.08 14:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

christosmythos
19
christosmythos 2023.09.04 17:11 
 

well unfortunately it freezes in my setup when placing trailing so I use the trailing tool of MT4, otherwise it seems to be working well, a bit confusing in the beginning with getting the risk right

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2023.09.04 17:56
Hi Christos, Sorry to hear it freezes your mt4. My first assumption is the messagebox confirmation is 'off screen' and holds up the EA. Can you try turning off confirmation messages in the inputs of the EA and try again? If not I'm more than happy to investigate for you.
TikaSaunders
19
TikaSaunders 2023.09.01 09:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shenice
21
Shenice 2023.08.29 11:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hitesh9
24
hitesh9 2023.08.18 22:47 
 

the manager does everything a trader needs. allows you to drag and drop your entry + SL while automatically calculating your lot size for your preferred risk. also allows you to bypass your broker's max lot size per position. many other nice features as well. the developer offers amazing customer support and also regularly updates the manager with requested features. would recommend to every trader looking for an easy to use manager that does it all

rvmeurs
39
rvmeurs 2023.07.11 21:59 
 

I was already long waiting for a tool like this. I was facing little issue’s, and DaneTrades is creating a fix immediately. The tool is working great now. Very good to see, he is programming extra functionality. After buying I can upgrade every time for free. Thank you DaneTrades…

Cycytrades
54
Cycytrades 2023.06.30 16:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rex Le
23
Rex Le 2023.06.03 01:13 
 

I've been working with Dane since the EAs' release and I am impressed at his quick response time in resolving issues. Thank you!

AyGee111
34
AyGee111 2023.05.30 15:00 
 

Legging badly, does not set limits in the moment u need to enter, so u miss a trade u waited for, just work bad / maximum price is for free / dont buy it dont make the same mistake i did / use now another one/ i never give bad reviews but this one is just a bad copy to make money from noobs fcgscam

how u wanna help me????? u cant help u have to code this shit correctly - i missed 2 good trades cause this shit dont work - it was just my mistake that i bought this scamm noob shit thats it DELED THIS SHIT AND DOND SELL IT TO PEOPLE

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2023.05.30 15:11
Firstly sorry you're having a bad experience. Make sure you're updated to the latest version 2.10. I've offered multiple times to try and help you but you seem to ignore me and keep leaving comments. If you would like me to resolve your issues please send me a message
Reply to review