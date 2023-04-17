Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
- Utilities
- Levi Dane Benjamin
- Version: 6.30
- Updated: 25 December 2025
- Activations: 10
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making.
The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduce overtrading and revenge trading. Multi‑language support included.
MT5 Version | User Guide + Demo
Note: The Trade Manager does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please use the User Guide.
Core risk control
- Set risk per trade by percentage or fixed currency amount
- Choose fixed lots or auto lot sizing based on stop distance and symbol settings
- Breakeven settings based on RR, pips, or price
- Trailing stop management
- Daily loss limits in % or $ with automatic protection actions
- Daily profit targets in % or $ to lock in gains and reduce overtrading
- One‑click breakeven for all trades
- Auto risk calculation for trades sent from mobile
- Optional OCO support
- Split risk across multiple take profits quickly
Trade and position management
- Limits for trades per month, week, day, hour, or last X minutes
- Advanced pending order management with close rules
- Trailing pending orders
- Support for market orders and pending orders
- Max open trades limit to control exposure
- Automatic partials using RR, pips, or price
- Fixed RR targeting (1:2, 1:3, 1:4, etc.) with profit visibility
- One‑click close all pending orders
- One‑click open multiple trades
- One‑click setup for up to 5 take profits
Panel and analytics
- Visual risk/reward tool for planning and placing trades from chart lines
- Account stats (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)
- Performance graph with filters (symbol, date range)
- Save and load up to 3 settings templates
- Automatic screenshots with custom timeframe and image size
- Screenshot triggers for pending, delete, open, close, expiry, TP/SL, and more
- Export trades to spreadsheet
- Task Scheduler for time/day based actions
- Virtual Stop Loss / Take Profit manager
- Bulk edit SL/TP levels for the same symbol
Notifications
- Alerts, push, and email options
- Optional notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, partials, daily limits, and trading restrictions
Hotkeys
- Fully customisable keyboard shortcuts for key panel actions
Support
If you have any issues or questions, message me anytime. I’m happy to help and I actively support updates and improvements based on trader feedback.
#Tags: Prop Firm, Trading Panel, Trade Manager, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Overtrading, Position Management, Max Loss, History Stat, virtual tp, virtual sl, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, bulk sl, bulk tp, Mobile Trades
Started using this trade Manager as my other trade manager for years (FX Synergy) has stopped working since a recent update. Dane has a built a very good tool and he is also quick to reply. It's a no brainer.