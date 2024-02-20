Drawdown Partial Closure

Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor

Description: The Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that assists traders in managing their positions during drawdown periods. It monitors the drawdown of the trading account in real-time and automatically closes a portion of losing positions when the drawdown exceeds a specified threshold. This helps traders to mitigate losses during adverse market conditions while allowing profitable positions to remain open.

Features:

  1. Real-time Drawdown Monitoring: The expert advisor continuously monitors the drawdown of the trading account by comparing the equity with the balance.

  2. Customizable Drawdown Threshold: Traders can set a customizable drawdown threshold, expressed as a percentage of the account balance. When the drawdown exceeds this threshold, the expert advisor initiates the partial closure of losing positions.

  3. Partial Closure of Losing Positions: When the drawdown threshold is reached, the expert advisor automatically closes a portion of losing positions. The percentage of positions closed can be configured by the trader.

  4. Flexible Position Closure: The expert advisor closes losing positions proportionally based on their lot sizes. It ensures that smaller positions are closed first, allowing traders to preserve larger positions.

  5. Optional Push Notifications: Traders can choose to receive push notifications to their MetaQuotes ID when the expert advisor closes positions due to drawdown. This feature can be enabled or disabled through the expert advisor settings.

  6. Customizable Settings: The expert advisor provides customizable settings, including drawdown threshold, partial closure percentage, and notification preferences, allowing traders to tailor the tool to their specific trading strategies and risk preferences.

Usage:

  1. Install the Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
  2. Set your desired drawdown threshold and partial closure percentage in the expert advisor settings.
  3. Enable or disable push notifications according to your preference.
  4. The expert advisor will continuously monitor the drawdown of your trading account and automatically close losing positions when the drawdown threshold is exceeded, helping you manage risk during adverse market conditions.

Note: It is recommended to test the expert advisor on a demo account before using it in live trading to ensure compatibility and effectiveness with your trading strategy.

Telegram: https://t.me/zouz74


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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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