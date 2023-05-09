MT4 to Telegram Signals

[MT5 Version] [Discord Version] [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your MT4 trades to Telegram automatically — and keep every signal UPDATED: this is the only sender that EDITS the original message when you modify SL/TP or close the trade. Your followers always see the real state of every trade.

Built for signal providers, VIP channel owners and traders who share their trading.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

✏️ EDITS THE ORIGINAL SIGNAL — modify SL/TP or close the trade and the original message updates itself ("Updated: SL 2390 | TP 2410" → "Closed +$240"). No other sender does this.

💬 CLOSES ARRIVE AS REPLIES — the close message quotes the original signal.

📢 UP TO 3 CHANNELS WITH TIERS — VIP channel instant, FREE channel delayed (you choose). One chart — this is how signal sellers convert free followers into paying VIPs.

🔘 INLINE BUTTONS UNDER EVERY SIGNAL — "Join VIP", "My broker"… your funnel, automated.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per channel, sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies your whole setup in one click.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending

🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Telegram rate-limit handling

🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted

🌐 Messages in full UTF-8: emojis in your templates, any symbol name, any language

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, pending placed/modified/deleted — fully customizable templates (17 placeholders)

🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message

📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports

🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel

🧵 Supergroup topics · Telegram HTML formatting with automatic fallback

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 5 MINUTES ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Create a bot with @BotFather · 2️⃣ Paste token + chat id · 3️⃣ Press TEST → done.

The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.

⭐ Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments.