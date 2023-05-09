MT4 to Telegram Signals

[MT5 Version]  [Discord Version]  [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your MT4 trades to Telegram automatically — and keep every signal UPDATED: this is the only sender that EDITS the original message when you modify SL/TP or close the trade. Your followers always see the real state of every trade.

Built for signal providers, VIP channel owners and traders who share their trading.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

✏️ EDITS THE ORIGINAL SIGNAL — modify SL/TP or close the trade and the original message updates itself ("Updated: SL 2390 | TP 2410" → "Closed +$240"). No other sender does this.

💬 CLOSES ARRIVE AS REPLIES — the close message quotes the original signal.

📢 UP TO 3 CHANNELS WITH TIERS  VIP channel instant, FREE channel delayed (you choose). One chart — this is how signal sellers convert free followers into paying VIPs.

🔘 INLINE BUTTONS UNDER EVERY SIGNAL — "Join VIP", "My broker"… your funnel, automated.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per channel, sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies your whole setup in one click.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending
🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Telegram rate-limit handling
🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted
🌐 Messages in full UTF-8: emojis in your templates, any symbol name, any language

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, pending placed/modified/deleted — fully customizable templates (17 placeholders)
🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message
📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports
🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel
🧵 Supergroup topics · Telegram HTML formatting with automatic fallback

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 5 MINUTES ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Create a bot with @BotFather · 2️⃣ Paste token + chat id · 3️⃣ Press TEST → done.
The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.

 Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments.

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Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Experts
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Ruben Gimenez
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Ruben Gimenez 2023.05.11 23:37 
 

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Diego Arribas Lopez
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Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.05.12 15:04
Gracias por la review :)
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