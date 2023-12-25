Binary Lab Simulator

  • Utilities
  • Sajiro Yoshizaki
    Sajiro Yoshizaki

    Sajiro Yoshizaki

    4.9 (15)
    The best way to Master Trading with PracticeSimulator - the ultimate tool for mastering trading strategies! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you practice, learn, and refine your skills in a completely risk-free environment.
    Why Choose PracticeSimulator?
    26 products 2 codes 5 topics 7 comments
  • Version: 2.435
  • Updated: 25 December 2023
  • Activations: 20

The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a tool designed for practicing and verifying trading strategies.

This tool operates 24/7, including weekends and non-trading hours, and supports various expiration periods such as 30 seconds, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, creating an environment similar to real trading.

It is compatible with external tools for analyzing entry results.

Multiple templates can be saved easily, allowing for seamless testing from the online environment to the simulator.

"Binary Lab Simulator" can be used alone, but its functionality is enhanced when combined with "SpeedManager", "Practice Simulator Sync", and "ArwByIdx".

  • "SpeedManager" performs automatic stops at specified entries.
  • "Practice Simulator Sync" allows you to synchronize your charts with those of other time frames and currency pairs.
  • "ArwByIdx" integrates with external indicators and signal tools, linking entries automatically.

When linked with the Signal Tool, it facilitates entry, closure, or automatic stopping after a specified number of trades.

You can also track consecutive wins/losses or save images of trade results.

This tool provides a realistic training environment.

Benefits include:

  • Operation on weekends and holidays.
  • Adjustable expiry times for trades.
  • Speed adjustments for efficient practice.
  • Synchronization with different timeframes and currency pairs.
  • Compatibility with other indicators.
  • Coordinated entry with signal tools.
  • Capability to output result images.
  • No actual financial loss in case of defeat.

For more details, please visit the description page.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Trade Simulator MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Simulator is not just a trade panel. It allows you to practice realistic trading using historical data, with interactive chart control. You can place trades, adjust stop levels, and monitor results as if trading live. You can also place and manage orders directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester. The same tool and interface can be used directly on live charts for actual trading. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide .  Also, take a look at the MT4 version and the  Advanced edition .
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LocalTime MT5 Add or replace time scale
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart. By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country. Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability. Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:m
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Trade Simulator MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (3)
Utilities
Trade Simulator is not just a trade panel. It allows you to practice realistic trading using historical data, with interactive chart control. You can place trades, adjust stop levels, and monitor results as if trading live. You can also place and manage orders directly in the MT4 Strategy Tester. The same tool and interface can be used directly on live charts for actual trading. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide .  Also, take a look at the MT5 version and the  Advanced edition .
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SyncObjects MT4 Chart Object Synchronization Tool
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (2)
Utilities
SyncObjects is a tool that allows you to synchronize objects drawn on multiple charts in real-time within MetaTrader. Objects such as trend lines, horizontal lines, and text labels can be automatically reflected on other charts. It enables seamless analysis across different timeframes and currency pairs, enhancing the efficiency of your trading environment. Additionally, it works well with trade practice and testing tools like PracticeSimulator , allowing you to conduct chart analysis and testin
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ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilities
ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
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Economic Calendar for MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool offers two major benefits: it enhances the usability of MT5 economic indicators and enables seamless sharing of the data with MT4. For example, it allows you to effectively use economic indicator data from more than 10 years ago for training and backtesting. Additionally, it is compatible with MT4's PracticeSimulator , making it a valuable tool for everything from practicing trades with historical data to live trading on MT4. For seamless sharing of economic indicators with MT4 . >> MT
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Economic Calendar from MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool offers two major benefits: it enhances the usability of MT5 economic indicators and enables seamless sharing of the data with MT4. For example, it allows you to effectively use economic indicator data from more than 10 years ago for training and backtesting. Additionally, it is compatible with MT4's PracticeSimulator , making it a valuable tool for everything from practicing trades with historical data to live trading on MT4. Important Notice This tool requires economic indicator data
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LocalTime Add or replace time scale
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool adds an original time scale with a specified or automatically calculated time difference to the bottom of the chart. By using this handy tool, you can improve the readability of the chart and reduce mental stress by displaying it in a time format familiar to you or your country. Even if you don't need to calculate time differences, simply replacing the default time scale with Local_Time can improve the chart's readability. Local_Time supports various time formats such as "DD.MM hh:m
FREE
ArwByIdx MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Indicators
This product receives information from indicators/signal tools and displays arrows or notifications when specific conditions are met. For example, arrows and notifications are shown when MA25 and MA50 cross, when SAR reverses, when MACD changes its plus/minus, or when the closing price crosses the Bollinger Bands. Please refer to the sample settings image for specific configurations. For detailed manuals and configuration files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755082 A free version is als
FREE
ClickDrag Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilities
ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
FREE
TradeSnap
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
TradeSnap automatically captures and saves the screen when a BUY/SELL order is executed. Simply set it on the chart and it will be saved automatically without any extra work. Lines, arrows, etc. on the chart are also saved as they are in the image. The image size that can be 10000x10000 pixels, so you can save a horizontal image that shows the price movement history. Press the "s" key to save the current chart. Parameter info --Event Parameter-- Magic number (0=ALL):  Set Mugic Number if y
FREE
TradeSnap MT5 Auto Capture
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
TradeSnap automatically captures and saves the screen when a BUY/SELL order is executed. Simply set it on the chart and it will be saved automatically without any extra work. Lines, arrows, etc. on the chart are also saved as they are in the image. The image size that can be 10000x10000 pixels, so you can save a horizontal image that shows the price movement history. Press the "s" key to save the current chart. Parameter info --Event Parameter-- Magic number (0=ALL):  Set Mugic Number if y
FREE
SpeedManager
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This is a playback speed management tool that enables efficient testing and analysis in the Strategy Tester. It enhances the usability of the Strategy Tester and can be used as a means to streamline the development and evaluation of trading strategies. Features of the tool: Playback speed control: Users can freely change the playback speed in the Strategy Tester, allowing them to fast forward, speed up and pause at any point. One bar, one tick forward: The 'Next Bar' button allows users to adva
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Msg2Slack Post to Slack
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted. Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly. The Msg2Slack tool is d
FREE
ArwByIdx MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Indicators
This product receives information from indicators/signal tools and displays arrows or notifications when specific conditions are met. For example, arrows and notifications are shown when MA25 and MA50 cross, when SAR reverses, when MACD changes its plus/minus, or when the closing price crosses the Bollinger Bands. Please refer to the sample settings image for specific configurations. For detailed manuals and configuration files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755082 A free version is als
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Msg2Line MT4 Send to LINE messenger
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Msg2Line sends free text and captures from a text box to "LINE Messenger". If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent. You can address it to yourself or to a group. A very useful and simple tool. - Sending Free Messages 1. enter free text in the EDIT box. 2. Press the SEND button. - Sending a free message + image capture 1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2. 2. press the w/img button. - Sending a Captured Image 1. simply press the w/IMG button. *Requires LINE
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Chart Buddy MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter. Key Features: Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price directi
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Practice Simulator Sync
Sajiro Yoshizaki
4.5 (2)
Utilities
This module synchronizes with the Practice Simulator to display chart time and position information, not only for the same currency pair, but also display synchronized charts for various timeframes and different currency pairs. Note: This module does not work by itself. "Practice Simulator" is required. Practice Simulator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348 Two synchronisation modes are available. Simple synchronisation mode: You can easily create a synchronised chart by opening t
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Msg2Discord MT4 Post to Discord
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
It works fine in the strategy tester. Try it out with the FREE DEMO.(build 1353 ) How to run the FREE DEMO => https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749299 Msg2Discord posts free text and captures from a text box to Discord. If you write lines, marks or comments on the graph, the image will be sent. A very useful and simple tool. - Sending Free Messages 1. enter free text in the EDIT box. 2. Press the SEND button. - Sending a free message + image capture 1. enter text in the EDIT box. 2. 2. pr
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Msg2Slack MT4 Post to Slack
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted. Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly. The Msg2Slack tool is d
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Practice Simulator w VirtualRepetitiveTraining MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Practice Simulator is an all-in-one trade simulator for backtesting, trading practice, and live trading. Whether you are a beginner needing practice or an experienced trader analyzing data, this tool supports all levels. Focus on Forex Trading, Market Analysis, or Strategy Optimization. Practice Simulator offers simulated trading anytime, even on market holidays, with a simple yet feature-rich interface for risk management and trade assistance. For detailed information, visit Setup & User Guide.
Breakeven and Risk Percentage Line MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool does not work with the Strategy Tester. Test version: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753244 This tool allows you to visualize account performance by showing key metrics based on your account balance. You can select the lines, drag and drop them to instantly see key metrics at different price points. If you ever want to return to the original position after moving the lines, simply double-click, and they will snap back to their original parameters. This tool can notify you when t
PL Graph Visualizer MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
PL Graph Visualizer is a utility that displays real-time graphs of your account's profit and loss. The graph can be viewed separately by currency pair or by magic number, allowing you to see the changes in profit and loss of each position at a glance. This tool can be used in conjunction with the integrated close tool, which can be found here, to further enhance its functionality. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116884 The real-time graphs show not only the total profit and loss of the
FREE
Chart Buddy MT4
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
Chart Buddy is an entertainment tool designed to add fun to your trading charts. A character moves along the right side of the chart, giving the impression that it's cheering on the price movement, adding a unique and enjoyable touch to your trading experience. While it doesn't affect your trades directly, the animations provide a lighthearted distraction and make it feel like you have a personal supporter. Key Features: Price Movement Supporter : The character moves in response to price directi
FREE
Breakeven Line and Risk Percentage Line MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
This tool does not work with the Strategy Tester. Test version: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753244 This tool allows you to visualize account performance by showing key metrics based on your account balance. You can select the lines, drag and drop them to instantly see key metrics at different price points. If you ever want to return to the original position after moving the lines, simply double-click, and they will snap back to their original parameters. This tool can notify you when t
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