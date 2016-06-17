Unlimited Trade Copier Pro

4.43

Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.

The copier allows copying to local and remote receivers at the same time. Each provider account can copy to unlimited local and remote receivers at the same time.

This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.

Reference:

- For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free.

- For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5.

- For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader.

- If you only need copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier.

- If you only need copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.


Demo: Click here

Highlight features:

- Copy to unlimited MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.
- One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers
- One receiver can receive trades from multiple providers.
- One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.
- Provider/Receiver can manage his Receiver/Provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable, set expiry).
- The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.
- Receiver list can be edited either inside MT5 or by exported .csv file.
- Switchable between Remote mode (copy over internet) and Local mode (copy within the same PC/Server).
- Switchable between Trade protocol (copy trades) and Signal protocol (send/receive signal alert only).
- In Remote mode, the copier still send signals to local receivers at the same time.
- Allows to filter copy SL and TP.
- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
- Allows inverted copying.
- Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.
- Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.
- Push comment to copied trades at receiver account.
- Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.
- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
- Real-time control panel.
- Easy and friendly interface.

Support

  • For further assistance, please contact me via Telegram: @AutoFxPro
Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735129
Reviews 10
Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2021.09.06 17:17 
 

I rate this copier excellent. Please include Risk:Reward Ratio in the copy text.

Saleh Alghanem
1690
Saleh Alghanem 2021.01.04 04:08 
 

Fastest copy during less 1 second by different location and for me no any cpu or ram load that very important for me & Great customer service . Thank you

Update:Last update :slippage from points To percentage Very bad.. Trading will be difficult

Update: After the latest updates, they fixed the slippage option so I will give 5 stars

Thanks

Finarfin
44
Finarfin 2020.07.10 14:07 
 

Hello, there was a problem with configuring this utility with vps, the development team responded to the problem and helped solve it literally within 10 minutes, the program itself works perfectly, thank you very much. P s if I'm from Russia, I apologize for my English.

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L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
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Joel Protusada
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P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
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Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
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Exler Consulting GmbH
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The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
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Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
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FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
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Mhd Amran Bin Lop
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Engulfing Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate forex profits easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the facilities and functions that are sophisticated and effective. This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on. It is made using a certain formula so that the accuracy of the mar
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Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2021.09.06 17:17 
 

I rate this copier excellent. Please include Risk:Reward Ratio in the copy text.

Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2021.07.23 13:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Saleh Alghanem
1690
Saleh Alghanem 2021.01.04 04:08 
 

Fastest copy during less 1 second by different location and for me no any cpu or ram load that very important for me & Great customer service . Thank you

Update:Last update :slippage from points To percentage Very bad.. Trading will be difficult

Update: After the latest updates, they fixed the slippage option so I will give 5 stars

Thanks

Finarfin
44
Finarfin 2020.07.10 14:07 
 

Hello, there was a problem with configuring this utility with vps, the development team responded to the problem and helped solve it literally within 10 minutes, the program itself works perfectly, thank you very much. P s if I'm from Russia, I apologize for my English.

Carlton Pryce
1423
Carlton Pryce 2020.06.22 06:36 
 

Great customer service. very patient with their customer. i recommend them highly.

Tao Yang
374
Tao Yang 2020.05.23 09:42 
 

Very good root list ea, it is worth having!

Bradley Bosworth
335
Bradley Bosworth 2019.09.16 14:20 
 

Half the trades don't copy properly

If followers restart their VPS, it loses connections to previous trades, causing them to not close/open when they're supposed to

Overall this issue has cost my followers over $5k...

FIX ASAP

917992
64
917992 2018.08.10 02:19 
 

I keep on having either provider disable or expired, I didn’t set any date. Kindly explain

1) how to prevent receiver or provider been disabled

2) how to prevent provider being expired.

In addition I also saw from your above message that the latest version is 5.15 but I Jus bought it yesterday n the version from the market is 5.14. Kindly advise how do I get the updated 5.15 version.

Thank you

eseubert
235
eseubert 2017.12.05 23:37 
 

Great copier but what's better is the level of support you receive with it. I've asked the developers several questions and they always respond very quickly. They have been very helpful in getting my copier up and running and tuning it.

Ryan Keylock
395
Ryan Keylock 2017.11.02 12:42 
 

Fantastic Copier! Does everything you need, instantly, accurately and ALOT of customisation to get the results and/or performance you want out of each individual Copy account. Great job!

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