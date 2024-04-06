Genius EA Creator for MT4

Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before

Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required!

Key Features and Benefits

1. Fully Customizable Trading Conditions for Market and Pending Orders

With Genius EA Creator, you have total flexibility to define trading conditions for market orders and pending orders:

  • Three Conditions for Market Buy and Sell Orders:

    • Create up to three buy conditions and three sell conditions for market orders.
    • Each condition is evaluated independently, functioning as an "OR" condition. This means if any one condition is met, the order is executed.

  • Three Conditions for Pending Buy and Sell Orders:

    • Similarly, define three buy conditions and three sell conditions for pending orders.
    • These conditions also operate as "OR" conditions, making it easy to adapt to changing market scenarios.

  • Link Multiple Keywords with Logical Operators ( && ):
    Each condition can include multiple keywords linked together with && to form complex, highly specific criteria.

    • Example 1:
      Open(0) > MA(0) + Value(0.00250) && Ask() >= High(1)
      This buy condition is triggered when both the open price is greater than the moving average plus a value, and the Ask price is greater than or equal to the previous high.

    • Example 2:
      RSI(1) > Value(50) && Close(0) < MA(1)
      This sell condition executes when RSI is above 50 and the current close price is below the moving average.

How It Works

  • Use && to combine as many keywords as needed within one condition.
  • Use separate conditions (out of the three provided) to act as “OR” conditions, meaning if any one of the three conditions is true, the action (buy, sell, or pending order) will trigger.
2. Wide Range of Built-In and Custom Indicators

  • Access to All 30 MetaTrader 4 Indicators:
    Includes RSI, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and more for creating precise trading logic.

    • Example: Use RSI(1) > Value(50) to buy when RSI signals bullish momentum.

  • Support for Custom Indicators:
    Add up to 6 of your own indicators, each with adjustable settings, ensuring complete flexibility.

    • Example: Custom(0) - Value(0.500) to include a custom calculation in your trading strategy.
3. Mathematical and Logical Precision

  • Perform calculations using arithmetic operators ( + , - , * , / ) , one calculation per keyword can be performed.

    • Example:
      • MA(0) + Value(0.0100) adds a buffer to a moving average for refined entry points.
      • RSI(1) * Value(1.5) adjusts RSI values dynamically for more flexible conditions.

  • Use comparison operators ( > , < , >= , <= , == , != ) for exact control over entry and exit criteria.

    • Example: Bid() <= Value(1.01234) - Value(0.00150) creates a sell condition when the Bid price is lower than a calculated threshold.


Advantages of Using Genius EA Creator:

Streamlined Workflow

  • No coding required—create strategies with simple keywords and logical expressions.
  • Combine conditions intuitively, as if writing natural language commands.

Maximum Flexibility

  • Customize each of the three conditions for market or pending orders.
  • Link multiple keywords using && within a single condition and use “OR” logic across the three conditions.

Save Time and Effort

  • Automate repetitive trading tasks and focus on market analysis instead of manual execution.

Adaptable for Any Market Condition

  • Build strategies that respond dynamically to trends, volatility, and momentum.
  • Test and refine your logic with built-in tools before deploying live.
Real-World Examples to Inspire Your Trading


Market Orders

  1. Buy Condition:
    Open(0) > MA(0) + Value(0.00250) && Ask() >= High(1)

    • Buy when the open price exceeds the moving average by a buffer value, and the Ask price is at least equal to the previous high.

  2. Sell Condition:
    Bid() <= Value(1.01234) - Value(0.00150)

    • Sell when the Bid price falls below a calculated threshold.

  3. Using Multiple Conditions (OR Logic):

    • Condition 1: Open(0) > MA(0) + Value(0.00250)
    • Condition 2: RSI(1) > Value(50)
    • If either condition is met, the order will execute.

Pending Orders

  1. Set Buy Limit Order:
    Highest(24)

    • Places a pending buy order at the highest price level of the last 24 candles.

  2. Set Sell Stop Order:
    Open(0) - Value(0.01000)

    • Places a pending sell order below the current open price with an offset.

  3. Combining Keywords for Pending Orders Conditions:
    Open(0) > MA(0) && Value(0.0100)

    • Use multiple conditions linked with && for advanced logic.


Why Choose Genius EA Creator?

Genius EA Creator isn’t just another trading tool; it’s a game-changer for traders who want precision, customization, and simplicity without the learning curve of coding.

  • Build trading strategies tailored to your style and preferences.
  • Leverage logical and mathematical tools to fine-tune every detail.
  • Automate your trading journey with confidence and ease.

Whether you're an experienced trader or new to automated systems, Genius EA Creator equips you with the tools to take your trading to the next level.

Start creating stress-free, automated trading strategies today with Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4!


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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