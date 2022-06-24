Trading History MT4

5

Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing)

Advantages

1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time

    2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience in a couple of days

    3. Trading in a few clicks on quote history. The program is equipped with immediate and pending orders

    4. Breakeven, Trailing Stop and Take Profit functions are available

    5. A money management system has been implemented. The program selects the appropriate lot size for each trade

    6. At the end of trading, you can see a graph of your profitability, as well as detailed statistics on all your trades

    How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
    Reviews 11
    sibtullin
    79
    sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:48 
     

    Удобный и простой в пользовании симулятор. Учился на нём анализировать торговой план по profitunity и обтачивать разные стратегии, все шикарно работает!

    berivan
    40
    berivan 2024.10.08 11:24 
     

    Отличный продукт, то что надо для тестирования стратегий!

    Алексей Падерин
    59
    Алексей Падерин 2024.07.13 09:23 
     

    Очень классный продукт! Рекомендую к покупке. Позволяет практиковать свои навыки и оттачивать насмотренность!!! Спасибо создателю(лям) !)

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    sibtullin
    79
    sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:48 
     

    Удобный и простой в пользовании симулятор. Учился на нём анализировать торговой план по profitunity и обтачивать разные стратегии, все шикарно работает!

    berivan
    40
    berivan 2024.10.08 11:24 
     

    Отличный продукт, то что надо для тестирования стратегий!

    Алексей Падерин
    59
    Алексей Падерин 2024.07.13 09:23 
     

    Очень классный продукт! Рекомендую к покупке. Позволяет практиковать свои навыки и оттачивать насмотренность!!! Спасибо создателю(лям) !)

    victoriauk
    106
    victoriauk 2024.07.11 23:21 
     

    Очень удобно тренироваться и отрабатывать стратегии. Что очень важно для трейдинга. Все отлично работает. Можно ставить стоп лосс, трейлинг стоп, безубыток. Использовать различные индикаторы.

    Bruno651
    114
    Bruno651 2024.06.05 23:55 
     

    Очень полезный инструмент, стоит копейки, но при этом позволяет протестировать любой индикатор и понять все особенности его использования на истории, что может сохранить не мало средств в будущем!! Советую!!

    alfaoleg
    83
    alfaoleg 2024.05.23 00:49 
     

    Простая и удобная программа для тестирования валютных пар в МТ4 с дружелюбным интуитивно понятным графическим интерфейсом. Есть поддержка рыночных и отложенных ордеров, безубытка и трейлинг-стопа, а также опции нескольких вариантов мани-менеджмента. Супер подробная инструкция позволяет начать тестирование практически сразу после приобретения программы. Рекомендую к использованию.

    Pavel Denisov
    131
    Pavel Denisov 2024.04.16 18:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    rawrobert
    37
    rawrobert 2023.11.06 17:09 
     

    Сколько времени вы потратите на проверку стратегии? А если их нужно будет проверить несколько, сколько времени на это уйдет? Вероятность потерпеть поражение прямо пропорциональна длине вашего разгона и вы можете так никогда и не взлететь... Данная утилита необходима, особенно начинающим или развивающим свои стратегии, если ориентированы на результат. Отличная поддержка и будущие обновления, считаю данный продукт очень хорошим выбором!

    Кирилл Крушинский
    83
    Кирилл Крушинский 2023.08.10 18:56 
     

    Работает корректно, шустро (если пк не совсем музейный), удобно гонять историю инструментов, набираясь эмпирического опыта новых навыков, отдельных стратегий и прочего подобного. Спасибо разработчикам за удобство и простоту продукта

    digital22
    64
    digital22 2022.12.26 18:40 
     

    Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

    TAbsamatov
    64
    TAbsamatov 2022.09.01 14:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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