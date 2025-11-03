Instructions for connecting the MT4/5 to Discord Signals utility to the MetaTrader terminal

Installation instructions

1. Create and configure a webhook in Discord

Before you begin, make sure you have a Discord server where you want to receive trading signals. If you don't have one yet, create one through the Discord app or website in just a couple of minutes. Once the server is ready: Open the server and select the text channel where signals will be sent.

Click the gear icon ⚙️ next to the channel name to open Edit Channel.









Go to the Integrations tab.













Click Create a Webhook (Create Webhook) and give it any name (for example, “MT4 Signals”).

Copy the Webhook URL—this link allows the EA to send messages to your Discord. Paste this URL into the Webhook URL field in the EA's input parameters in your MT4 or MT5 terminal.





2. Allowing WebRequests in MetaTrader

For the advisor to interact with Discord, WebRequest support must be enabled.

Do the following: In MetaTrader, open Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:".

Add the following address to the list: https://discord.com/api

For some users, the webhook link may begin with https://discordapp.com/api. In this case, add this address as well—it must exactly match the beginning of your webhook URL.

Click OK to save the settings.













3. Connection and testing

Now your MT4 for Discord Signals (or MT5 for Discord Signals) tool is ready to use. Load the EA onto any chart and ensure the Webhook URL field is filled in correctly. When a trading event occurs, the EA will instantly send a message to the selected Discord channel.





4. Setting up notifications

Ready!

The utility's control panel lets you customize the appearance of notifications—change text, add emoji, and format messages to suit your style or community.

Your MetaTrader terminal is now connected to Discord. Every trade, signal, and event will be automatically sent to your server—quickly, conveniently, and without the need for third-party bots.

🟥 MT4 to Discord Signals version

🟦 MT5 to Discord Signals version