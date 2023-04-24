The News Filter

5

This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter, you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards.

Please note that this product does not work in the strategy tester. To properly evaluate the product before purchasing, you may download the demo version from the blog post below.

The News Filter Guide + Download Links


Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that disables the AutoTrading button in MT4 during news. This additional program requires "Allow DLL imports".

News selection

  • News source is Forex Factory and/or Investing.com.
  • Feature to add your own custom news events.
  • Selection can be based on any number of currencies.
  • Selection can also be based on keyword identification.
  • Selection based on news impact.
  • Automatic mode where only news related to current chart is selected.
  • News source is refreshed automatically according to user input.
  • Input minutes before and after news to filter.


Order management choices

  • Closing of open positions before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Deletion of pending orders before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Remove stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Move stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Easy selection of orders to manage based on chart symbol, magic numbers and comments.


Other features

  • Built-in API that developers can use to directly integrate news filter in source code.
  • Automatic detection of expert advisor and manual setup.
  • Stops other expert advisors from opening new positions during news by removing them.
  • Unique inputs for every filtered chart.
  • Automatic GMT detection.
  • Interactive news display.
  • Plot vertical lines during news time.
  • Useful notification system to MT4 mobile.

Setup

  1. Attach The News Filter to any new, empty chart. This will be the main chart used to display all currently filtered charts.
  2. Attach "Filter This" to any chart you wish to filter. If attached to a chart without an expert advisor, it will automatically be filtered as a manual setup. If attached to a chart with an expert advisor, it will automatically detect the expert advisor.
  3. Click "Filter Selected" on the main chart.

That's all you need to do to filter news from any chart you want. For a more in-depth instruction and demonstration, please refer to the YouTube video provided. Purchase The News Filter today and as long as there is news in the market, you will use this product.



Reviews 33
Darius Kilincarslan
112
Darius Kilincarslan 2025.12.12 15:33 
 

I've been on the MQL5 market since 2022 and have seen a lot, BUT what he has built here is incredible. I have a stupid prop firm and was desperate because I can't have any SL or TP while the news is running. In addition, I am not allowed to my EA close or open any positions during that time. Then I saw his bot that manages all of that, watched the YouTube video, and knew THIS GUY IS A GENIUS. It does everything it's supposed to, and I don't have any more problems. THANK YOU!

Owen Anderson
236
Owen Anderson 2025.08.01 14:41 
 

Works very well during early usage in comparison to other News Filter EA's on the market. No glitches or anything. Long may it continue. Very useful video and word written guides provided also

Jeffrey Welk
298
Jeffrey Welk 2025.06.04 14:37 
 

Great Tool. Amazing Support. The developer even added a setting upon request and did so within a day or two and then released a new update. All around great product and experience.

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Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
More from author
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Filter This
Leolouiski Gan
5 (7)
Utilities
This is the script needed to use The News Filter . This script selects any chart that you want to filter and sends the inputs to The News Filter program. Every input is specific to that chart, so you have the flexibility of setting different inputs for every chart. Links to The News Filter (free demo) can be found below: The News Filter Guide + Download Links News selection News source is  Forex Factory's economic calendar . Feature to add your own custom news events . Selection can be based o
FREE
Filter This MT5
Leolouiski Gan
Utilities
This is the script needed to use   The News Filter . This script selects any chart that you want to filter and sends the inputs to   The News Filter   program. Every input is specific to that chart, so you have the flexibility of setting different inputs for every chart. Links to   The News Filter   (free demo) can be found below: The News Filter Guide + Download Links News selection News source is  Forex Factory's economic calendar . Feature to add your own custom news events . Selection can
FREE
Filter:
Darius Kilincarslan
112
Darius Kilincarslan 2025.12.12 15:33 
 

I've been on the MQL5 market since 2022 and have seen a lot, BUT what he has built here is incredible. I have a stupid prop firm and was desperate because I can't have any SL or TP while the news is running. In addition, I am not allowed to my EA close or open any positions during that time. Then I saw his bot that manages all of that, watched the YouTube video, and knew THIS GUY IS A GENIUS. It does everything it's supposed to, and I don't have any more problems. THANK YOU!

Owen Anderson
236
Owen Anderson 2025.08.01 14:41 
 

Works very well during early usage in comparison to other News Filter EA's on the market. No glitches or anything. Long may it continue. Very useful video and word written guides provided also

Javohir Erkinov
138
Javohir Erkinov 2025.06.23 04:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leolouiski Gan
4060
Reply from developer Leolouiski Gan 2025.06.23 15:51
Sure, I have sent it to you in private msg. Thank you for the support!!
Jeffrey Welk
298
Jeffrey Welk 2025.06.04 14:37 
 

Great Tool. Amazing Support. The developer even added a setting upon request and did so within a day or two and then released a new update. All around great product and experience.

Leolouiski Gan
4060
Reply from developer Leolouiski Gan 2025.06.04 15:08
Thanks for the support!
MarcoTbs Tobias
49
MarcoTbs Tobias 2025.05.21 15:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leolouiski Gan
4060
Reply from developer Leolouiski Gan 2025.05.22 16:27
Thanks for the support. I have added an update for your suggestion in the recent update. Please update it to the latest version and feel free to reach out to me if you need any help regarding the new feature.
Alexa96 Hamilia
51
Alexa96 Hamilia 2025.05.17 18:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leolouiski Gan
4060
Reply from developer Leolouiski Gan 2025.05.22 16:25
Thanks for your kind words! Yes, the MT5 version is also available and basically identical in functionality.
Let me know if you want to learn more.
Zhiyu Tan
571
Zhiyu Tan 2024.12.09 03:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leolouiski Gan
4060
Reply from developer Leolouiski Gan 2024.12.22 16:42
Hi, I have been exploring on some ways to make the news display draggable so users can set it to be wherever they want on the chart. This interactive display position will however require me to rewrite Filter This script as an indicator instead. I will let you know if I manage to accomplish this. Thanks for your support!
pluris
191
pluris 2024.11.27 16:06 
 

Great support and News Filter!!

LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2024.11.19 22:40 
 

Utilities /The News Filter: 10 Points.

Valentyn Sidyelnikov
131
Valentyn Sidyelnikov 2024.10.15 16:31 
 

Thank you for this amazing piece code! Risk management together with tis EA became even better. I advise everyone to use this who takes his or her trading seriously.

LVPINSIGHTS
36
LVPINSIGHTS 2024.09.26 21:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

8500727
56
8500727 2024.09.24 13:10 
 

Very good product, Hope It will be up graded with other function l, like removing SL/TP during overnight and weekend .

Kevin Craig E Gittins
671
Kevin Craig E Gittins 2024.07.04 10:23 
 

Superb Product. If your using Expert Advisors on Prop Firms this is a must. Most firms are tightening their news rules and I was after a News filter that would manage things exactly as I needed and this fit the spec. It removes my EA along with Stop Loss and Take profit values 10 Minutes before High impact news and then reinstates the EA with Stop Loss and Take Profit figures 10 minutes after News exactly as it was before. It works perfectly. A very clever bit of code. I am in the process now of forward testing my Expert Advisors to see if pausing over news will effect profitability going forward, but I have a feeling Drawdown will now be kept in good control

Jose Angel Hernandez
655
Jose Angel Hernandez 2024.06.23 17:07 
 

News Filter EA is a fantastic tool for the trader's peace of mind. It has many functions so that the news does not harm our trading.

Karim Ismaili
167
Karim Ismaili 2024.05.10 12:32 
 

A very great product, well designed and very efficient. Author's support is 5 stars, really helpfull and added some options according to my recommendations. A must have in your utilities. For dev, you have global variables, I did not play with them yet but I'd need for sure !

Alexander_Belov
70
Alexander_Belov 2024.03.17 09:34 
 

Отличный продукт, широкие возможности. Самое главное, может фильтровать все советники, купленные ранее

Raz8714
29
Raz8714 2024.03.13 06:59 
 

A must have tool for trader

alpha1137
123
alpha1137 2024.03.03 17:23 
 

just signed up application seems solid and support is good

Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli
632
Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli 2024.02.29 19:39 
 

The VERY BEST Utility you can find for news filter and TOTAL Equity Protection. If you have a profitable EA with news filter, well this is a better tool giving your account the full protection it needs. Its so easy to setup and with the Auto broker time detection and its the last thing you need in this trading world. Its like having a multiple life insurance and not worrying whether you have the best EA in the market it will do the protection for you. Like they always say, dont leave home without it. NEVER hesitate to buy this and pair it with your other EA's and you will never have to find any another EA then this. Must buy!!! worth every penny. With this EA i recommend 1000% a MUST have to ensure your EQUITTY & hard work is FULLLY protected. Well done MR.Developer... you the man.

SuhSha1
42
SuhSha1 2024.02.19 21:36 
 

Five stars for a product, that exactly does what I need. Easy to configure, clearly explained in a video.

12
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