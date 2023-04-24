This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter, you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards.

Please note that this product does not work in the strategy tester. To properly evaluate the product before purchasing, you may download the demo version from the blog post below.



The News Filter Guide + Download Links





Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that disables the AutoTrading button in MT4 during news. This additional program requires "Allow DLL imports".





News selection

News source is Forex Factory and/or Investing.com .

. Feature to add your own custom news events .

. Selection can be based on any number of currencies .

. Selection can also be based on keyword identification.

Selection based on news impact .

. Automatic mode where only news related to current chart is selected.

where only news related to current chart is selected. News source is refreshed automatically according to user input.

according to user input. Input minutes before and after news to filter.



Order management choices

Closing of open positions before news with the option to restore them afterwards.

before news with the option to restore them afterwards. Deletion of pending orders before news with the option to restore them afterwards.

before news with the option to restore them afterwards. Remove stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.

levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards. Move stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.

levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards. Easy selection of orders to manage based on chart symbol, magic numbers and comments.



Other features



Built-in API that developers can use to directly integrate news filter in source code .

that developers can use to directly integrate . Automatic detection of expert advisor and manual setup.

and manual setup. Stops other expert advisors from opening new positions during news by removing them.

from opening new positions during news by removing them. Unique inputs for every filtered chart.

for every filtered chart. Automatic GMT detection.

Interactive news display.

Plot vertical lines during news time.

during news time. Useful notification system to MT4 mobile.



Setup

Attach The News Filter to any new, empty chart. This will be the main chart used to display all currently filtered charts. Attach "Filter This" to any chart you wish to filter. If attached to a chart without an expert advisor, it will automatically be filtered as a manual setup. If attached to a chart with an expert advisor, it will automatically detect the expert advisor. Click "Filter Selected" on the main chart.





That's all you need to do to filter news from any chart you want. For a more in-depth instruction and demonstration, please refer to the YouTube video provided. Purchase The News Filter today and as long as there is news in the market, you will use this product.







