EasyTradePad for MT5

5

EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click.

[DEMO and Instruction]

Panel Features:

  • Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency)

  • Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values

  • Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically

  • Move stop loss to breakeven

  • Partial position closing

  • Trailing stop (by points or candle shadows)

  • Position averaging and pyramiding

  • Modify parameters of active trades

Additional Functions:

Pyramiding
Adds trades step-by-step as the price moves toward the take profit. Risk for each new trade can be reduced. The number of added trades is easily configured.

Averaging
Allows placing additional orders at custom levels on the chart. The position is closed at the average entry price.

Breakeven Transfer
Moves stop loss to the entry price after the price has reached the specified profit distance. Spread and swap are taken into account.

Trailing Stop
Two modes available:

  • By points (with configurable start, distance, and step)

  • By candle shadows (with selectable candle timeframe)

Core Principles Behind the Panel:

  1. Simple order execution

  2. Convenient trade management

  3. Reliable operation in live trading

You can try all the panel features using the demo version available on the product page.
Support and additional information are provided via the Comments section on MQL5.com.


#EasyTradePad #MT4 #MT5 #TradingPanel #Forex #EasyTrading #TradeManagement #ForexTrading #MetaTrader4 #MetaTrader5 #OrderManagement #ForexTools #TradingTools #ForexPanel #TradePad


Reviews 6
itakhola
581
itakhola 2025.05.14 13:33 
 

Dear developer please add the option to have fixed magic number and allow us to use fixed magic numbers when needed. I prefer fixed magic number.

Vasil Vasilev
218
Vasil Vasilev 2025.05.09 06:09 
 

Herramienta muy util e inprescindible para hacer scalping.

meskalin
218
meskalin 2024.05.18 06:30 
 

удобная панель для торговли

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Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Experts
GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket-style
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
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Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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4.31 (16)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
EA Long Term MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: The indicator is compatible with current ChatGPT models, including GPT-5.5 , GPT-5.4 , GPT-5.4-mini , GPT-5.4-nano , GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.5 is the newest model in the list, designed for deeper marke
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.6 (5)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
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Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
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Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
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True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 The time until the end of the current trading session is
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Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
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Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description of the advisor Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded. At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend. About strategy The EA is based on the logic of catching
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
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4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicators
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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itakhola
581
itakhola 2025.05.14 13:33 
 

Dear developer please add the option to have fixed magic number and allow us to use fixed magic numbers when needed. I prefer fixed magic number.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.05.14 14:02
Hello!
Thank you for your feedback. The panel has advanced features for each type of order and their management, which is why it requires different magic numbers to distinguish, for example, order A from order B. Using the same magic number for all orders may cause confusion when working with multiple positions. Thank you for your understanding!
Vasil Vasilev
218
Vasil Vasilev 2025.05.09 06:09 
 

Herramienta muy util e inprescindible para hacer scalping.

incomce
19
incomce 2024.12.25 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

meskalin
218
meskalin 2024.05.18 06:30 
 

удобная панель для торговли

vik101
45
vik101 2023.11.24 11:30 
 

Fantastic piece of kit! The creator kept traders in mind when he created this trading panel. Seems as though he thought of everything. And he made good, detailed tutorials so we can use it to its full potential. This is the third trading assistant I've used, and its on another level. I absolutely recommend it!

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.11.24 15:16
Thank you very much! Yes, this is true, I embodied in it everything that I would like to see in the panel as a trader.
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2022.02.01 15:37 
 

A wonderful trade planning,monitoring and trade management toolkit. Very intuitive and feature rich design in addition to great support from the developer.

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