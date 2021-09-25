EasyTradePad for MT5
- Utilities
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Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 2.35
- Updated: 22 April 2025
- Activations: 5
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5
EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click.
Panel Features:
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Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency)
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Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values
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Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically
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Move stop loss to breakeven
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Partial position closing
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Trailing stop (by points or candle shadows)
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Position averaging and pyramiding
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Modify parameters of active trades
Additional Functions:
Pyramiding
Adds trades step-by-step as the price moves toward the take profit. Risk for each new trade can be reduced. The number of added trades is easily configured.
Averaging
Allows placing additional orders at custom levels on the chart. The position is closed at the average entry price.
Breakeven Transfer
Moves stop loss to the entry price after the price has reached the specified profit distance. Spread and swap are taken into account.
Trailing Stop
Two modes available:
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By points (with configurable start, distance, and step)
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By candle shadows (with selectable candle timeframe)
Core Principles Behind the Panel:
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Simple order execution
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Convenient trade management
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Reliable operation in live trading
You can try all the panel features using the demo version available on the product page.
Support and additional information are provided via the Comments section on MQL5.com.
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Dear developer please add the option to have fixed magic number and allow us to use fixed magic numbers when needed. I prefer fixed magic number.