GoldPro

3.67
Welcome to the world of innovative and efficient gold trading with GoldPro - an advanced trading robot specifically designed to help you achieve success in the Gold market.

The advisor uses the averaging technique, you should perceive this not as good or bad, but as an approach that works in the market, discarding the unipolar belief that one method is good and the other is bad, it exists and can be successfully applied, this is a fact.

Reliability and Experience: GoldPro is the result of careful research and years of experience from our team of financial and technical experts. Our robot is based on proven and reliable strategies that allow it to effectively analyze market movements and make informed decisions.

Adaptability and accuracy: GoldPro has unique algorithms that allow it to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. The robot is able to identify potential trading opportunities and provide accurate signals that help determine the optimal moments to enter and exit trades.

Automated Efficiency: GoldPro offers a fully automated approach to gold trading, allowing you to avoid the emotional decisions and fatigue associated with manual trading. The robot automatically scans the market, performs data analysis and executes trades according to specified parameters, which increases the chances of successful results.


Ease of Use: We've taken special care to make GoldPro easy to use, even for beginners. The robot's interface is simple and intuitive, which allows you to start trading without unnecessary complications. You can focus on your financial goals while GoldPro takes care of trading for you.

Risk management: The advisor has several ways to control risk, which you can independently configure based on your personal approach to the concept of risk/profit.

Trading recommendations: deposit from $30 for a cent account and from $3,000 for a standard account, default sets for XAU USD, any time frame is suitable, you can bet on the default H1 (TF is set inside the advisor, external TF chart does not matter)

Support: Our technical support team is always ready to provide assistance and answer your questions.

Join a growing community of successful traders who are already using GoldPro to improve their trading results in the gold market. Our robot offers a reliable and effective solution to achieve your financial goals.

Please remember that trading involves risks and past performance does not guarantee future profits. Decide whether trading gold with GoldPro is right for you based on your experience and financial capabilities.

Reviews
Forexcz74
189
Forexcz74 2025.02.21 08:55 
 

I have always been skeptical about EA robots, but I must give high praise for this GoldPro robot, which has incredibly accurate trade entries. It consistently earns money every day. I am really very satisfied. So far, I have purchased an annual license, but when it expires, I will definitely be buying a permanent one. The support from Sergey is also very helpful and assists with everything. I can really recommend it to everyone. Marek

teejay77
441
teejay77 2024.10.17 12:58 
 

great ea with good support from the author ..thank you it works like a dream

Filter:
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.11.23 11:29
Hello.
If you had any issues with the EA, you could write in the Discussion section — I always provide full support.
In your case, I already prepared and sent you custom set files and helped with your broker settings.
A one-word review without any explanation does not reflect the EA’s real performance or the actual situation. Best regards, Sergey.
