Exp4 Duplicator

4.5

The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account MetaTrader 4.

  • It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor.
  • Copies signals and increases the lot from signals!
  • Increases the lot of other EAs.
  • The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.
       MT5 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

Links

A trade copier for MetaTrader is available here: COPYLOT

Attention

  • Note: This is not a copier for deals between terminals.
  • You can test the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and trade with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode!
  • It is sufficient to install the EA on 1 currency pair. By default, it will monitor all open symbols. 

How it Works?

  1. Duplicator / Dublicator  assistant EA repeats positions opened in the terminal.
  2. EA is able to copy both positions and pending orders.
  3. Position or order to be copied is called source. The repeating position is a duplicate.

  • The EA repeats the source the specified number of times.
  • It copies lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, order placing price (for pending orders) and expiration.
  • When a source is modified, SL and TP of a duplicate are also modified.

Settings

The EA is highly customizable. 

Duplicate filters:

  • OrderToDuplication - type of the order to be copied.
  • MagiсToDuplication - the magic number of the order to copy, specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas or set -1 to copy all magic numbers;
  • SymbolToDuplication - the symbol of the order to copy (All, 0 - current, or symbol name);

Other copying filters:

  • OnlyCloseOrders - allows the EA only to close the duplicate positions, without copying new positions.
  • MinLotToDuplicate / MaxLotToDuplicate - minimum/maximum lot of positions to start copying.
  • CopyOnlyLossPosPoint / CopyOnlyProfPosPoint - loss/profit of positions to copy.
  • OnlyNewPositions - copy only the new positions (opened after starting the EA).
  • MaximumDistance - price deviation for copying. 0 - copy with any deviation. If greater than 0, the difference between the source price and the current price must not exceed the specified number of points;
Duplicator functions:
  • ReopenClosedDuplicateOrder - reopen the duplicates after closing by stop loss/take profit/trailing stop.
  • ReverseDuplicate/ReverseSLTP - reverse deals/stop loss and take profit.
  • StopLossDuplicate/TakeProfitDuplicate - if 0, repeats the source Stop Loss/Take Profit; otherwise, a custom value.
  • CloseDeleteDuplicate - delete and close duplicate orders and positions if the source ones are closed.
  • CloseOriginalifDuplicationCloseinProfit - close the source position, if the duplicate position was closed with profit greater than the loss of the source position.
  • AmountOfDuplicate - the number of duplicates.
Lot parameters:
  • LotDuplicate - if 0, repeats the source lot; otherwise, a custom value.
  • CoefficientLotDuplicate - lot multiplier; 0 - no multiplier.
  • DynamicLot/LotBalancePercent - dynamic lot as LotBalancePercent percents of free margin.
  • RiskRate - exchange rate of the deposit currency in relation to the US dollar for dynamic lot calculation.

Setting stoploss/takeprofit/trailingstop after closing source positions

Expforex Vladon

Reviews 38
Georgios Baizanis
2268
Georgios Baizanis 2022.06.21 15:21 
 

The product is excellent and it works as it is supposed to be working. If something goes wrong, do check the userguide with the parameters and you will see something you may have missed parameterizing.

MAG
31
MAG 2020.12.05 00:11 
 

Terrific EA with a wide range of customization. Highly advisable. Also, the author is extremely helpful and very responsive. Excellent work. Note for new users: Make sure you test it on a demo account before using it on a real account.

sidneif
61
sidneif 2020.10.30 13:39 
 

Excellent EA. It has functions for different types of strategy and works very well. Unique in the MQL5 community. Congratulations to the creator.

Recommended products
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Fever ESM
Evgenii Morozov
Utilities
Trading Advisor for margin currency pairs and metals. Conservative trading of 100,000 units per 0.01 lot. The standard trade is 10,000 units per 0.01 lot. Aggressive trading with high risks of 1000 units per 0.01 lot. You can always pick up your starting lot.  The EA is fully automated, you only have to put up the initial lot depending on your initial deposit. The recommended timeframe is H1. 1. Test on any steam, iron and fuel oil 2. Try starting with convenient depots 3. When going into a dra
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Fine Copy Orders
Oleg Voitiouk
Utilities
An excellent and fine deal copyist! Copies from one or more source terminals to one or more receiver terminals. Convenient and quick to set up. Settings: 1. Type              Select the type of Master - source or Slave - receiver. 2. Lot                  Sets the lot for the Slave type. Orders will open with the specified lot, if the lot = 0 is the same as in the source. 3.  MasterLot         Allows you to set the lot size transmitted (on the side of the MASTER) by the master. / X - the ma
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Pro Price Action Trader EA mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set_files available! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar! Pro Price Action Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy! Use Set_files (v25.15) from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
GA Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
4 (2)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" - Intelligent Moving Average Expert Advisor (01) Initial Trade Settings: Customize your initial trade settings to start your trading journey. By using the spread filter option, you can ensure optimal trade execution. Set the maximum spread limit up to 10 pips to protect your strategy from unfavorable market conditions. (02) Entry Point Settings: Precisely configure your entry points. Configure the fast and slow moving averages to capture market momentum. Choose from multiple
FREE
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
RangeGridEA
Alessio Fabiani
Experts
The EA creates a grid of equally spaced pending limit orders taking into account:  - The current price; sell-limit above / buy-limit below  - The trading range; computed by using the weekly highs and lows The EA then manages the orders while they have been executed. The logic is: IF #EXECUTED ORDERS == 2   OPEN NEW LIMIT AT THE PEN. PRICE IF #EXECUTED ORDERS > TOT - 2   RESET THE LIMIT ORDERS TO RANGE  - check the video for the full strategy at:  https://youtu.be/f_ebFsGpIZQ?si=k8IBWe4qJxpz2zjJ
FREE
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
Anti Scalping Trader mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA"   - is an advanced automatic trading system based on the latest price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 14 Set_files available!  D1 timeframe! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: XAUUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file NZDCAD Set_file CHFJPY Set_file CADJPY Set_file EURGBP Set_file GBPJPY Set_file GBPCAD Set_file CADCHF Set_file AUDCHF Set_file EURAUD Set_file GBPUSD Set_file NZDJPY Set_file EURJPY Set_
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
IT Moving Average EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3.86 (7)
Experts
Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market. This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on the crossover of two simple moving averages, enhanced by a grid approach, providing a powerful way to optimize your operations in the financial market. Key Features: Moving Average Crossover Strategy: Our EA uses a crossover of two moving averages – 50 and 200 periods – to identify trading opportunities. This proven method provides a strong indication o
FREE
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4.5 (2)
Experts
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
FREE
Loss Recovery Trading Robot Demo
Quang Dung Pham
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
FREE
Vik Standart
Ivan Kopchuk
4.33 (6)
Experts
Features: 1. Your constructor strategies. 2. Large selection of standard indicators. 3. Exact market entry according to your strategy. 4. Slip filter. 5. Support for four and five characters. 6. Trend trading. 7. Trading in flat. 8. Minimum deposit. 9. Aggressive or quiet trade. 10. Limit the lot. 11. Position tracking. 12. Restoring balance after loss. Input parameters    Lot - fixed lot size.    StopLot - lot restriction.    UseVxod - enable / disable login pattern.    UseStop -
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
MacdScalper
Roman Yablonskiy
4 (1)
Experts
MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
More from author
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3 (3)
Experts
Our team is thrilled to introduce Trading Robot, the cutting-edge Smart Trading Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader terminal. AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT5 . It leverages a smart algorithm and advanced trading strategies to maximize your trading potential. With 15 years of experience in trading exchanges and the stock market, we have developed innovative strategy management features, additional intelligent functions, and a user-friendly graphical inte
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Experts
Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
Exp Assistant 5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.77 (122)
Utilities
Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
FREE
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 5. Builder of strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 4 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicat
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (28)
Utilities
The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
FREE
Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (6)
Libraries
Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
FREE
Averager FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.62 (13)
Utilities
Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend! Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions! They are increasing and decreasing the lot. A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test
Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.06 (17)
Experts
Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Experts
The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.4 (10)
Utilities
Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
FREE
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
Experts
Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.52 (27)
Utilities
Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts. # It is one of the best МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4   trade copiers today. #  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features. #  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT . #  The program can be run on multiple terminal b
FREE
Exp Assistant 4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (76)
Utilities
AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
FREE
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (5)
Experts
Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
Ind5 Extra Report Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.76 (34)
Utilities
Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
FREE
Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.89 (19)
Utilities
The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
FREE
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.75 (8)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Duplicator repeats trades/positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 5 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. It is possible to increase the lot size of the signals. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals! MQL5 Signal Lot Increase; The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying StopLoss, TakeProfit, use of trailing stop and much more.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To
Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.89 (9)
Indicators
INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
FREE
Ind4 Extra Report Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.62 (39)
Utilities
Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.        MT5 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex Analyzing
FREE
Filter:
Youngon
152
Youngon 2024.11.21 15:18 
 

High speed performance EA

Kwun Lin Liu
1358
Kwun Lin Liu 2022.11.09 13:02 
 

A few functions don't work. For example, to copy when loss reaches a certain point. I messaged the author a few days ago and still no response!

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.11.09 14:28
why lie? I answered 12 minutes after the question. all functions work as they should.
Georgios Baizanis
2268
Georgios Baizanis 2022.06.21 15:21 
 

The product is excellent and it works as it is supposed to be working. If something goes wrong, do check the userguide with the parameters and you will see something you may have missed parameterizing.

Tolkien_12
62
Tolkien_12 2020.12.07 23:13 
 

I have one thing clear I will not buy any software with MQL5 again I did not like anything

MAG
31
MAG 2020.12.05 00:11 
 

Terrific EA with a wide range of customization. Highly advisable. Also, the author is extremely helpful and very responsive. Excellent work. Note for new users: Make sure you test it on a demo account before using it on a real account.

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.12.08 04:14
Thank you. )
Eduardo Robson
147
Eduardo Robson 2020.11.12 12:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.11.12 13:59
🏬🏬🏬 You can install all ea from your terminal 🏬🏬🏬
MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
sidneif
61
sidneif 2020.10.30 13:39 
 

Excellent EA. It has functions for different types of strategy and works very well. Unique in the MQL5 community. Congratulations to the creator.

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.30 15:54
Thank you
simonkrebs1283
79
simonkrebs1283 2020.10.27 08:39 
 

Auto lot calculation doesn't work: I entered LotBalancePercent = 1.0, SL for my order is 42 pips (GBPAUD), account size is 10K (EUR) and it calculates 0.07 lots. Should be 0.4 lots instead. Please fix or send me money back.

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.27 09:46
Where did you read that an autolot works from a stop loss? The autolot works on free margin. and takes into account your equity, deposit currency, trading symbol, leverage. Stoploss is not taken into account here and has never been.
An example of calculating my autolot can be found in the article: https://www.expforex.com/publ/11-1-0-252
Before buying - you can read the description !, study the settings, download the demo version and check it on a real account.!
Moudrek Osmani
269
Moudrek Osmani 2020.04.09 11:44 
 

Danke dir, Support ist erstaunlich.

vluyima
704
vluyima 2020.01.29 16:36 
 

Absolutely Phenomenal.

Erik Enriquez
344
Erik Enriquez 2019.09.30 01:32 
 

I bought the 1 month rental but it works perfectly in my pc but it doesn't works in my vps. Can anybody help me? please.

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:32
🏬🏬🏬 You can install all ea from your terminal 🏬🏬🏬
MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
=========================================================================================================
ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️ All guides and full instructions on my blogs https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vladon/blog ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️
=========================================================================================================
⚠️⚠️⚠️ FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
Mahen Weerakkody
265
Mahen Weerakkody 2019.03.29 12:03 
 

Excellent product

Fulvio Monaco
783
Fulvio Monaco 2019.03.01 12:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

souza0612
174
souza0612 2018.10.25 18:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DanielGlowczynski
388
DanielGlowczynski 2018.10.01 16:41 
 

the robot handles all currency pairs simultaneously, I think that many people can look for it :) a great job

Albina Alibaeva
424
Albina Alibaeva 2018.02.05 06:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joao Luiz Sa Marchioro
875
Joao Luiz Sa Marchioro 2017.06.30 21:58 
 

You have to take the hat off to the programmer, the EA is perfect, it makes the copies with extreme perfection.

Dmitry Shcherbak
480
Dmitry Shcherbak 2017.03.02 17:52 
 

замечательная утилита, именно то, что я искал. При возникновении сложностей можно связаться с разработчиком - помогут, разъяснят)

Arnel Arnao
2296
Arnel Arnao 2017.03.01 13:55 
 

Hi Updated my exp Duplicator for MT4 and I cant load now in my Chart please help. Im using it on my trading now.

UPDATE!!!!

Thanks man.. What a service. This what I call customer service at its best..I panicked but he was able to assist me in minutes.Reinstall the old version and Im back in business..Thanks a lot..

Hossein Badali
591
Hossein Badali 2017.02.21 10:56 
 

Excellent...It is very good EA and have very nice supporting...thanks

12
Reply to review