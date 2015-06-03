Exp4 Duplicator
- Utilities
- Vladislav Andruschenko
- Version: 25.977
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account MetaTrader 4.
- It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor.
- Copies signals and increases the lot from signals!
- Increases the lot of other EAs.
- The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.
|MT5 version
|Full Description +DEMO +PDF
| How To Buy
|How To Install
|How to get Log Files
|How To Test and Optimize
|All products from Expforex
Links
A trade copier for MetaTrader is available here: COPYLOT
Attention
- Note: This is not a copier for deals between terminals.
- You can test the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and trade with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode!
- It is sufficient to install the EA on 1 currency pair. By default, it will monitor all open symbols.
How it Works?
- Duplicator / Dublicator assistant EA repeats positions opened in the terminal.
- EA is able to copy both positions and pending orders.
- Position or order to be copied is called source. The repeating position is a duplicate.
- The EA repeats the source the specified number of times.
- It copies lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, order placing price (for pending orders) and expiration.
- When a source is modified, SL and TP of a duplicate are also modified.
Settings
The EA is highly customizable.
Duplicate filters:
- OrderToDuplication - type of the order to be copied.
- MagiсToDuplication - the magic number of the order to copy, specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas or set -1 to copy all magic numbers;
- SymbolToDuplication - the symbol of the order to copy (All, 0 - current, or symbol name);
Other copying filters:
- OnlyCloseOrders - allows the EA only to close the duplicate positions, without copying new positions.
- MinLotToDuplicate / MaxLotToDuplicate - minimum/maximum lot of positions to start copying.
- CopyOnlyLossPosPoint / CopyOnlyProfPosPoint - loss/profit of positions to copy.
- OnlyNewPositions - copy only the new positions (opened after starting the EA).
- MaximumDistance - price deviation for copying. 0 - copy with any deviation. If greater than 0, the difference between the source price and the current price must not exceed the specified number of points;
- ReopenClosedDuplicateOrder - reopen the duplicates after closing by stop loss/take profit/trailing stop.
- ReverseDuplicate/ReverseSLTP - reverse deals/stop loss and take profit.
- StopLossDuplicate/TakeProfitDuplicate - if 0, repeats the source Stop Loss/Take Profit; otherwise, a custom value.
- CloseDeleteDuplicate - delete and close duplicate orders and positions if the source ones are closed.
- CloseOriginalifDuplicationCloseinProfit - close the source position, if the duplicate position was closed with profit greater than the loss of the source position.
- AmountOfDuplicate - the number of duplicates.
- LotDuplicate - if 0, repeats the source lot; otherwise, a custom value.
- CoefficientLotDuplicate - lot multiplier; 0 - no multiplier.
- DynamicLot/LotBalancePercent - dynamic lot as LotBalancePercent percents of free margin.
- RiskRate - exchange rate of the deposit currency in relation to the US dollar for dynamic lot calculation.
Setting stoploss/takeprofit/trailingstop after closing source positions
Expforex Vladon
The product is excellent and it works as it is supposed to be working. If something goes wrong, do check the userguide with the parameters and you will see something you may have missed parameterizing.