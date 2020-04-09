Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4

VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4

VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface.

The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss logic, averaging levels, ATM rules, signal monitoring, market information, Strategy Tester workflow and VPS-oriented preparation in one structured workspace.

Advantages over ordinary manual trading

One workspace instead of many windows — trade execution, position control, risk information and management tools stay on the chart.

— trade execution, position control, risk information and management tools stay on the chart. Faster trade handling — fewer repeated clicks for opening, closing, reversing, locking and modifying positions.

— fewer repeated clicks for opening, closing, reversing, locking and modifying positions. Better visibility — the trader sees current position state, floating result, exposure, levels and important account information faster.

— the trader sees current position state, floating result, exposure, levels and important account information faster. More control over exits — use partial close, basket closing, trailing profit and structured management instead of closing everything manually.

— use partial close, basket closing, trailing profit and structured management instead of closing everything manually. Visual planning — pending orders, Magic Target, AVG levels and chart-side tools make the trading plan easier to read.

— pending orders, Magic Target, AVG levels and chart-side tools make the trading plan easier to read. Rule-based discipline — ATM helps prepare management scenarios with actions and conditions instead of only reacting manually.

— ATM helps prepare management scenarios with actions and conditions instead of only reacting manually. Testing before real use — the Strategy Tester workflow helps study behavior before using complex settings on a live account.

Core features

Manual trading control — BUY, SELL, Close, Reverse, Lock, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing and breakeven.

— BUY, SELL, Close, Reverse, Lock, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing and breakeven. Chart-based position management — live information, quick actions and visual control directly from the chart.

— live information, quick actions and visual control directly from the chart. Pending orders — Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit and Magic Target planning.

— Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit and Magic Target planning. CLP module — close positions by total profit, total loss or trailing profit.

— close positions by total profit, total loss or trailing profit. PART module — manage structured partial exits instead of closing the whole position at one price.

— manage structured partial exits instead of closing the whole position at one price. AVG module — plan averaging or trend-add levels and manage basket protection.

— plan averaging or trend-add levels and manage basket protection. ATM module — create advanced trade-management rules with action, condition, details and review logic.

— create advanced trade-management rules with action, condition, details and review logic. SIG module — monitor signal direction, alerts, push notifications and optional trade permissions.

— monitor signal direction, alerts, push notifications and optional trade permissions. INFO module — market status, spread, floating result, exposure, drawdown and closed P/L statistics.

— market status, spread, floating result, exposure, drawdown and closed P/L statistics. Visual testing — study panel behavior and advanced modules in the Strategy Tester.

— study panel behavior and advanced modules in the Strategy Tester. VPS preparation — configure stable presets before migration to a VPS environment.

For serious MetaTrader workflow

Ordinary manual trading can become slow and fragmented: one window for orders, another for positions, separate scripts for actions, manual calculations for levels and constant switching between terminal tabs. VirtualTradePad PRO SE reduces this routine by placing execution, control and information into one professional panel.

The panel is useful for scalping, intraday trading, semi-automatic management, basket control, position series, partial closing, visual level planning and disciplined workflow building. The trader can start with simple manual trading and then gradually use advanced modules when needed.

Important: this product is a professional execution and trade-management tool. It is not an automatic profit system and it does not replace your trading strategy. Always use responsible risk management and check broker conditions, minimum lot, lot step, spread, stop level and execution rules.

Read the full product guide with screenshots, module explanations, installation notes, testing workflow and VPS information: VirtualTradePad PRO SE full description.

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Tags: MetaTrader 4 trading panel, MT4 trade manager, one click trading, manual trading, chart trading, pending orders, partial close, basket profit, Close Profit, Close Loss, averaging levels, ATM rules, signals, Strategy Tester, Expforex