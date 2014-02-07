VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra

4.86
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click. Working with positions and orders! Trading from the chart or the keyboard.
  • Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control.
  • Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently.
  • Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart.
       MT5 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

Opening and Closing, Reverse and Lock, Partial Closing / Autolot. Virtual/real stop loss/take profit / trailing stop/breakeven, Grid of orders...

The trading control panel for МetaТrader 4: buy, sell, buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit, close, delete, modify, trailing stop, stoploss, takeproft.

Links

  • For full automated trading, I recommend The XCustom 
  • If you want to learn how to trade in the  strategy tester, check out our free TesterPad utility

Working tabs

Positions tab - Work with positions:

  • Opening / Closing BUY and SELL,
  • Reverse all positions,
  • Locking a common position,
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit ,
  • Setup a common stop loss / take profit for position grid,
  • Trailing stop,
  • Breakeven
  • Closing only profitable / loss-making positions,
  • Position management / stop loss / take profit from the terminal chart,
  • Partial closing of positions on the chart;
  • Autolot / Dynamic lot as a percentage of the balance or the set stop loss
  • Enabling / Disabling Real / Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Total Average Trailing Stop / Breakeven Positions Grids from the Average Price

Orders tab - Work with Pending and limit orders:

  • Pending / Delete BuyStop SellStop BuyLimit SellLimit,
  • Building a grid of orders with an increase in lots, grid distance,
  • Setting orders / positions with the mouse and lines on the chart,
  • Setting a common stop loss / take profit for the entire series of orders,
  • Working with pending orders from the chart! Removing, Modifying orders directly from the chart.

CLP tab - Work with the close function for total profit or loss.

  • Closing at total profit / loss in points, dollars, percent.
  • Close separately BUY / SELL,
  • Enable virtual stop loss / take profit for a separate / general position.
  • Trailingstop of total profit in points, dollars, percent.

    Signals tab 

    shows the signal from 10 standard indicators and 8 timeframes. It also shows the cumulative percentage of signals in the BUY and SELL directions. It is also possible to open positions automatically when the cumulative signal is exceeded.

    INFO tab

     displays the current specification of the selected symbol, the current stop loss and take profit targets, as well as the profit for the current day, past day, week, month.

    Main features:

    • Works on any account type and a broker.
    • It does not require specific skills.
    • Intuitive and straightforward interface.
    • Only the most important functions.
    • Quick response to any command.
    • Trade using the keyboard (To do this, set TRUE the KeyBoardTrade parameter in the settings) or buttons on the chart

      Working tabs descriptions

      Positions tab - Work with positions:


      1. Lots field is the object of lot management.
        • When you press the “+” buttons, the lots will increase in increments of the minimum available lot on the server. The lot does not fall below the lot minimum allowed on the server.
        • The increment of the lot can be adjusted in the settings.
        • You can also include a dynamic lot as a percentage of the balance, as well as from the StopLoss. Then, in the Lot field – you specify the Percent level;
      2.  —- Button “% A” – This is to enable/disable the AutoLot function (DynamicLotAuto) from the chart.
        • Now you can enable autolot from the panel.
      3.  —- Button “% S” – This enables/disables the AutoLotStopLoss function from the chart.
        • Now you can enable autolot by stop loss from the panel.—— Attention! To turn off autolot, press the green button “% A” or “% S”.
        • —— The functions DynamicLotAuto and DynamicLotStopLoss in the EA settings now only regulate the method of calculating the autolot (Free margin or Current balance)
      4.  BUY – opening a position to buy (Ask price at the top);
      5.  SELL – opening a position for sell (the Bid price at the top);
      6.  REVERSE – the function of reverse positions. StopLoss and TakeProfit set a new one from the StopLoss and TakeProfit fields.
        • For example, Buy positions are opened when you click on Reverse – all BUY positions are closed, and the SELL position opens. If there is a BUY and SELL position in the trade, then using the Reverse button – all positions will be reversed;
      7.  LOCK – Lock positions.
        • For example, If you open BUY positions with lot 0.3 and/or SELL position with lot 0.1, then when you use the LOCK button, the expert advisor will open the SELL position with lot 0.2 and remove all stop-loss and take-profit from all positions. (BUY 0.3 + SELL 0.1 = SELL 0.2)
      8.  CLOSE – closing all positions;
      9.  LOSS – closing all positions that are at a loss, that is, a profit position is less than 0.
      10.  PROFIT – closing all positions that are at a Profit, that is, profit position is greater than 0.
      11.  Takeprofit Stoploss– the Take-Profit and Stop-loss for the position.
        • When you press the “+” buttons, the take profit/stop loss will increase in steps by 1 point (the step can be adjusted in the settings).
        • TakeProfit / StopLoss does not go below 0 or the minimum available on the server. From the zero value, when you click on “+” Take Profit immediately takes the lowest possible value on the server.
        • If Take Profit / Stop Loss = 0, its value is displayed in red.
        • If Take Profit / Stop Loss is not 0, its value is displayed in green;
        • Also, you can use VIRTUAL SL and TP
      12.  CheckBox Takeprofit Stoploss turns ON or turns OFF the use of Takeprofit / Stoploss.
      13.  Target / STOPLOSS / TAKEPROFIT – Set the general stop loss or take ProfitProfit of all positions in one direction!
        •  After clicking on the Target button, you can specify the price on the chart, and all the Stop Loss or Take Profit of all positions will be set at this price!
        •  You can also set the stop loss/take profit to a certain level in percentage/points/deposit currency.
      14.  MODIFY – urgent modification of positions with a specified TakeProfit / StopLoss. Here, you can reset stop levels to 0 or change them;
      15.  Trailing stop– the selection of tracking an open position using the standard Trailingstop;
      16.  ON button – Turn the Trailing Stop on. It is enabled for the currently selected pair. 
      17.  OFF button – Turn the Trailing Stop off
      18.  The field for entering the distance of the Trailingstop
        • It is installed in points. Set the distance to start the trailing stop. 
        • For example, = 100, the expert advisor modifies the stop loss to 0 (the opening price) when the position gains 100 points of ProfitProfit. 
        • The next stoploss will be tightened for the price. With an increase in ProfitProfit of 110 points, stop-loss is modified to +10 points from the opening price. The step of increasing stoploss can be adjusted in the settings.
      19.  —- “Vst” button – Working with virtual stop loss / take profit / trailing stop/breakeven.
        • —— Full work with Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Turn on, turn off.
        • ——– All levels will be virtual and displayed on the chart as lines.
        • ——– You can move these levels on the chart. Just drag the line to the desired location.
        • ——– Attention! This is a virtual closing of positions. This means that when the price crosses the line of virtual stop loss / take ProfitProfit, then the advisor sends a command to close to the server.
        • ——– There may be slippages in the close at requotes and other broker delays.
        • ——– Attention! Works only on a switched-on computer and a connected terminal.
        • ——– Attention! In MT4, virtual levels work with both positions and orders.
        • ——– Attention! In MT5, virtual levels work only with positions! Pending and limit orders will work with real stop loss and take profit levels.
        • ——– Attention! There may be slippages when closing positions. It depends on broker requotes and delays.
        • ———- Attention! When you click on the “Vst” button, the advisor modifies all stop losses and takes profit levels into virtual/real levels.
        • When modifying, there may be broker restrictions on the minimum stop level, and then the advisor will not be able to modify some stop loss and take profit.
      20.  —- “Av” button – Trailing stop / breakeven functions from the common center line.
        • —— Turns on/off the general Trailing Stop / Breakeven from the middle line. Separately for the Buy and Sell directions.
        • ——– This function allows you to follow the entire grid of positions (Buy or SELL separately) with a general trailing stop or Breakeven.
        • ——– VirtualTradePad will automatically calculate the average line based on open positions and set the overall average trailing stop or Breakeven from this center line.
      21.  – Button “BE” – Set stop-loss to Breakeven for all profitable positions.
        • The MovingInWLUSE function has been moved to the panel in the BE function.—- You can turn on the BE button on the Position panel, and Breakeven will always work.
        •  BE – On the Positions tab, the BE button is added – Set stoploss to lossless for all profitable positions.
        • —- Settings of the breakeven distance – can be configured in the external parameters of the advisor!
        • —- In order to use the function 1 time (old version), turn the BE button on the panel on and off!
        • —- If Trailing Stop is enabled and distance = 0, then Trailing Stop will work with the lowest possible stop level on your server.
      22.  —- “ScreenShot” button – Saves a snapshot of your current chart, with all indicators and objects in the size of your chart.
        • All screenshots will be saved to the Folder of your terminal/MQL*/Files/VTP/
      23.  —- Button “ShowInfo” – Hides / Shows information labels of our panel from the chart. Turn on, turn off.
        • If you need to analyze the chart without unnecessary information, the “ShowInfo” button will help to hide all unnecessary information from the chart.

      Orders tab - Work with Pending and limit orders:

      1. Block PLACE – options for opening pending orders: Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit;
      2. Block DELETE – options for deleting pending orders: Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit;
      3. Distance – The distance in points for placing a pending order. 
        • As with TakeProfit StopLoss, this value can not be set to less than the minimum allowed on the server. 
        • The step of changing the distance can be adjusted in the expert advisor’s settings;
      4.  TakeProfit – TakeProfit for a pending order in points;
      5.  StopLoss – StopLoss for a pending order in points;
      6.  Lots – trading volume (in lots or percentages, depending on external settings) for a pending order;
      7.  “LifeTime” button – Order lifetime in minutes!
        • —— Lifetime in minutes works virtually for all pending orders.
        • —— After the LifeTime expires, the order will be deleted.
        • —— Attention! Works separately with the DayToExpiration option (Expiration time in days).
      8. GRIDs – the number of opened orders.
        • If there is more than 1, then the grid of pending orders is opened at Distance points from each other. The lot increment can be adjusted in the external settings.
      9.  —- “Step” button – Step of each next order in the grid!
        • —— Used in conjunction with the Grids parameter.
        • —— Allows you to set the step for the grid from the first pending order in the grid.
        • Attention! Distance parameter – This is the distance from the current price to the first pending order.
      10.  —- Button “CoefLot” – The CoefLotForGridOrders parameter from the parameters has been moved to the panel.
        • —— Multiplication factor of the next lot in the grid of pending orders when used on the Orders tab
        • Example: “CoefLot” = 2, Grid = 5, then lots will be opened like this: 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8, 0.16
      11. Target STOPLOSS / TAKEPROFIT – sets the general stop loss or take profit of all orders in one direction!
        • After clicking on the Target button, you can specify the price on the chart, and all the stop-loss or take profit of all orders will be set at this price!


      CLP tab - Work with the close function for total profit or loss.

      1. All Symbols – Use closing on all symbols.
      2.  XXXXXX only – Use closing only on the current currency pair on which the advisor is installed.
      3.  Separate BuySell – Use a separate closing for positions BUY and SELL.
      4.  Separate Order– Use a separate closing for each deal/position separately.
      5.  Profit $ -Turns on/off the closing on the total Profit in dollars or the deposit currency.
      6.  Profit p – Turns on/off the closing of the total Profit in points.
      7.  Profit % – Turns on/off the closing on the total Profit as a percentage of the current balance.
      8. Trail $ – distance from Profit $, at which the trailing of Profit started.
      9. Trail p – distance from Profit p, at which the trailing of Profit started.
      10. Trail % – distance from Profit %, at which the trailing of Profit started.
      11.  Loss $ – Turns on/off the closing for the total loss in dollars or the deposit currency.
      12.  Loss p – Turns on/off the closing of the total loss in points.
      13.  Loss % – Turns on/off the closing of the total loss in percent of the current balance.
      14.  Close if Profit or Loss ON – The closing function for total Profit or loss is ON
      15.  Close if Profit or Loss OFF – The closing function for total Profit or loss is OFF

      #tags Expforex, Vladon, Manual Trade , Trade Panel ,Panel Trade,Trade Utility ,Self Test ,Take Profit ,Tool Management ,Management Tool ,Forex helper ,Forex Trade ,Training virtual trade ,Quick Tool, Manual Tester, Manual Backtest,TesterPad, Tradepad, Virtual Trade Pad, Торговая панель , Trader Assistant ,CLP,CloseifProfitorLoss,Close Profit,Total Profit, Close if Profit or Loss , Trailing Profit, Smart Trailing Stop


      Reviews 88
      talavera.merced
      66
      talavera.merced 2026.01.09 18:59 
       

      He cambiado ordenador por rotura, trato de instalar en uno nuevo y dice que no quedan activaciones. Si el otro no funciona y no está en uso, no se puede usar el indicador en el nuevo? hay que comprarlo de nuevo?

      hurshid
      33
      hurshid 2024.09.25 20:25 
       

      👍

      MariolaCampos
      24
      MariolaCampos 2024.07.16 18:12 
       

      Mt5? Metatrader 5?

      Recommended products
      Smartility
      Syed Oarasul Islam
      Utilities
      This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
      All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
      Amir Atif
      5 (5)
      Utilities
      Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
      TradePilot
      Hossein Khalil Alishir
      Utilities
      TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
      Virtual Collider Manual
      IPA Investments LTD
      Utilities
      Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
      PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
      Jurii Kuvshinov
      Utilities
      Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
      Prop Firm Close All Orders
      Christian Paul Anasco
      Utilities
      Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
      ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
      Andrey Shvedov
      Utilities
      This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
      VN Trade Panel II
      Vyacheslav Nekipelov
      4 (1)
      Utilities
      The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
      TSTrendLineSymbol
      Salvatore Labriola
      Utilities
      Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
      Risk Commander
      Adisorn Soodkanueng
      Utilities
      Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
      The Secret of Dow
      Ng Eng Zhan
      Experts
      About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
      TP1 TP2 TP3 panel
      Denis Paul Richard Remanjon
      3.5 (2)
      Utilities
      TP1 TP2 TP3 panel is a simple tool designed for manual trading. It helps you to follow free or paid forex signals with multiple take profit (TP1 TP2 TP3). Fill the fields (volume, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3) in pips or price, press the ‘Sell’ or ‘Buy’ buttons and the program opens 3 identical orders. It also adds TP1 and TP2 lines on chart. When TP1 is reached, the program automatically closes order #1 and moves SL for order #2 and order #3 according to your settings. When TP2 is reached, the program aut
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
      Order and Risk Management MT4
      Volodymyr Hrybachov
      Utilities
      Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time. Has the following functions: 1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels; 2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels; 3
      Blue CARA MT4
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
      PendingGrid Panel
      Andrej Nikitin
      Utilities
      The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
      Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
      Gary Leon Patton
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
      Project Infinity
      Sergey Yarmish
      Experts
      The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
      Lucky Trade Panel MT4
      Nina Yermolenko
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
      Vizzion
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
      Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
      Francesco Rubeo
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
      PatternMMB
      Mikhail Bilan
      Indicators
      The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
      Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      4.76 (21)
      Utilities
      Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
      MT4 high accuracy indicators4
      Xue Hang Pan
      Indicators
      Indicator function This index buys and sells according to the color, using time is one hour,Please run the test on a 30-minute cycle It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP E
      Trading Helper
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      Utilities
      Trading Helper - Program for trading and money management. It works with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Comfortable trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Fixed percent method. The panel can select the lot size based on a predetermined risk 3. Trading with a fixed lot. In a few clicks, select a lot and open a Trade 4. Posi
      Impulses and Corrections 4
      Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
      Indicators
      "Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
      SG Opposit Grid MT4
      Hleb Smoliar
      Experts
      The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
      Noize Absorption Index MT4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
      Forex Trade Manager MT4
      InvestSoft
      4.98 (425)
      Utilities
      Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
      EA Super scalper universal
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      TradePanel MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.84 (89)
      Utilities
      Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
      MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
      Lukas Roth
      4.88 (41)
      Utilities
      MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
      Telegram To MT4 Copier
      Trinh Dat
      4.95 (40)
      Utilities
      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
      Discord To MT4 Receiver
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
      Dilwyn Tng
      5 (3)
      Utilities
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
      PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
      Custom Alerts MT4
      Daniel Stein
      5 (7)
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
      Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      4.09 (11)
      Utilities
      DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
      Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
      BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
      4.33 (15)
      Utilities
      This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
      RedFox Copier Pro
      Rui Manh Tien
      4.7 (10)
      Utilities
      Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
      Averaging Helper
      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
      Ultimate Extractor MT4
      Clifton Creath
      Utilities
      Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
      Custom Alerts AIO MT4
      Daniel Stein
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
      Hedge Trade
      Mothusi Malau
      Utilities
      ️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
      Telegram To MT4 Receiver
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      3.67 (6)
      Utilities
      Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
      Zone Trader MT4
      LEE SAMSON
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
      Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      Utilities
      Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
      Remote Trade Copier MT4
      Rashed Samir
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
      Trade Copier Pro
      Vu Trung Kien
      4.57 (14)
      Utilities
      Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
      TPSpro Trade PRO
      Roman Podpora
      4.67 (6)
      Utilities
      A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
      Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
      Sofiia Butenko
      Utilities
      If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
      DFGX Dashboard
      Tsvetan Tsvetanov
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
      EasyInsight AIO MT4
      Alain Verleyen
      4 (2)
      Utilities
      EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
      Forward Alert To Telegram
      Trinh Dat
      4.73 (11)
      Utilities
      The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
      Trading box Technical analysis
      Igor Zizek
      5 (37)
      Utilities
      Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
      Loss Recovery Trading Robot
      Quang Dung Pham
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
      Trading box Order Management
      Igor Zizek
      5 (35)
      Utilities
      Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
      Profrobotrading Channel EA
      Irina Cherkashina
      Utilities
      With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
      Vu Trung Kien
      3.86 (7)
      Utilities
      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
      ManHedger MT4
      Peter Mueller
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
      More from author
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.82 (34)
      Utilities
      Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.69 (65)
      Utilities
      Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
      Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3 (3)
      Experts
      Our team is thrilled to introduce Trading Robot, the cutting-edge Smart Trading Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader terminal. AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT5 . It leverages a smart algorithm and advanced trading strategies to maximize your trading potential. With 15 years of experience in trading exchanges and the stock market, we have developed innovative strategy management features, additional intelligent functions, and a user-friendly graphical inte
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
      VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.58 (72)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
      CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.87 (31)
      Utilities
      Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
      Profit or Loss Pad
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.27 (11)
      Utilities
      Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
      Exp SafetyLock PRO
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.57 (28)
      Utilities
      SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
      Exp TickSniper
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (30)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
      Exp Tick Hamster MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.59 (17)
      Experts
      Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
      Exp Assistant 5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.77 (122)
      Utilities
      Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
      FREE
      Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.27 (11)
      Experts
      Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 5. Builder of strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 4 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicat
      Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.5 (28)
      Utilities
      The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
      FREE
      Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.5 (6)
      Libraries
      Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
      FREE
      Averager FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.62 (13)
      Utilities
      Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend! Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions! They are increasing and decreasing the lot. A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test
      Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.06 (17)
      Experts
      Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
      Exp Swing
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.49 (57)
      Experts
      It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
      FREE
      Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      Experts
      The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
      Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.4 (10)
      Utilities
      Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
      FREE
      Exp4 Duplicator
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.5 (22)
      Utilities
      The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 4 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals ! Increases the lot of other EAs. The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Tes
      Exp THE X FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.79 (29)
      Experts
      Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
      Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.52 (27)
      Utilities
      Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts. # It is one of the best МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4   trade copiers today. #  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features. #  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT . #  The program can be run on multiple terminal b
      FREE
      Exp Assistant 4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.88 (76)
      Utilities
      AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
      FREE
      Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4 (5)
      Experts
      Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
      Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      2.33 (3)
      Experts
      AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
      Ind5 Extra Report Pad
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.76 (34)
      Utilities
      Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
      FREE
      Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.89 (19)
      Utilities
      The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
      FREE
      Exp5 Duplicator
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.75 (8)
      Utilities
      Expert Advisor Duplicator repeats trades/positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 5 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. It is possible to increase the lot size of the signals. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals! MQL5 Signal Lot Increase; The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying StopLoss, TakeProfit, use of trailing stop and much more.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To
      Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.89 (9)
      Indicators
      INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
      FREE
      Ind4 Extra Report Pad
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.62 (39)
      Utilities
      Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.        MT5 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex Analyzing
      FREE
      Filter:
      talavera.merced
      66
      talavera.merced 2026.01.09 18:59 
       

      He cambiado ordenador por rotura, trato de instalar en uno nuevo y dice que no quedan activaciones. Si el otro no funciona y no está en uso, no se puede usar el indicador en el nuevo? hay que comprarlo de nuevo?

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.01.10 02:33
      Lamentablemente, no es posible transferir una activación del ordenador antiguo al nuevo.
      Sin embargo, el producto incluye 10 activaciones.
      ¿Has utilizado ya las 10 activaciones?
      Jose Antonio Camara Martinez
      236
      Jose Antonio Camara Martinez 2025.05.28 18:10 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.05.29 03:42
      ¡Hola!
      Claro, puede habilitar la función para eliminar las órdenes pendientes una vez que se alcanza el beneficio total. Para ello, en la configuración del Asesor Experto (F7), establezca la opción en "true":
      CLP_DeleteStopOrders
      Eliminar órdenes pendientes cuando se cierra por “beneficio o pérdida total”.
      Esto garantizará que las órdenes pendientes se eliminen automáticamente al cerrarse la operación con ganancia o pérdida general.
      tehass
      29
      tehass 2025.03.02 15:56 
       

      it's not good workingin tester strategy...

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.03.02 16:59
      unfortunately, in the strategy tester there are big limitations in the panels. but these are limitations from metaquotes. I can't do anything.
      hurshid
      33
      hurshid 2024.09.25 20:25 
       

      👍

      MariolaCampos
      24
      MariolaCampos 2024.07.16 18:12 
       

      Mt5? Metatrader 5?

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.07.16 18:44
      💎 VirtualTradePad MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167
      Pongthep Laprom
      225
      Pongthep Laprom 2024.05.11 02:18 
       

      It's a very good tool. The seller answers questions and solves problems clearly.

      CLÉCIO ALVES
      33
      CLÉCIO ALVES 2024.05.02 21:09 
       

      Good afternoon!! I bought the one click product today, or around 11 am, in the MT4 version. However, the platform I am operating does not accept operations in less than 5 minutes. In this sense, you need to change the version to MT5. Can you help me? You can see that only 01 activation of the product was carried out.

      It is worth mentioning that the information in the product description is that it would work for any platform and broker and it didn't work!!

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.05.02 21:46
      you can write to the service desk, but if you have already completed the activation, the purchase cannot be canceled. These are the market rules, not mine. I don't have access to activation.
      Mohamedshah
      186
      Mohamedshah 2024.04.28 21:31 
       

      I have just purchased VirtualTradePad. I can see that the developer has put a huge effort and commitment to make the Virtual Tradepad perfect in all its parameters and functions available. I have checked many similar EA's in MQL5 and this the only EA I can recommend. Thank You! Vladislav Andruschenko for providing this robust EA at an affordable price.

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.04.29 12:53
      Thank you very much. )))
      Andy Aryanto
      323
      Andy Aryanto 2024.04.20 16:47 
       

      Very good! Have been using it for 3 days, it increases my profits! Thank you very much

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.04.20 17:11
      Thank you )))
      Gary
      56
      Gary 2024.03.28 09:25 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.03.28 09:27
      Hello.
      All updates are free. You can download them from the terminal.
      How to do it: Instructions: You can install/buy/update any advisor from the terminal/website: 🏬🏬🏬
      MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
      ▶️Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zT76FoAjX9A
      romeito_x
      46
      romeito_x 2023.10.27 16:16 
       

      I was happy with it until after using it for a while it started placing orders with a lot of LAG or delay. It has cost me a lot of money because when I open the operations the virtualpad does nothing for a few seconds and suddenly it enters a lot of operations because when I pressed for it to enter several operations it did not enter them and I tried again and it still did not enter them and Of course, when the virtualpad suddenly reacted, it gave me a lot of orders. It has been doing this for several weeks and it is not because of my computer since it is very powerful. An Intel i7900 cost me €2,500. It's because of the virtualpad. Any possible solution? thank you

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.12.17 14:01
      Hello. Do you have more info?
      Processing of chart events occurs on the MetaTrader terminal. After processing the “button” event, the order is sent to the server and the panel waits for a response.
      If you press the button several times, then the panel will send several orders to the server!
      jmparejog
      34
      jmparejog 2023.09.28 11:15 
       

      Hola. Sería posible añadir botones para el cierre de los buy y de los sell? Gracias.

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.09.28 11:26
      Hola. Lamentablemente no podemos agregarlo ahora. sin posibilidad.
      marlowyip
      87
      marlowyip 2023.09.04 02:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      lorrenzs
      71
      lorrenzs 2023.07.06 16:59 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.07.06 19:53
      I don't have the opportunity to freelance. The program algorithm does not change with the update. In 2023, I only updated the compilation on the latest build of the terminal. Everything else works the same as before.
      Navega2020
      35
      Navega2020 2023.02.01 12:21 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.02.01 12:51
      Hola.
      Instrucciones: Puede instalar / comprar / actualizar cualquier asesor desde el terminal / sitio web: 🏬🏬🏬
      MARKET MQL5.COM: ¿CÓMO INSTALAR EA desde la terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/742965
      ppseksraygm
      36
      ppseksraygm 2022.12.23 23:02 
       

      Good morning I can't download the virtual .. can you solve this for me? thanks

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.12.24 07:44
      Hello. What error you have ? Please write in discussion page.
      Instructions: You can install / buy / update any advisor from the terminal / website: 🏬🏬🏬
      MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
      Alexander Men
      1595
      Alexander Men 2022.12.21 20:43 
       

      Very useful too for manual scalping. Thank you

      Gregory Knobloch
      373
      Gregory Knobloch 2022.11.14 18:45 
       

      Vlad. Please test and upgrade this product. It has great potential but moving those yellow lines around to set stops and take profit does not work. It is too slow. this is a great concept but it seems that you are not testing your products in a live environment. Please help.

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.11.14 20:00
      Thank you. Unfortunately, at the moment I do not have a working tool for this project to do something.
      Salah Abdulla Abdul Alteneiji
      218
      Salah Abdulla Abdul Alteneiji 2022.06.26 19:19 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      554433221100
      20
      554433221100 2022.05.24 13:40 
       

      use in vps it remore itself

      ใช้งานใน vps แล้ว ea ไม่ทำงาน ไม่มีหน้าต่างแสดงอะไรขึ้นมาเลย

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.05.24 14:44
      Hello. Can you give me screenshot from ea logs ?
      12345
      Reply to review