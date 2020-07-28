Hedge Trader

Hedge Trader is a panel that helps traders who use the hedging strategy in their trading. The panel style in simple and intuitive, and have the necessary shortcuts a fast trader would need for fast order execution.


Features:

- Auto double the lot after executing an order. The user only specifies the initial order, then the panel will automatically double the lot after an order execution.

- Using basket for auto closing all orders on a predefined floating profit (with the possibility to turn it ON or OFF).

- In the case of not using the basket feature, there is the "Close All Orders" to manually close all orders.

- When closing orders either automatically via the basket feature or by using the "Close All Orders" button, the lot will be automatically reset to the initial lot.

- The panel can be dragged around the chart, and also can be minimized when not needed for better view of the chart.


For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90


Recommended products
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a tool designed for practicing and verifying trading strategies. This tool operates 24/7, including weekends and non-trading hours, and supports various expiration periods such as 30 seconds, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, creating an environment similar to real trading. It is compatible with external tools for analyzing entry results. Multiple templates can be saved easily, allowing for seamless testing from the online environment to the simulator. "Binary Lab Simulator"
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
TradePanel Close Order
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account: Balans - account balance Equity - account equity Margin - used margin Freemargin - free margin Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions Profit sell - t
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Crosshair
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. You
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Trading Assistant Manager
Issameddine Sebai
Utilities
Hello Traders, This EA tool help is very helpful in your risk money management, it helps to open pending & market orders based on your % risk from your equity or the amount risk chosen You can also set a TP and SL, Open price with the drawn horizontal lines of the EA. The EA can also close all orders with one click and set a trailing stop. You can find below more details in the video :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSHH_zojcsM&t=229s
Order Multiplier
Benjamin Zaufall
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This experts helps you with increasing your signal volume. Everytime the signal opens a trade, the experts creats a specific amount of copies of this trade. Evertime the signal closes a trade, the expert closes all the copies of the singal trade. Input parameters: - amount_of_copies: The amount of copies the expert should create - interval_in_seconds: How often the expert should look for new orders to copy or closed orders, to close copies - lot_size_of_copies: The lot size of the new copies
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilities
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Account Protector EA
Lai Kien Wai
Utilities
THIS EA WILL PROTECT YOUR ACCOUNT IN MANY WAYS  KEY FEATURES ARE :  1. CLOSE ALL TRADES IN ONE CLICK. 2. CLOSE ALL TRADES WHEN INPUT MENTIONED LOSS LIMIT REACH. 3. CLOSE ALL TRADES WHEN INPUT MENTIONED PROFIT LIMIT REACH. 4. IF REVERSE MODE IS ON THIS EA WILL TAKE OPPOSITE TRADES IF YOUR OTHERS EA MAKES LOSS OR MANUAL TRADING ALSO IF YOU ARE GETTING ALWAYS LOSS THEN YOU CAN SWITCH ON REVERSE MODE SO IT WILL TAKE OPPOSITE TRADES WHENEVER ANY TRADES PLACED IN YOUR ACCOUNTS. 5. FIX LOT SIZE 6. STOP
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
Local Server GMT Clock
Michal Herda
Utilities
Simply clock. Local time as default. There are possible to Select: Local Time /Server Time /GMT Time as input. Please take into account that the local time is the most accurate. However ,this clock always uses local time seconds, even If GMT / Server Time Is selected.  I solved it this way to get more accuracy. Delays can occur when changing minutes or hours, if local time is not selected.
FREE
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilities
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
TradeKeyboard50
Isaac Abrahan Hernandez Lopez
Utilities
TradeKeyboard50 is a platform in which you can operate your real and training account in a simple way through your pure computer keyboard without the need to interact with the screen. We developed the platform so that you can trade automatically, semi-automatically and manually, you can open, close, change TakeProfit and StopLoss in multiple financial instruments, from currencies, futures, stocks, CFDs, Cryptos, Shares, in any Metatrader 4 of any Broker. With the ability to display with differ
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilities
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Pulse Dashboard
Artem Filippov
Utilities
This indicator allows you to monitor the vitals of your account and notifies of some events, in accordance with user settings. Keep your finger on the pulse of trading. Control elements Main panel of the indicator shows the following values: chart symbol, bid/ask prices, spread, free margin, equity, total number of orders and total profit/loss. There are also two buttons: "Alarm" and "Mute". "Alarm" button starts up a timer, which will notify user in a period of time, defined in the settings. I
FREE
Guard channel
Alexandr Gershkevich
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor. A user draws a support or a resistance line in the form of a horizontal line or a trendline on a chart. A command in the format of UP|DN_xxxx:yyyy is specified in the line name; the Expert Advisor understands it as a signal to buy or sell setting a stop loss and a take profit. EA settings include a parameter with a lot size and a value for moving stop loss to breakeven. If stop loss = 0, the EA does not use breakeven. If this parameter is greater than zer
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Break Even Trailing EA
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
Break Even Trailing EA | Automated Breakeven & Trailing Stop Manager Break Even Trailing EA is a utility Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4/5, designed to automate profit protection for discretionary traders. This tool manages risk and locks in profits automatically after your manual entries, making your trading process more efficient and less stressful. The EA offers two powerful, selectable logic modes for securing profits, which you can use individually or in combination, depending on your
FREE
Trade Monitor Pro
Valery Sorrentino
Utilities
DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE **TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor** The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots. For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in
Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Utilities
Local Time Ruler (MT4) Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart , using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe . It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies. Key Benefits Displays true local time on the chart Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe Clean,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
More from author
ADX Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The ADX Indicator is known to be used to determine the trend direction. Not only that, but it also has deviation (+DI and -DI) that determine the direction of the trend as well. The role of the indicator is to spot the trend and its direction and generate signals accordingly. Indicator Settings: - ADX period : default is 14 periods (it works best with the timeframe H1). - Signal Width : the size of signals arrows. - Signal Distance : the distance of the signal arrow from the candle. - Signal co
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
MACD Trend Follower
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4 (3)
Indicators
The "MACD Trend Follower" is an indicator based on the MACD oscillator. It serves to spot the trend direction by giving it a fixed color until the trend changes (the trend direction colors are customizable). The default MACD settings for the indicator has been changed to adapt to the fast moving Forex market, but they can be changed to suit the trader. Recommended settings for the indicator : - MACD Fast EMA : 8 Periods. - MACD Slow EMA : 13 Periods. - MACD SMA : 5 Periods. Indicator inputs :
FREE
MTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
The "MTF Moving Average Panel" indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponential. - Movin
FREE
Simple MA Crossover
Mohamed Amine Talbi
2.75 (4)
Experts
This expert is very simple and basic, it is based on the crossover of 2 Moving Average of the choice of the user. The indicator settings can be customized to your need and way of trading. Expert Advisor Inputs: - Fast MA : The fast moving average. Default is set to 10. - Slow MA : The slow moving average. Default is set to 20. - Lot : The trading order lot. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips. - SL : The stop loss. Default has be
FREE
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Separate Moving Average with Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"Separate Moving Average" is a custom indicator made from the combination of 2 moving averages in a different window (the indicator window) for the goal of removing the clutter from the price chart, the indicator also has arrows to show the moving average cross either long or short. All the moving average parameters are customizable from the indicator input window.
FREE
Change Timeframe for All
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Utilities
The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
FREE
Hexa MA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
FREE
RSI Scalper Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The RSI Scalper Plus is an indicator based on the RSI oscillator with an algorithm that filters bad signals. The RSI is basically based on the Overbought and Oversold zones. The indicator generates BUY & SELL signals with arrows showing when to buy and when to sell. Signals can be set in the input menu : - An alert window : TRUE to show the alert windows, FALSE to hide it. - Push Notification : TRUE to send a push notification to mobile phone connected to the MT4, FALSE is default. - Email Notif
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
MACD Swing
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The "MACD Swing" custom indicator is based on the MACD oscillator with custom settings and an algorithm that both serves to generate signals of buy or sell depending on the market status. It also sends alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Signal arrow size : buy/sell signal arrow size (between 1 and 5). - Signal arrow distance from the candle : buy/sell
New Candle
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "New Candle" is an Expert Advisor that has an algorithm running beneath it that looks at price action. The EA is a market scalper, which means that trades run for a short period of time and the Take Profit is small, which is the definition of scalping. To the contrary of indicators which are lagging, price action is always running with the price. Best settings for the Expert Advisor : - Lot : It depends on the Account Balance. Default for the EA is 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : Take profit s
MA Cross Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "MA Cross Plus" EA is based on Moving Average crossovers as its name says. But what is special about this Expert Advisor is that it uses not one, but two algorithms to filter bad trades to the maximum. As all traders know, moving averages are a trend follow. And there is a saying "The trend is your friend". So, why go against the trend when you can ride the trend and profit from it, while avoiding the fake trend at the same time. The default settings of the EA are basic, and have been tested
Triple Candle EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Triple Candle" EA is based on the trend following indicator; the moving average. Even though indicators are lagging, but the algorithm behind the EA confirms the trend before riding it. The best timeframe for the EA is H1, and it works best with the EURUSD currency pair. EA Inputs : - MA period : The moving average to determine the trend direction. Default has been set to 34 periods. - MA method : The moving average calculation method. Default is Simple (SMA). - Lot : The lot used for the
Ultimate Scorpion Dashboard
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
Switching between multiple tabs, applying multiple indicators at the same screen. All this overloads the screen and consumes the system resources. The "Scorpion Ultimate Dashboard" comes with the solution, combining 12 indicators in a simple dashboard. It provides the trader with the ability to observe a currency pair from many indicators, and thus being able to glimpse many currency pairs in a short amount of time. The available indicators in the dashboard : - Moving Average Period 5 - Moving
Scorpion Binary
Mohamed Amine Talbi
1 (1)
Indicators
Trading Binary ? No problem, Scorpion Binary custom indicator helps you spot the entry points to the binary options (call / put). Indicator Inputs : - Signal arrow distance from the candle (in pips) - Signal arrow size (from 1 to 5) - call / put put signal color - Window pop up alert - Email alert - Push notifications Recommended Settings : - Timeframe : M1, M5, and M15 - Expiry time : 3 candles (3 minutes for M1, 15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15) For any suggestion, issues, or question.
Camel EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Camel EA" is based on Moving Averages. It confirms the uptrend or the downtrend, and enters the trade accordingly. It has been optimized to follow the trend. The recommended settings for the EA: Currency: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 EA Settings : Default settings are optimized to work best with the settings above. For other timeframes, these settings might need to be changed. EA inputs: - Fast moving average: a moving average that follows the price and smooths it to reduce market fluctuations -
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review