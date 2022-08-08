Close by percentage MT4

if "

", then consider all positions on the account simultaneously; if "

", then consider positions for different symbols separately; if "

", then consider positions with different magic numbers separately; if "

", then consider positions for different symbols and with different magic numbers separately (this is the same as using the "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" parameter in each Expert Advisor). Another model for accounting positions is "Select_trades =

". When choosing this model, ONLY positions with a magic number from the "One_given_magic_number" parameter for the chart symbol to which the utility is attached will be taken into account. And another model for accounting positions is "Select_trades =

"

. When choosing this model, the positions of all symbols will be taken into account simultaneously with the magic number from the "One_given_magic_number" parameter.