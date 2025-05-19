Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4

Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling.

The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, partial closes, and close-by operations. It is compatible with both demo and live accounts, trading or investor logins, and ensures recovery through a persistent trade memory system even if the EA, terminal, or VPS restarts. Multiple masters and slaves can be managed simultaneously with unique IDs, and cross-broker differences are handled automatically through prefix/suffix adjustments or custom symbol mapping.

Special Features:
  • Fast, Stable and Accurate
  • High Security, does not use potentially dangerous DLL and Webrequest
  • Copy from MT4 to MT5, Copy from MT5 to MT4, Copy from MT4 to MT4 and Copy from MT5 to MT5.***
  • Persistent Trades Memory
  • Auto Prefix/Suffix
  • Parital Close works for MT4/5
  • Close By
  • Reverse Trades
  • Blank copied trades Magic Number and Comments
  • Account Risk Management and Protection
  • Trailing Stop, Take Profit and Stop Loss Options
  • Trade based lot size and risk control
  • Better Price
  • Send Trade Signal Mobile MT4/5 and Telegram
  • And alot more! really !

Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

Stop loss and take profit can follow the master, remain unset, be defined in points, or be dynamically calculated using ATR or ADR factors. TP can also be set as a multiplier relative to SL. All settings respect broker-imposed StopLevel and FreezeLevel restrictions, ensuring trades execute without rejection.

Trade Filtering and Control

Trades can be filtered by symbols, magic numbers, and comments, with both inclusion and exclusion lists available. These lists can handle partial matches (e.g., “USD” for all USD pairs), or full definitions, providing granular control.

The copier also supports reverse copying, where buy trades become sells and vice versa, and allows traders to ignore master exits if they want to manage closures independently on the slave side. Pending orders can be copied or ignored, while both partial closes and close-by operations are detected and replicated accurately across platforms.

Copying Speed, Price Filters, and Sessions

Execution can be delayed intentionally using randomized timing to better suit prop firm requirements. Traders may also enable Better Price Logic, filtering entries by point distance, dollar value, ATR percentage, or ADR percentage, with tolerance windows and automatic SL/TP delta adjustment.

Time-based trade control is supported through two independent session filters, where trading can be restricted by day of the week and specific hours of the day. This allows precise alignment with trading schedules, news events, or prop firm restrictions.

Initial Sync and Volume Slicing

On startup, traders can choose whether to copy existing trades immediately, only profitable ones, only losing ones, or none at all. Trade volume can be adjusted not only through fixed, multiplier, and account-based modes (equity, balance, free margin, equity × leverage), but also by slicing into smaller positions. Slicing can be done by lot size or by trade count, with modes for overflow or remainder control, ensuring compatibility with strict broker lot size limits.

Drawdown and Equity Protection

Daily drawdown, overall drawdown, and equity protection features are included to protect trading accounts, especially in prop firm environments. Limits can be set by percentage or fixed dollar values, and when breached, the copier can automatically lock trading until the next day or until conditions reset. Protection can be applied against balance, equity, or initial account references, depending on prop firm rules.

Advanced Risk Management Tools

The copier includes a Trailing Stop engine with multiple methods: fixed points, ATR, or ADR. Trailing can be defined as a factor of SL, with customizable trailing steps, break-even levels, and engagement only on managed trades. Additionally, a Basket Close system manages groups of trades collectively, with global stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven, and commission/swap fee awareness. Basket management ensures strategies that rely on portfolio-level exits are handled seamlessly.

Lot sizes can also be controlled with min/max filters, while trade count filters allow setting a minimum or maximum number of active trades per symbol or across all trades, ensuring risk exposure remains within acceptable limits.

Magic Numbers, Comments, and Retry Logic

Copied trades can carry no magic number (blank), inherit the master’s magic number, or use a manually specified input. The same flexibility applies to trade comments: they may be blank, copied from the master, or set as a custom user-defined string. This ensures trades can be anonymous, traceable to their origin, or grouped under a unique identifier depending on the trader’s needs.  Unique feature of Copy Cat Copier is able to leave copied slave trade magic number and comment blank despite Master trade having them.

If any trade fails to copy due to broker restrictions or temporary connectivity, the copier automatically retries multiple times with fast execution logic, balancing reliability with performance. 

First Deposit and Indicators

The copier supports automatic detection of the first deposit to establish an accurate performance baseline, with the option to set it manually if preferred. ATR and ADR indicators are built-in for advanced stop loss, take profit, and volatility-based management, giving traders the ability to size and protect trades dynamically.

*** Purchase of both MT4 and MT5 versions are needed, if you need from/to copy MT4 to/from MT5.

Try Check-It-Out version to check out compatibilty of your brokers before your purchase

Erlon Diamante Neiva
288
Erlon Diamante Neiva 2025.11.23 21:12 
 

Execelente copiador, utilizo em várias contas financiadas. Não tem problema alguma quanto a execução das ordens. Recomendo!!

Grab
52
Grab 2025.09.15 16:47 
 

I been using Copy Cat Trade Copier MT4 for couple months now and honestly its the best copier I tried. What really blow me away is the Better Price logic. It don’t just copy a trade, it check the market price and sometimes give me a better entry than the master. That’s like having extra edge build right into the copier.

The functions are super fexible too. I can change lot sizing, symbol mapping, time filters, even risk controls. Its way more than just basic copy, it feels like a full risk management tool.

I tried other copiers before but nothing come close, this one really stand out as best in the market. For me its 5 stars no question.

Benson III
58
Benson III 2025.07.08 17:30 
 

Yo. I bought this copier end of last week for the "Close By" and partial close functions. Turns out it does those really well, and the copier is faster than other copiers Ive used (Im not joking). Im solely a guy that trawls through telegram looking for investor passes to login a copy. I have hundreds of active investor passes, some good, some crap. But going forward this is the copier Ill use cos its quick and smart. Doesnt seem to slow down my my PC like other ones (Ive used TS Copier for a few years but its super heavy on PC resources) so this is my new choice of copier to go fwd with. Im using mostly default settings, but have set pending orders to false. Only trade executions Ill have incase spreads and shit are different. Only other thing Ive found is this copier cant copy the source Comment the way I'd like, but the actual options, functions (including equity protector and copying is a 10/10. I bought the MORE version MT4 to get all the functions. Once you get it running its top banana. Oh andthe guy on user support is excellent as well, answered all my questions including user guide. 19/11 - Have just seen your reply - Most Welcome.

