Telegram To MT4 Copier
- Utilities
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- Version: 6.167
- Updated: 22 July 2026
- Activations: 10
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4 ( which you are member ) , also it can work as remote copier.
- Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, support to translate other language to English
- Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with multi channel, multi MT5
- Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.
- Support to backtest signal.
How to setup and guide:
- Let read all details about setup and download Telegram To MetaTrader Apps here
- The App is only support Windows, but not support for Windows 7 and lower, with VPS support Windows server 2012 R2 or higher.
- Recommend to all: try install demo version from market to your PC/ VPS because some time you maybe have problem with install EA as "Installation is failed"
- EA work with multi pairs so only attach EA to one chart for one channel ID
We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .
Telegram Signal Copier / Telegram Copier
This is my 2nd purchased. My 1st purchased was on the MT5 platform. As usual, Trinh Dat support is excellence. I have learned a lot on the settings from him in order to leverage the telegram signals handling. The product is excellence, flexible and very stable. 5