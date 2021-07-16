Telegram To MT4 Copier

4.95

The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4 ( which you are member ) , also it can work as remote copier. 

  • Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, support to translate other language to English
  • Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with multi channel, multi MT5
  • Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.
  • Support to backtest signal.

      How to setup and guide:

      • Let read all details about setup and download Telegram To MetaTrader Apps here
      • The App is only support Windows, but not support for Windows 7 and lower, with VPS support Windows server 2012 R2 or higher.
      • Recommend to all: try install demo version from market to your PC/ VPS because some time you maybe have problem with install EA as "Installation is failed" 
      • EA work with multi pairs so only attach EA to one chart for one channel ID

      We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .

      Telegram Signal Copier / Telegram Copier



      Reviews 53
      Alvin Chin
      585
      Alvin Chin 2025.09.05 01:30 
       

      This is my 2nd purchased. My 1st purchased was on the MT5 platform. As usual, Trinh Dat support is excellence. I have learned a lot on the settings from him in order to leverage the telegram signals handling. The product is excellence, flexible and very stable. 5

      narsi
      306
      narsi 2025.02.12 13:19 
       

      Excellent professional person.Very much recommended

      danetnini
      39
      danetnini 2024.10.17 15:46 
       

      J'ai loué l'ea pendant 1 mois pour le tester sur un compte démo, il est de loin le meilleur copier telegram, il faut bien comprendre tous les réglage et l'auteur répond rapidement à toutes les questions, il met régulièrement à jour son produit, bravo pour ce travail, je reviendrai vers ce produit des que j'aurai du capital à investir 😍👍

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      Filter:
      Alvin Chin
      585
      Alvin Chin 2025.09.05 01:30 
       

      This is my 2nd purchased. My 1st purchased was on the MT5 platform. As usual, Trinh Dat support is excellence. I have learned a lot on the settings from him in order to leverage the telegram signals handling. The product is excellence, flexible and very stable. 5

      Peter Tayor
      35
      Peter Tayor 2025.07.25 04:09 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      narsi
      306
      narsi 2025.02.12 13:19 
       

      Excellent professional person.Very much recommended

      Ashishkumar Hareshbhai Gandhi
      201
      Ashishkumar Hareshbhai Gandhi 2024.12.21 08:45 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      danetnini
      39
      danetnini 2024.10.17 15:46 
       

      J'ai loué l'ea pendant 1 mois pour le tester sur un compte démo, il est de loin le meilleur copier telegram, il faut bien comprendre tous les réglage et l'auteur répond rapidement à toutes les questions, il met régulièrement à jour son produit, bravo pour ce travail, je reviendrai vers ce produit des que j'aurai du capital à investir 😍👍

      Inakis Srl
      1101
      Enrico De Landerset 2024.10.02 10:14 
       

      I tried many EA but this is by far the best available in the market. plenty of customìzations available that you won't find all together in the other app. it's the state of art of TG copiers. The develper has helped in solving some issues and he's been extremely helpful. Don't waste your time with others EA

      Jesus36
      37
      Jesus36 2024.09.04 05:00 
       

      It's very good. Very easy to install and has many options to customize to your liking. Recommendation: Do not make changes to the lot of trades when you have open trades, this can cause them to be reopened, but this time without TP or SL defined.

      originon
      1515
      originon 2024.08.07 20:47 
       

      This is the Best Telegram to Metatrader Copier, I own both Mt4 and Mt5 Versions, Very flexible and has all the options to copy from any signal channel that you will lever need. Highly recommended!

      Kim Loon
      206
      Kim Loon 2024.06.10 12:19 
       

      05/06/2024 - Was able to copied the signal but encountered lagging issue when open trade. Not sure what is the root cause yet. Switching to another channel for forward testing.

      03/06/2024 - Rented a VPS near the broker location for forward testing. 1 EA, 1 chart, 1 Telegram copier.

      02/06/2024 - Purchased the EA after clarified some doubt with the author. Do note there was no documentation.

      faisalaldoseri
      110
      faisalaldoseri 2024.06.05 21:17 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      HAJIME HOSHI
      49
      HAJIME HOSHI 2024.04.22 16:26 
       

      thank you very much for releasing a wonderful EA. I appreciate it.

      Chong Wai How
      272
      Chong Wai How 2024.03.04 15:20 
       

      For any CFD or FX trader seeking a helping hand, Trinh Dat's Telegram To MT4 Copier is a revelation. This complete tool empowers us to leverage the knowledge of seasoned traders by seamlessly copying their signals directly into the MT4 platform. By following the strategies of proven winners, we can automate our trading and potentially unlock a new level of success. It's like having a team of experts whispering winning trades in our ears, 24/5 to 24/7. However, don't be soothed into a false sense of security by the tool's effectiveness. While it shines in execution most of the time, a comprehensive guide detailing the various settings the Expert Advisor (EA) offers would be a welcome addition. A little more hand-holding for new users would go a long way. But fear not, because here's where Trinh Dat truly impresses. This developer prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else. Regardless of our subscription tier, we can expect prompt and helpful responses to our inquiries. It's evident that Trinh Dat genuinely cares about the users' success, and that's a quality worth its weight in gold in the often-uncertain trading world. In conclusion, Telegram To MT4 Copier is a powerful tool that can potentially supercharge our CFD and FX trading. While a more detailed user guide would be ideal, the exceptional customer support from Trinh Dat more than compensates.

      flavio1kk
      20
      flavio1kk 2024.01.18 19:59 
       

      This EA is amazing to remove psychologic side and manage trades emotionless. It take partials based on rr, if you set it up. When provider says to enter in a trade, you can randomize the opening time as well as the closing, avoiding prop firms detection. You also can add pips to your entries and stop loss (covering spreads). It's a complete low-cost EA, compared to its competitors this is the best deal! The most important is the support, which is amazing! The seller answered every single question and helped me to solve them. 100% recommend it!

      Mohd Halem Bin Sani
      263
      Mohd Halem Bin Sani 2023.09.09 18:20 
       

      14/9/2023 I already purchase full version EA. tq seller for your endless support & guidance. Recommended use this EA 100%

      I like the additional function in the EA beside it mainly function copy signal from telegram as below;

      a) if hit TP1, SL move to entry

      b) if hit TP2, TP1 move to entry (become SL)

      c) pending signal can set the expiration limit (min 15min)

      d) can set order signal partially closed if hit TP1

      13/9/2023 I'm ready to purchase the EA Full, hope seller can give me discount:-)

      11/9/2023 my feedback, the EA work like magic as what been claimed. Seller very helpfull to solve all my query & doubt about the setting. Tq seller for this EA. Recommend 100%

      10/09/2023 rent this for 1 month. backtesting were smooth for signal copy from telegram to mt4. Hope will be have the same result next monday when market open!!!!

      zzf958
      337
      zzf958 2023.08.15 05:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Константин Крымцов
      25
      Константин Крымцов 2023.06.09 12:06 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Trinh Dat
      74845
      Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2023.06.10 01:58
      PM me
      Rolf Karlsson
      355
      Rolf Karlsson 2023.05.16 21:02 
       

      Really perfect app! It recognizes all signals even if there is any graphic ballast. And the author is very helpful, I recommend it!!!

      karel_j John
      61
      karel_j John 2023.05.13 16:19 
       

      Absolutely amazing product! It works flawlessly from the first setup, I like it and I recommend to anybody who wants to copy trades from Telegram Signal. And what I personally like and take it as a huge advantage is speed which Trinh Dat (programmer) is able to respond to questions and also implement the changes into the product. I requested the abillity to get the "comment" from the Signal, and he managed to implement and put in production within a day. What a fantastic job! Thank you

      Heimo Lechner
      938
      Heimo Lechner 2023.05.12 19:14 
       

      Ein richtig gutes Tool!!

      smiegelm
      19
      smiegelm 2023.05.07 19:31 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Trinh Dat
      74845
      Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2023.05.11 12:07
      PM me
      123
      Reply to review