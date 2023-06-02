Smart Keys Sniper Entry

This 2 in 1 trade manager is ideal for trading candle breakouts. It can cost average a trade by placing additional limit orders on pullbacks. This ensures you get the best price on all your positions and a higher RR on your wins. Risk is calculated by the most recently closed candle height. The trade assistant buttons help manage all manually placed orders.

Use it with any entry method; price action or indicators and for any trading style; scalping, intraday or swing trading.

Features:

Trade candle breakouts using limit orders.

Special cost average feature increases RR on wining trades.

Limit the number of orders taken at a time - reduces overtrading.

One of a kind feature of calculating risk and placing stoploss by candle timeframe.

Set take profit and secure partial profits by RR.

One Click to move stoploss to entry.

One Click to close partial positions.

Automatically closes all open trades when daily gain or loss percentage reached.