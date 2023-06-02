Smart Keys Sniper Entry
- Utilities
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Stephen Sanjeeve SahayamWelcome, and thanks for stopping by.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This 2 in 1 trade manager is ideal for trading candle breakouts. It can cost average a trade by placing additional limit orders on pullbacks. This ensures you get the best price on all your positions and a higher RR on your wins. Risk is calculated by the most recently closed candle height. The trade assistant buttons help manage all manually placed orders.
Use it with any entry method; price action or indicators and for any trading style; scalping, intraday or swing trading.
Features:
- Trade candle breakouts using limit orders.
- Special cost average feature increases RR on wining trades.
- Limit the number of orders taken at a time - reduces overtrading.
- One of a kind feature of calculating risk and placing stoploss by candle timeframe.
- Set take profit and secure partial profits by RR.
- One Click to move stoploss to entry.
- One Click to close partial positions.
- Automatically closes all open trades when daily gain or loss percentage reached.
WARNING!!!
- DO NOT purchase if you cannot or do not want to read the user manual. User manual available only in English.
- Before you purchase, test the FREE VERSION on strategy tester and familiarize yourself with each setting and how they work.
- I strongly recommend renting for 1 month and testing extensively to see if it's the right fit for your style of trading.
- You MUST test this trade manager on a demo account for at least 2 weeks before using on a live account.
- After purchase, please private message in mql5 for the User Manual and access to the Private Mentorship Group.
- The default settings are set to minimize drawdown and protect capital. You can change and test settings to suite a higher risk tolerance.
This tool is the perfect partner to the Price Action Entry Alerts indicator. It can also be used independently to trade any trading system.