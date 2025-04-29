Professional solution for copying trades between terminals.

RS Trade Copier is a reliable and flexible system for copying trading operations between MetaTrader 4 terminals. The program suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors, enabling high-precision trade replication with minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed locally within MT4, without external servers.

Developed since 2008, the software has undergone extensive testing and is used in live trading.

Key Features

Two modes: Provider and Client .

Automatic detection of active providers.

Flexible copying rules for each trading symbol.

Complete support for partial position closure .

Reverse : ability to invert trades.

Automatic symbol correction : automatic adaptation to different brokers.

Minimal latency : executes trades in fractions of a second.

Supports multi-terminal configurations.

Usage Examples

Copying to Multiple Accounts

One provider and unlimited number of clients.

Signal Aggregation

Multiple providers and one client.

Who Benefits from RS Trade Copier?

Traders managing client funds.

Signal providers and arbitrage systems.

Investors using multiple terminals.

Algo-traders replicating trades across multiple accounts.



RS Trade Copier Setup Guide





