Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier

5

Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds.

The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available.

Setup guide and application download: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988

How It Works

The Windows app connects to Telegram using your own API credentials — not a bot. This means it can read any channel, group or topic you are subscribed to, including private and VIP channels. When it detects a signal, it parses it and sends it to the EA. The EA resolves the symbol name according to your broker, calculates the lot size based on your risk settings, and opens the trade.

The entire process is automatic. You do not need to be in front of your computer.

  1. Open the app and log into Telegram (only the first time).
  2. Select which channels or topics you want to listen to.
  3. Press Start. The EA handles the rest.

Supported Signal Formats

The built-in signal parser recognizes a wide variety of formats used by real Telegram providers, with no configuration needed. It detects keywords in both English and Spanish, and also handles messages with heavy emoji decoration, Unicode bold text and mixed languages.

It correctly reads both US-style and European numeric notation, and automatically recognizes the most common indices.

The parser also handles update messages sent as a reply to the original signal: move to breakeven, close position, or change SL and TP. When a channel edits a signal to add or modify values, the EA applies the update to the correct position.

Smart filters built in:

  • Result summaries: performance and balance messages from the channel are ignored automatically so they are never confused with new signals.
  • Informational messages: alerts for target-reached events are identified as status and never processed as price changes on open positions.
  • Explicit breakeven: if a channel edits a signal so SL equals the entry price, the EA reads it as a move-to-breakeven instruction.
  • OCR support: channels that send signals as images are also supported. Requires installing Tesseract OCR (free, external).

Smart Symbol Resolution

The EA includes an alias table covering forex, metals, indices, oil and crypto, and automatically detects broker suffixes. The usual variants of each instrument are resolved with no configuration.

For non-standard cases, the app includes a Custom Symbol Matches dialog where you can map any token to the exact symbol name your broker uses.

Risk Management

Four risk modes available:

  • Fixed lot — always trades with the same lot size.
  • Percent of balance — risks a fixed percentage per trade. Requires SL in the signal.
  • Fixed money — risks a fixed amount per trade. Requires SL in the signal.
  • From signal — uses the lot size sent by the provider directly.

If the signal has no SL and you are using the percent or money modes, the EA uses a configurable fallback lot so the trade is not skipped.

Order Execution

Market vs pending orders. The EA automatically decides whether to open a market order or a pending order based on the distance between the signal's price and the current market. The threshold is configurable in pips.

Multiple take profits. When a signal includes several TP levels, you can choose to open one position per TP or use only the first one. You can also limit how many TPs are used.

Multiple entries. When a signal brings several entry prices, you can use only one or open an independent order per price.

Default SL and TP. If the signal does not include a Stop Loss, the EA applies one at a configurable distance from the entry price. Same for Take Profit.

Discard rules. You can choose to ignore signals without an entry price, or without a Stop Loss. Useful for prop firm rules.

Custom SL and TP Override

Sometimes the channel's SL and TP do not fit your risk plan. Custom SL and Custom TP let you completely override what the channel sends and always use your own fixed distance in pips from the entry price.

Each override is independent — you can force your own SL while keeping the channel's TP, or the other way around.

This is separate from the default SL and TP, which only act as fallback when the signal has none. Custom SL/TP always overrides.

Trade Management

Three independent functions you can enable separately or combine, to manage open positions without waiting for manual updates from the channel.

Partial close + breakeven. Automatically closes a percentage of the position when it reaches a profit in pips, then moves the Stop Loss of the remaining part to breakeven.

Standalone breakeven. Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once the trade reaches a configurable profit, without closing any part of the position.

Trailing stop. Dynamic Stop Loss that follows price at a fixed distance as the trade moves in your favour. Activates after a configurable threshold and keeps a configurable separation. Two optional behaviours: cancel related pending orders from the same channel when trailing triggers, or remove the TP from the position to let the move run as long as the trail holds.

Filters

Fine-grained control over which signals the EA executes:

  • Allowed symbols — trade only specific instruments.
  • Blocked symbols — ignore specific instruments.
  • Allowed channels — trade only signals from specific channels.
  • Blocked channels — ignore signals from specific channels.

Symbol filters support aliases. Channel filters use partial matching and also work on individual topics from forum-style channels.

These filters are especially useful when running multiple EA instances on different terminals, each processing a different set of channels or instruments.

Custom keywords. From the app you can add your own keywords for each action — useful for providers that use uncommon phrasing or other languages.

Multi-Terminal Support

The Windows app detects all MT4 and MT5 installations on your computer and lets you choose which terminals receive the signals. You can use the default shared mode or direct signals to a specific terminal — any mix of MT4 and MT5 is supported.

Combined with the EA's channel and symbol filters, this lets you run independent strategies on different accounts.

License covers 5 MT4/MT5 terminal activations per purchase.

Performance Panel

A visual panel rendered directly on your chart shows real-time statistics for every signal source: number of trades, win rate, net result and total pips. The panel updates automatically as trades open and close.

Interactive period buttons let you switch the analysis window with one click.

When you listen to a forum-style channel, each topic appears as its own row.

Update and Close Management

When a channel sends an update about a previous signal, the EA applies it to the correct position automatically. If the update is sent as a reply to the original Telegram message, the match is exact. If not, the EA finds the correct position by comparing symbol and prices.

Both open positions and pending orders are managed: a close command will close market positions and delete pending orders from the same signal.

Reliable subscriptions. If a channel admin renames the channel in Telegram, your subscription is preserved automatically. Channels that become inaccessible are cleaned up on refresh.

Support Bundle

A one-click button in the app packages the log, current configuration and recent EA logs into a single ZIP file, ready to attach to a support message. Sensitive data is stripped or masked before the file is created.

Requirements

  • Windows 10 or later (also works on any Windows VPS)
  • MetaTrader 4 terminal with AutoTrading enabled
  • A personal Telegram account (not a bot)
  • Telegram API credentials from my.telegram.org — free, obtained in 2 minutes

What You Get

  • The Expert Advisor — installed automatically from the MQL5 Market into your terminal.
  • The Windows application (.exe) — no installation required. Setup guide and download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988

The Windows application is required — it is the component that connects to Telegram and feeds signals to the EA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use it with any Telegram channel? Yes. The app uses your personal Telegram account, so it can read any channel you are subscribed to, including private and VIP channels. No bot token required.

Does it support forum-style channels with multiple topics? Yes. Each topic appears individually in the app and is tracked separately in the Performance Panel.

Does it work with channels that send images? Yes. Enable OCR in the Setup tab. Requires installing Tesseract OCR (free, external).

Can I listen to multiple channels at the same time? Yes. You can add and remove channels without stopping the listener. Each signal is tagged with its source channel or topic.

What if my broker uses a different symbol name? The EA resolves it automatically in most cases. For non-standard cases, use the Custom Symbol Matches dialog to map the token to the exact symbol your broker uses.

What if I need help troubleshooting an issue? Use the Support Bundle button in the app to generate a ZIP with logs and configuration, and attach it to a message via my MQL5 profile.

How many accounts can I use with one license? 5 different MT4/MT5 terminal activations per MQL5 Market purchase.

Is my Telegram account safe? Yes. The app uses the official Telegram API through your own credentials. It does not share data with third parties. Your session is stored locally on your computer.

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Reviews 4
pikachu879
39
pikachu879 2026.07.12 05:39 
 

This is a great utility, exactly what I have been looking for. It works perfect and is easy to set up. And the support from Sergio is excellent.

Modesta Margarita Drullard Barett
136
Modesta Margarita Drullard Barett 2026.05.06 12:48 
 

I bought it this morning and after a few minutes it was already running smoothly!!! I had a few problems but because I needed to put Default (all MT4/MT5) INSTEAD OF A SPECIFIC ONE (that didnt match so...) the software is smooth and light...love it!!! dunno if you can open the image but it's the panel in mt4. very cute tho!!! thanks sergio!!!!! LINK TO IMAGE: blob:https://web.telegram.org/ab89b4a8-dcd5-4d7d-9bea-b446511f9387

Have a problem with BE... it is triggered before tp1 and even if i put 110 pips with a 100 pips tp sometimes it put the trades in BE. I have to put it manually.

I would love it to enter the trades even is the signal is just SELL or BUY but it doesnt

Berwyn Riveral
1603
Berwyn Riveral 2026.05.01 15:24 
 

Have issues with keeping the settings after a VPS restart in the previous version but a quick message to the developer and he resolved the issue straightaway on the next version. So far it has been working as expected. It hasn't missed any trade yet.

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Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
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Utilities
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Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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4 (2)
Utilities
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
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4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
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Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
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5 (4)
Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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4.38 (16)
Utilities
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FFx Watcher PRO
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Utilities
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The VIZUALIZER
Charles Harper
Utilities
THE [VIZUALIZER] is a MetaTrader (MT4) Script designed to visualize an account history. It will read the account statement and then will visualize the positions on chart in form of rectangles, showing the OpenTime, OpenPrice, CloseTime and ClosePrice. Generally, it has been developed to analyze the trading history, to observe how risky the particular positions were, allowing you to analyze the trading strategy from the account statement. It is working with standard MS Excel CSV files It is visua
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilities
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
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pikachu879
39
pikachu879 2026.07.12 05:39 
 

This is a great utility, exactly what I have been looking for. It works perfect and is easy to set up. And the support from Sergio is excellent.

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.07.12 10:42
Thank you very much!
Modesta Margarita Drullard Barett
136
Modesta Margarita Drullard Barett 2026.05.06 12:48 
 

I bought it this morning and after a few minutes it was already running smoothly!!! I had a few problems but because I needed to put Default (all MT4/MT5) INSTEAD OF A SPECIFIC ONE (that didnt match so...) the software is smooth and light...love it!!! dunno if you can open the image but it's the panel in mt4. very cute tho!!! thanks sergio!!!!! LINK TO IMAGE: blob:https://web.telegram.org/ab89b4a8-dcd5-4d7d-9bea-b446511f9387

Have a problem with BE... it is triggered before tp1 and even if i put 110 pips with a 100 pips tp sometimes it put the trades in BE. I have to put it manually.

I would love it to enter the trades even is the signal is just SELL or BUY but it doesnt

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.05.06 14:54
Thank you very much! If you have any problems, please send me a private message and I'll try to help you out. P.S. The image isn't showing up.
Berwyn Riveral
1603
Berwyn Riveral 2026.05.01 15:24 
 

Have issues with keeping the settings after a VPS restart in the previous version but a quick message to the developer and he resolved the issue straightaway on the next version. So far it has been working as expected. It hasn't missed any trade yet.

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.05.06 14:52
Thank you very much!
mmswe
461
mmswe 2026.04.30 00:42 
 

I have tested few days and working very well! Copied trade to MT4 almost immediately from multiple TG Signals. Support from Sergio is also amazing. Just get this App to copy your trades easily. This is really a great App guys believe me!

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.05.06 14:52
Thank you very much!
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