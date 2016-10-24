HotKeys MT4

3

This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in percentage of available funds.


Features

  • Works on any account type and broker.
  • Easy and intuitive interface.
  • Can be moved around the workspace and placed in any convenient location.
  • When restarted, stores its location and entered parameters.
  • Consumes minimal CPU resources.
  • Hot keys - you can assign any hot keys for opening/closing position/positions, except those that are predefined in the terminal.
  • Instant reaction of the program to pressing the "Hot keys"


Working with the tool

  • Main window features two input fields. The first one displays the current lot size to be opened when pressing the appropriate hot keys. The second one displays the entered percentage of the trading volume auto calculation or zero. In the latter case, a fixed trading volume is used.
  • Settings window allows entering CTRL + any key, SHIFT + any key combinations or single keys. In order to enter the hot key, click the necessary field. "Press Key" message will appear (the program is waiting for the assigned key to be pressed). After pressing the necessary key, click the mouse cursor anywhere on the current chart. In order to remove a combination, click the hot key input field to clear it. Now, click on any empty space of the current chart.

Attention: The panel interface does not support monitor resolutions higher than 1980p.

You can download the demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751046

If you need more trading functions, FastTrade utility might interest you. It features hot keys as well.



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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Fast Trade MT4
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This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
Fast Trade MT5
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This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
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This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
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Wayne Chxn
37
Wayne Chxn 2024.04.25 07:20 
 

Not work when Symbol with special character, eg. GBPUSD(£).

Michael Tamilio
221
Michael Tamilio 2022.10.19 03:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nico170
113
Nico170 2022.02.21 11:39 
 

Absolutely terrible! This EA is completely broken, defective, and essentially useless. The Creator (who is rude and rarely even responds) refuses to fix any of the problems, which include a super slow response time (leading to huge losses occasionally when the hotkeys fail to place an order or enter the market late), the EA randomly vanishing from MT4 (whereupon one must completely uninstall and reinstall MT4), the EA suddenly becoming extremely tiny (rendering any attempt to change the parameters useless as the text is too small to read), and others. Don't buy this and waste your money whatever you do!!

Alexey Valeev
8145
Reply from developer Alexey Valeev 2022.02.21 12:24
First they ask for additional activations for the product, when their own have already been spent, and after refusal makes such statements. There is not a single problem in the program, if there is any error, it is corrected as soon as possible.
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