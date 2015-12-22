Exp SafetyLock PRO

SAFETYLOCK for MetaTrader 4 is a premium trade-protection utility built to defend open positions against sharp market reversals by placing an opposite safety order automatically.



As soon as a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) opens a position, SAFETYLOCK for MT4 creates a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) in the opposite direction.

If the market moves against the original trade, the pending order is triggered and forms a protective lock, helping the trader control drawdown and organize recovery logic more effectively.

The Expert Advisor allows you to manage the position with flexibility: close the original trade, trail the activated safety position, expand the lock with a larger lot, or combine several safety-management scenarios depending on market conditions.

SAFETYLOCK for MT4 also supports dynamic movement of the pending order price, so the protection structure can follow the market in real time and stay relevant while price action evolves.

Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 protection logic with SAFETYLOCK — a premium 2026 solution for smarter locking, cleaner recovery management, and stronger trade control.

Parameters basic (Full description of the parameters in our blog)

MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – Defines the execution interval of the algorithm in milliseconds (default: 1000 = 1 second).

– Defines the execution interval of the algorithm in milliseconds (default: 1000 = 1 second). SymbolMonitoring – If set to ALL_SYMBOL, the EA monitors all symbols and all trades on the account, regardless of the chart where it is attached.

– If set to ALL_SYMBOL, the EA monitors all symbols and all trades on the account, regardless of the chart where it is attached. Type_Monitoring – Defines which trade types should be monitored: BUY, SELL, or ALL.

– Defines which trade types should be monitored: BUY, SELL, or ALL. Magic_Monitoring – Specifies the magic number of trades to monitor. Multiple values can be entered separated by commas.

– Specifies the magic number of trades to monitor. Multiple values can be entered separated by commas. Comment_Monitoring – Filters trades by comment before creating a safety order.

– Filters trades by comment before creating a safety order. Min_Lot_Monitoring – Sets the minimum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0.

– Sets the minimum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0. Max_Lot_Monitoring – Sets the maximum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0.

– Sets the maximum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0. SafetyPosMonitoring – Enables monitoring of trades previously opened by the SafetyLock Expert Advisor.

– Enables monitoring of trades previously opened by the SafetyLock Expert Advisor. StopLosse – Sets the Stop Loss level for SafetyLock pending orders.

– Sets the Stop Loss level for SafetyLock pending orders. TakeProfite – Sets the Take Profit level for SafetyLock pending orders.

– Sets the Take Profit level for SafetyLock pending orders. MNLOT – Multiplier for the lot size of SafetyLock pending orders.

– Multiplier for the lot size of SafetyLock pending orders. StopOrderDeltaifUSE – Distance in points for placing SafetyLock pending orders from the original position.

– Distance in points for placing SafetyLock pending orders from the original position. NumberofStopOrder – Number of SafetyLock pending orders to place for one monitored trade.

– Number of SafetyLock pending orders to place for one monitored trade. DistancefromStopOrders – Distance in points between pending orders when several safety orders are used in sequence.

– Distance in points between pending orders when several safety orders are used in sequence. ModifyOrdPend – Enables dynamic modification of pending order prices so the safety structure can follow live market movement.

– Enables dynamic modification of pending order prices so the safety structure can follow live market movement. ModifyOrdPend_STEP – Step size in points for changing the pending order price.

– Step size in points for changing the pending order price. ReopenClosedSafetyOrders – Reopens SafetyLock pending orders after closure while the original trade is still active.

– Reopens SafetyLock pending orders after closure while the original trade is still active. Close_One_if_Safety_Closed_In_Profit – Closes the original trade if a previously closed SafetyLock trade has already generated enough profit to compensate for the current loss.

– Closes the original trade if a previously closed SafetyLock trade has already generated enough profit to compensate for the current loss. Close_One_if_Safety_More_profitable – Closes the original trade if the active SafetyLock trade becomes more profitable than the current loss of the original position.

– Closes the original trade if the active SafetyLock trade becomes more profitable than the current loss of the original position. CloseOneifStopsActive – Closes the original trade when the SafetyLock pending order is triggered and becomes an active market position.

– Closes the original trade when the SafetyLock pending order is triggered and becomes an active market position. CloseSafetyPositionsifclosed – Closes active SafetyLock trades automatically after the original trade has been closed.

– Closes active SafetyLock trades automatically after the original trade has been closed. Remove_TAKEPROFIT_ofOriginalifStopsActive – Removes the Take Profit from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated.

– Removes the Take Profit from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated. Remove_STOPLOSS_ofOriginalifStopsActive – Removes the Stop Loss from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated.

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