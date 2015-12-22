Exp SafetyLock PRO

4.57

SAFETYLOCK for MetaTrader 4 is a premium trade-protection utility built to defend open positions against sharp market reversals by placing an opposite safety order automatically.

As soon as a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) opens a position, SAFETYLOCK for MT4 creates a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) in the opposite direction.

If the market moves against the original trade, the pending order is triggered and forms a protective lock, helping the trader control drawdown and organize recovery logic more effectively.

The Expert Advisor allows you to manage the position with flexibility: close the original trade, trail the activated safety position, expand the lock with a larger lot, or combine several safety-management scenarios depending on market conditions.

SAFETYLOCK for MT4 also supports dynamic movement of the pending order price, so the protection structure can follow the market in real time and stay relevant while price action evolves.

Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 protection logic with SAFETYLOCK — a premium 2026 solution for smarter locking, cleaner recovery management, and stronger trade control.

  Version for MetaTrader 5 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

Parameters basic (Full description of the parameters in our blog)

  • MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – Defines the execution interval of the algorithm in milliseconds (default: 1000 = 1 second).
  • SymbolMonitoring – If set to ALL_SYMBOL, the EA monitors all symbols and all trades on the account, regardless of the chart where it is attached.
  • Type_Monitoring – Defines which trade types should be monitored: BUY, SELL, or ALL.
  • Magic_Monitoring – Specifies the magic number of trades to monitor. Multiple values can be entered separated by commas.
  • Comment_Monitoring – Filters trades by comment before creating a safety order.
  • Min_Lot_Monitoring – Sets the minimum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0.
  • Max_Lot_Monitoring – Sets the maximum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0.
  • SafetyPosMonitoring – Enables monitoring of trades previously opened by the SafetyLock Expert Advisor.
  • StopLosse – Sets the Stop Loss level for SafetyLock pending orders.
  • TakeProfite – Sets the Take Profit level for SafetyLock pending orders.
  • MNLOT – Multiplier for the lot size of SafetyLock pending orders.
  • StopOrderDeltaifUSE – Distance in points for placing SafetyLock pending orders from the original position.
  • NumberofStopOrder – Number of SafetyLock pending orders to place for one monitored trade.
  • DistancefromStopOrders – Distance in points between pending orders when several safety orders are used in sequence.
  • ModifyOrdPend – Enables dynamic modification of pending order prices so the safety structure can follow live market movement.
  • ModifyOrdPend_STEP – Step size in points for changing the pending order price.
  • ReopenClosedSafetyOrders – Reopens SafetyLock pending orders after closure while the original trade is still active.
  • Close_One_if_Safety_Closed_In_Profit – Closes the original trade if a previously closed SafetyLock trade has already generated enough profit to compensate for the current loss.
  • Close_One_if_Safety_More_profitable – Closes the original trade if the active SafetyLock trade becomes more profitable than the current loss of the original position.
  • CloseOneifStopsActive – Closes the original trade when the SafetyLock pending order is triggered and becomes an active market position.
  • CloseSafetyPositionsifclosed – Closes active SafetyLock trades automatically after the original trade has been closed.
  • Remove_TAKEPROFIT_ofOriginalifStopsActive – Removes the Take Profit from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated.
  • Remove_STOPLOSS_ofOriginalifStopsActive – Removes the Stop Loss from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated.
Dear friends and users of our EAs, please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
All updates to our forex software are free!
Developer of forex tools: Expforex
Vladon, Expforex, Safetylock, HEDGE,Lock,Locker,Hedger,OCO,BUYSTOP,SELLSTOP
Reviews 35
Steven Wong
77
Steven Wong 2024.10.27 11:59 
 

This tool is really very useful for protecting your account from bursting. You must tweak continuously to understand all it's function. Patience is the key to fully understand it. To the author, please consider making the Pending order in virtual mode as this would prevent on some brokers to flag this EA having hyperactivity due to the constant of modifying it's price due to trailing activity. Also if possible make this EA have TP and SL points all is in virtual mode and will hide from some unscrupulous broker's manipulation during high news impact. Just my 2 cents of advice.

Ir Moh Zainal Arifin
295
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin 2024.10.20 07:40 
 

excellent EA to use protect your capital. I am using this SafetyLock instead of Stop Loss and do something when reversal...

Joe Wolfen
45
Joe Wolfen 2024.09.22 13:24 
 

Good EA highly recommend, settings can be configured to suit your trading style. Takes time to backrest to get a settings to work with your trading strategy. This tool is important

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Filter:
polgasg32
34
polgasg32 2025.06.01 02:36 
 

i cannot install the product in my mt4 it keeps on prompting i have to pay when i already paid for the product

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.01 04:25
Please attach a screenshot of this error in the comments section.
Steven Wong
77
Steven Wong 2024.10.27 11:59 
 

This tool is really very useful for protecting your account from bursting. You must tweak continuously to understand all it's function. Patience is the key to fully understand it. To the author, please consider making the Pending order in virtual mode as this would prevent on some brokers to flag this EA having hyperactivity due to the constant of modifying it's price due to trailing activity. Also if possible make this EA have TP and SL points all is in virtual mode and will hide from some unscrupulous broker's manipulation during high news impact. Just my 2 cents of advice.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.10.27 12:14
Hello. Thank you for the review and suggestions. These may be virtual positions. I agree that many brokers interfere with the work of advisors. But I want to say that at the time of the news release, even a position may not open due to requotes. (This often happens with both stop loss and take profit). I have a mechanism for virtual orders. I need to think about it.
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin
295
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin 2024.10.20 07:40 
 

excellent EA to use protect your capital. I am using this SafetyLock instead of Stop Loss and do something when reversal...

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.10.27 12:14
Thank you
Joe Wolfen
45
Joe Wolfen 2024.09.22 13:24 
 

Good EA highly recommend, settings can be configured to suit your trading style. Takes time to backrest to get a settings to work with your trading strategy. This tool is important

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.10.27 12:15
Thank you
Stefan Constantinescu
977
Stefan Constantinescu 2023.05.24 15:12 
 

This tool is very useful. Too bad it is not created for the MT5 platform

Ricky Trader
85
Ricky Trader 2023.03.20 02:33 
 

NEWS?? UPGRADES?

Maik Siebel
801
Maik Siebel 2022.10.02 12:47 
 

One of the most important tools in my automated trading.

bigman22
20
bigman22 2021.11.01 14:32 
 

@Vladislav Andruschenko can we have a chat? please accept my request.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.11.01 14:39
Hello. Yes, you can add your questions I to discussion page of this ea.
Luis Leal
1067
Luis Leal 2021.10.13 22:18 
 

I haven't enough experience yet with all functions, but IS A SERIOUS TOOL! If you know about lock and hedging /covering positions, you will test the cost difference between the stop loss and a well configured lock. I bet on the lock. It's all about RRR, this is the tool for you.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.10.14 05:13
Thank you )
OALEX1
20
OALEX1 2021.04.01 04:17 
 

Очень плохой продукт Exp SafetyLock PRO!!! Настоящая головная боль. В тестере не работает, уж все отключил - все равно самостоятельно открывает сделки. Настроить не возможно! Купил чтобы как-то разобраться с просадкой, но это "БЕЗТАЛАННОЕ НЕДОРАЗУМЕНИЕ" вообще никак не среагировал. В общем пришлось закрывать убыток вручную + цена этой гадости. Два раза вообще просто сбрасывал свои комментарии чтобы не сопровождать убыточный ордер открытый им же, типа "я не я и лошадь не моя". ВЫВОД: "Exp SafetyLock PRO" ПОКУПАТЬ НЕЛЬЗЯ, НЕ РАБОТАЕТ КАК ЗАЯВЛЕНО В ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИИ, НИ ОДНОЙ ПОЛОЖИТЕЛЬНОЙ СДЕЛКИ ЗА 2 НЕДЕЛИ! ПРОСТО НИЧЕГО ХОРОШЕГО. ДУМАЮ, И ВСЕ ОСТАЛЬНЫЕ ПРОДУКТЫ ЭТОГО АВТОРА ТАКОГО ЖЕ ПЛОХОГО КАЧЕСТВА. ВСЕ ПОЛОЖИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОТЗЫВЫ - ЗАКАЗНЫЕ.

Very bad product Exp SafetyLock PRO !!! A real headache. It does not work in the tester, I turned everything off - it still opens deals on its own. It is not possible to customize! I bought it to somehow deal with the drawdown, but this "UNTALKED MISUSE" did not react at all. In general, I had to close the loss manually + the price of this muck. Two times I just dumped my comments so as not to accompany the unprofitable order opened by him, like "I am not me and the horse is not mine." CONCLUSION: "Exp SafetyLock PRO" CANNOT BE BUY, DOESN'T WORK AS STATED IN THE PRESENTATION, NOT A POSITIVE DEAL IN 2 WEEKS! JUST NOTHING GOOD. I THINK ALL OTHER PRODUCTS BY THIS AUTHOR ARE THE SAME BAD QUALITY.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.12.19 17:48
Этот советник предназначен для локирования позиций, путем установки противоположного отложенного ордера. В тестере сделаны условия, чтобы показfть: как эксперт открывает ордера. Я не видел вашего багрепорта , чтобы назвать причины вашей ошибки. Комментарии изменить нельзя. Єто невозможно в терминале Метатрейдер!!!!
Мне кажется, Ві говорите о другом советнике. Все мои отзіві реальніе. Здесь можно оставить отзів только тем, кто купил продукт!!!! This advisor is designed to lock positions by placing an opposite pending order. The tester contains conditions to show how the expert opens orders. I haven't seen your bug report to give reasons for your error. Comments cannot be changed. This is impossible in the MetaTrader terminal!!!!
It seems to me that you are talking about another adviser.
All my reviews are real. Here you can leave a review only for those who bought the product!!!!
sidneif
61
sidneif 2021.02.04 14:43 
 

Excellent EA! It has functions for different types of strategy and works very well. Developer is very attentive and provides the necessary support. Congratulations!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.02.04 14:44
Thank you.
Alexandre Jean Besnard
590
Alexandre Jean Besnard 2020.12.29 20:22 
 

Interesting idea ,but in fact it doesnt works , ICmarkets send me emails because they wanna ban my account if i use this ea .Tried several times , but the eea seems to send to much messages .

*No ideas about the messages the server receive , i just have emails from the broker that will ban me for hyperactivity

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.12.29 20:47
Hello. What message you have ?
you would wonder what exactly the problem is. perhaps change the parameters.
Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2020.11.14 22:57 
 

I would like to know how I can get some training on how to use this EA that I rented for the XAUUSD

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.11.16 07:32
Hello.
You can use the default settings to understand the principle and logic of my utility. Advisor Exp - SafetyLock PRO was written to protect such systems from misses not by blocking positions, but by installing oppositely directed pending orders.
It helps traders avoid a sharp market turn by placing an opposite pending order for an already open position.
Vasil lupanov
730
Vasil lupanov 2020.10.13 18:23 
 

You are great and great !!!!

Andreas Franz
439
Andreas Franz 2020.04.10 06:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

C4ptAwesome
92
C4ptAwesome 2019.08.21 21:21 
 

Absolutely great to secure your asset. Great manual and top developer!

kkonev981
89
kkonev981 2019.07.04 10:22 
 

Замечательная программа.

Mahen Weerakkody
265
Mahen Weerakkody 2019.04.23 12:25 
 

Excellent product

drnsf
1038
drnsf 2019.03.02 10:15 
 

The same good words for an excellent developer!

eriva
262
eriva 2019.01.13 11:08 
 

I use many products from Vladislav, the utilities are exceptional even if they require a bit of patience to find the right settings based on their use. Each reviewed utility is used in my real account. Vladislav is a kind and helpful person for any help required. Great Vladislav !!

12
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