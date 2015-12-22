Exp SafetyLock PRO
- Utilities
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Vladislav Andruschenko👋 Welcome to Expforex
I’m Vladislav, a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer creating MetaTrader tools since 2007.
Expforex develops practical trading solutions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5:
- Version: 26.605
- Updated: 5 June 2026
- Activations: 10
SAFETYLOCK for MetaTrader 4 is a premium trade-protection utility built to defend open positions against sharp market reversals by placing an opposite safety order automatically.
As soon as a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) opens a position, SAFETYLOCK for MT4 creates a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) in the opposite direction.
If the market moves against the original trade, the pending order is triggered and forms a protective lock, helping the trader control drawdown and organize recovery logic more effectively.
The Expert Advisor allows you to manage the position with flexibility: close the original trade, trail the activated safety position, expand the lock with a larger lot, or combine several safety-management scenarios depending on market conditions.
SAFETYLOCK for MT4 also supports dynamic movement of the pending order price, so the protection structure can follow the market in real time and stay relevant while price action evolves.
Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 protection logic with SAFETYLOCK — a premium 2026 solution for smarter locking, cleaner recovery management, and stronger trade control.
|Version for MetaTrader 5
|Full Description +DEMO +PDF
| How To Buy
|How To Install
|How to get Log Files
|How To Test and Optimize
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Parameters basic (Full description of the parameters in our blog)
- MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – Defines the execution interval of the algorithm in milliseconds (default: 1000 = 1 second).
- SymbolMonitoring – If set to ALL_SYMBOL, the EA monitors all symbols and all trades on the account, regardless of the chart where it is attached.
- Type_Monitoring – Defines which trade types should be monitored: BUY, SELL, or ALL.
- Magic_Monitoring – Specifies the magic number of trades to monitor. Multiple values can be entered separated by commas.
- Comment_Monitoring – Filters trades by comment before creating a safety order.
- Min_Lot_Monitoring – Sets the minimum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0.
- Max_Lot_Monitoring – Sets the maximum lot size of trades to monitor. Disabled when set to 0.
- SafetyPosMonitoring – Enables monitoring of trades previously opened by the SafetyLock Expert Advisor.
- StopLosse – Sets the Stop Loss level for SafetyLock pending orders.
- TakeProfite – Sets the Take Profit level for SafetyLock pending orders.
- MNLOT – Multiplier for the lot size of SafetyLock pending orders.
- StopOrderDeltaifUSE – Distance in points for placing SafetyLock pending orders from the original position.
- NumberofStopOrder – Number of SafetyLock pending orders to place for one monitored trade.
- DistancefromStopOrders – Distance in points between pending orders when several safety orders are used in sequence.
- ModifyOrdPend – Enables dynamic modification of pending order prices so the safety structure can follow live market movement.
- ModifyOrdPend_STEP – Step size in points for changing the pending order price.
- ReopenClosedSafetyOrders – Reopens SafetyLock pending orders after closure while the original trade is still active.
- Close_One_if_Safety_Closed_In_Profit – Closes the original trade if a previously closed SafetyLock trade has already generated enough profit to compensate for the current loss.
- Close_One_if_Safety_More_profitable – Closes the original trade if the active SafetyLock trade becomes more profitable than the current loss of the original position.
- CloseOneifStopsActive – Closes the original trade when the SafetyLock pending order is triggered and becomes an active market position.
- CloseSafetyPositionsifclosed – Closes active SafetyLock trades automatically after the original trade has been closed.
- Remove_TAKEPROFIT_ofOriginalifStopsActive – Removes the Take Profit from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated.
- Remove_STOPLOSS_ofOriginalifStopsActive – Removes the Stop Loss from the original trade once the SafetyLock pending order is activated.
Dear friends and users of our EAs, please add your ratings in the Reviews section.All updates to our forex software are free!Developer of forex tools: Expforex
This tool is really very useful for protecting your account from bursting. You must tweak continuously to understand all it's function. Patience is the key to fully understand it. To the author, please consider making the Pending order in virtual mode as this would prevent on some brokers to flag this EA having hyperactivity due to the constant of modifying it's price due to trailing activity. Also if possible make this EA have TP and SL points all is in virtual mode and will hide from some unscrupulous broker's manipulation during high news impact. Just my 2 cents of advice.