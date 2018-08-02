Trade Assistant MT4

4.43

It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions.


Additional materials and instructions

Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account


Line function - shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit.

With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics before opening.

 

Risk management - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the size of the Stop Loss order.

It allows you to set any size of Stop Loss and at the same time to observe the set risk.

Lot calc button - enables/disables risk calculation.

In the Risk field set the necessary value of risk in percent from 0 to 100 or in the deposit currency.

On the Settings tab select the variant of risk calculation: $ Currency, % Balance, % Equity, % Free Margin, % Custom, % AB prev Day, % AB prev Week, % AB prev Month.

 

R/TP and R/SL - sets the relation of Take Profit to Stop Loss.

This allows you to set the size of the profit relative to the loss.

For example 1: 1 - this means the size of TP = SL,

2 : 1 - this means that the TP is twice as big as the SL.

RR - on/off the ratio.

 

Orders management

  • The panel supports market and pending orders.
  • Trade time manager - opening or closing by time.
  • Close position by parts - closes a part of the order as a percentage of the set volume.
  • Trailing Stop - 7 options for managing Stop Loss orders (in pips, Fractals, MA, Parabolic SAR, ATR, Partial Close, High Low Bar).
  • Breakeven - moving the Stop Loss to a level without a loss.
  • Limit Order Trailing - moves the Limit Order following the market price at a distance.
  • OCO Order - function of cancellation of several pending orders, if one of them is activated.
  • Virtual pending orders.
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit - Hide SL TP.
  • Closing of positions by order type.
  • Closing of positions when a specified profit is reached.


Additional functions

  • Symbol switch - changes the symbol of the current chart (or it is enabled separately for all charts).
  • Hotkeys - trade functions and chart control are available.
  • Notification when support and resistance lines are broken.
  • Screenshot of the chart - when clicking the button on the toolbar or automatically.



Reviews 255
JEAN-GUY LAURENT
21
JEAN-GUY LAURENT 2026.03.31 18:43 
 

Plus d'un an que je cherche une solution, je trade en scalpant, je prends des positions de quelques secondes ou minutes, avec MT4 dans ces conditions pas le temps de calculer lot et stoploss quand la position est en négatif c'est mode panique et espoir soit attendre que le prix revient au niveau de ma position soit couper et là dilemme. Avec Trade assistant il calcule directement mon lot et mon stoploss a ma prise de position, il vaut mieux perdre 1% de ton compte que ton compte complet et croyez moi c'est ce qui m'est arrivé très souvent

patfrain2001
19
patfrain2001 2026.02.10 09:01 
 

What is the EX5 (Set File) and the MQ5 (Source Code) for this EA?

Tjohns93
34
Tjohns93 2025.10.13 09:12 
 

Application au top, sincèrement continue comme ça, service après vente très réactif il réponds par message privé à toutes questions ou problème.

Recommended products
Order Panel 28
Pablo Sebastian Nequecaur
Utilities
Order Panel 28 — Professional Manual Execution Panel for MT4 Trade 28 forex pairs from a single on-chart panel — with automatic lot sizing, split entries, auto break-even, and stealth SL management. Order Panel 28 is a precision execution tool built for manual traders who want full control over their entries while eliminating the repetitive calculations that slow you down and cause mistakes. No indicators, no black-box signals — just a clean, fast panel that does the math so you can focus on you
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
Account X Ray Pro MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Utilities
See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Trade Shield
Damir Duseev
Utilities
Trade Shield – Innovative Solution for Automated Trade Management Description: Trade Shield is a powerful and flexible trading expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 , designed to automatically close trades based on predefined conditions. It analyzes volume sequences , monitors drawdown , and closes trades with specific comments when the conditions are met. The EA is built to enhance trading account security , prevent signific Advantages of Trade Shield Flexible Trade Monitoring Supports trackin
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Introduction Virtual TPSL Close M4 order management utility tool (expert adviser) manage your existing open positions made by another expert adviser you use or your manual opened orders and closes them with virtual take profit and stop loss levels. Adviser operates in complete virtual mode, no visual levels present more than a colored arrow object drawn when the monitored position been closed whether it's in profit or loss to mark it's closing position on chart if one open and present with the u
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Auto TP SL levels
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic SL and TP placement Levels   will   be   created   automatically   for   trades   that   do not yet have   SL  /  TP   levels   set   yet. It may be convenient if you execute trades from your mobile phone. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Auto-Levels, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]  
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilities
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
CyberTrader Assistant
Artem Filippov
Utilities
This tool simplifies routine trading tasks (like opening market orders, setting up pending orders, closing of all orders and orders by parameter), helps to control losses by use of break even stop and trailing stop, and adds a little bit of cyber punk edge to your trading Control Elements Left side of the panel includes: order counter (shows the number of orders); connection status sign (notifies if connection is lost); trade permission sign (notifies if autotrading permisiion is turned off); m
MultiLimitStop EA
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient Automation of cl
Sniper Trend Fusion
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
5 (1)
Indicators
Sniper Trend Fusion This indicator is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to simplify chart analysis and improve decision-making. It combines multiple proven techniques into a single system, helping traders identify trend direction, volatility, key price levels, and market structure without clutter. Instead of switching between multiple indicators, everything you need is integrated into one smooth and efficient interface. Key Advantages All-in-One System Combines trend, volatility, sup
FREE
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilities
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Auto Close Manager EA
Ademir Basso
Utilities
Auto Close Manager EA – Equity & Account Protection Utility Overview Auto Close Manager EA is a risk management utility for MetaTrader 4 designed to automatically close all open positions when a predefined floating profit or floating loss level is reached. This Expert Advisor does NOT open trades. It only monitors account equity and manages existing positions. The EA works with manual trades and can optionally include trades opened by other Expert Advisors. How It Works The EA continuously moni
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Fx Trading Assistant
Vu Duy Hoang
Utilities
Fx panel tool for manual trading. Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading! - For onclick trading: * Can set stop loss, take profit * Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade. * Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol * Can minimize panel for better watching price moving * Can trade with minimize panel - For pending order: * Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI * Can modify order and re-calculate profit +
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
More from author
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Trade Time Manager MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA opens and closes new orders on time. It can be used to implement trading scenarios of any complexity by creating a list of tasks.   There are two options for completing the task The task is executed on the specified date and time - it is executed once and is removed from the list. The task is executed with repetition on the specified day of the week and time - the task with repetitions is not removed from the list.   Panel settings Symbol - select the symbol for the trade function. Time -
Trade Time Manager MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
Utilities
The EA opens and closes new orders on time. It can be used to implement trading scenarios of any complexity by creating a list of tasks.   There are two options for completing the task The task is executed on the specified date and time - it is executed once and is removed from the list. The task is executed with repetition on the specified day of the week and time - the task with repetitions is not removed from the list.   Panel settings Symbol - select the symbol for the trade function. Time -
Filter:
Jahongir Yuldoshev
210
Jahongir Yuldoshev 2026.06.14 15:27 
 

Hello. I accidentally purchased Trade Assistant MT4. I am trading on MetaTrader 5. Is it possible to exchange it for the MT5 version or get a discount on the MT5 version? Thank you.

Fodetto
26
Fodetto 2026.06.01 17:15 
 

The product was working perfectly as always, but from one day to the next it stopped calculating the fixed stop loss in dollars. When I change the stop loss price, the cost of the stop loss also changes, and I want it to remain fixed. I don't understand why it stopped working.

Rude66
48
Rude66 2026.04.13 04:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeniy Kravchenko
158433
Reply from developer Evgeniy Kravchenko 2026.04.13 10:06
Write me a private message with a description of the problem
JEAN-GUY LAURENT
21
JEAN-GUY LAURENT 2026.03.31 18:43 
 

Plus d'un an que je cherche une solution, je trade en scalpant, je prends des positions de quelques secondes ou minutes, avec MT4 dans ces conditions pas le temps de calculer lot et stoploss quand la position est en négatif c'est mode panique et espoir soit attendre que le prix revient au niveau de ma position soit couper et là dilemme. Avec Trade assistant il calcule directement mon lot et mon stoploss a ma prise de position, il vaut mieux perdre 1% de ton compte que ton compte complet et croyez moi c'est ce qui m'est arrivé très souvent

patfrain2001
19
patfrain2001 2026.02.10 09:01 
 

What is the EX5 (Set File) and the MQ5 (Source Code) for this EA?

Ye Dwayy
33
Ye Dwayy 2025.11.21 04:30 
 

it says 10 activations but limited at 5 for me?

Tjohns93
34
Tjohns93 2025.10.13 09:12 
 

Application au top, sincèrement continue comme ça, service après vente très réactif il réponds par message privé à toutes questions ou problème.

44647419
24
44647419 2025.10.08 08:32 
 

Used it for years and its never let me down

hugo alves
23
hugo alves 2025.10.04 18:50 
 

awesome

mael3p
24
mael3p 2025.09.29 12:45 
 

A quoi ça sert de faire une MAJ pour ajouter des bugs... à croire que c'est fait exprès ! Quand on passe d'une paire à une autre, le STOPLOSS qui ne veut pas s'actualiser, ensuite c'est le LOT qui refuse de s'actualiser, et une fois que tu penses être enfin tiré d'affaire y'a une alerte pour confirmer ta position qui s'affiche et puis le temps d'appuyer sur "ok" ton trade par sans toi... Pourquoi vous avez changé ? C'était nickel, aucun bu facile à comprendre, c'était vraiment bien ! Et maintenant c'est remplie de bugs c'est plus que frustrant ! Je ne sais pas si vous vous rendez compte mais tout ça c'est un outil de travail c'est pas un jeu là. C'est honteux de proposer une MAJ comme celle-ci sur un outil qui est censé avoir autant de valeur

Kapil Sehrawat
372
Kapil Sehrawat 2025.09.17 13:58 
 

@EvgeniyKravchenko Trade Assistant v10.27 shows an “Execute the trade?” popup on every order. I’m a 3-year MT4/MT5 user and need to place multiple entries quickly on candle touch; this popup causes missed fills. Please remove the mandatory popup or add a simple toggle to disable it. When disabled, pressing Buy/Sell/Limit should execute immediately as it was present in your earlier versions. Thanks.

Eric Wolf
23
Eric Wolf 2025.08.27 15:06 
 

Does exactly as promised. Turns MT4 into Trading View so I can execute my trades visually from the chart rather than trying to calculate stops and targets. Nice EA

Thanh Chung
472
Thanh Chung 2025.08.21 13:23 
 

feature list is as described, one thing I feel very annoyed that I give 3 stars for reliability and usability is, it is almost if not always make the mt4 hang, everytime I try to resize the chart, or change to different pair within same chart with this tool loaded (switching pair methods that not using built in feature of this tool). Let me know if I am not alone having this issue.

fray514
19
fray514 2025.04.30 06:20 
 

Очень хороший помощник, со множеством полезных функций

AGG.
119
AGG. 2025.03.23 01:44 
 

It's the best of it's kind!!!

Hector Humberto Zamora
146
Hector Humberto Zamora 2025.02.22 09:48 
 

I changed my computer, and I want to download the Trade Assistant MT4 that I previously purchased and used on my old device, but it's not allowing me to do so. Can you please help me? It's a fantastic tool that has been very helpful in my trading journey. I appreciate your assistance.

Meinhard53
19
Meinhard53 2025.01.14 00:11 
 

Leider liegt keine deutsche Beschreibung vor, so daß man mit computer-Übersetzungen arbeiten muß und da kommt zu viel Blödsinn dabei heraus, so daß es keine Hilfe mehr ist. In der kurzen Zeit konnte ich durch Probieren lediglich einen Bruchteil des Programms ausschöpfen. Ist ja auch immer ein Risiko dabei, wenn was falsch einestellt ist oder gehandhabt wird..

Ibukunoluwa Michael Adebanjo
369
Ibukunoluwa Michael Adebanjo 2024.12.11 11:40 
 

Rating it lower for now as the calculation of profit in currency amount doesn't work for the following indices pairs (GER40, FRA40 and UK100). It's a good EA overall and I would definitely recommend when all pairs are displaying the right amount of currency profit/loss.

Pavol Kohutik
251
Pavol Kohutik 2024.11.27 12:00 
 

wondering if features like Close All Buy Only and close all sell only when it reaches a certain profit of that buy or sell orders. It is good when hedging non profit positions. Also, close profits only when it reaches a certain profit or break even of the most unprofitable or oldest trade / most difficult to close trade. So when profits reach same amount as hardest to close unprofitable trade. it would close the profitable trades and also the hardest-to-close trade at same time. I wish i can code as you :-) otherwise very good tool!

Mohamed Saucedo
38
Mohamed Saucedo 2024.10.11 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12345678...13
Reply to review