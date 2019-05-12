One Click Trader Real

One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button.

  • Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel
  • Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel
  • Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features
  • Left arrow hides the panel with additional features
  • Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders
  • Red SELL STOP button enables you to open short STOP pending orders
  • Red SELL LIMIT button enables you to open short LIMIT pending orders
  • Green BUY button enables you to open buy market orders
  • Green BUY STOP button enables you to open buy STOP pending orders
  • Green BUY LIMIT button enables you to open buy LIMIT pending orders
  • Light blue button PERCENT / LOTSIZE allows you to switch money management style:
  1. LOTSIZE allows you to trade with fixed lot
  2. PERCENT will adjust size of your trade to your current balance
  • SL – stop loss in PIPS, expected loss
  • TP – take profit in PIPS, expected profit
  • Pink button shows you current floating profit/loss for all opened sell trades or number of sell stop and sell limit pending orders. You can also use it to close all SELL STOP or SELL LIMIT trades.
  • Light green button shows you current floating profit/loss for all opened buy trades or number of buy stop and buy limit pending orders. You can also use it to close all BUY STOP and BUY LIMIT trades.
  • Khaki button shows current floating profit/loss on all trades or amount of all pending orders. You can also use it to close all trades.
  • Light blue button MARKET / STOP / LIMIT allows you to change order type:
  1. MARKET allows you to open trades at current market price
  2. STOP allows you to open BUY and SELL STOP with exact price or with OFFSET value, which allows you to place stop pending orders X points away from current market price.
  3. LIMIT allows you to open BUY and SELL LIMIT with exact price or with OFFSET value, which allows you to place limit pending orders X points away from current market price.
  • Light blue button PRICE / OFFSET:
  1. PRICE tells you, at which price STOP and LIMIT orders will be placed
  2. OFFSET allows you to place pending orders X points away from current market price.

Additional features panel:

  • TS button – turns trailing stop on and off (green – on, gray – off)
  1. START – level where TS is activated (in points)
  2. STEP – level, where Stop Loss price is modified (in points)
  3. STOP – level, where Stop Loss is stopped (in points)

Editing START, STEP and STOP is only possible when TS if off

  • BE button – turns break even on and off (green – on, gray – off)
  1. START – level where BE is activated (in points)
  2. STEP – level, where Stop Loss price is placed (in points)

Editing START, STEP and STOP is only possible when BE if off

  • CA (CloseAll) button – turns on and off the functions of automatic closing position on loss or profit (green color active, gray function inactive)
  1. PROFIT - profit on which all positions are closed; 0 closing for profit is not active; value in points or in amount depending on what option was selected in the showProfit variable
  2. LOSS - loss on which all positions are closed; 0 closing for loss is not active; value in points or in amount depending on what option was selected in the showProfit variable

Editing PROFIT or LOSS is not possible while CA is turned on.

  1. BUY & SELL button calculates profit / loss for all trades, both buy and sell, and if the CA function is enabled, it closes all trades in both directions.
  2. BUY | SELL button calculates the profit / loss separately for the buy trades separately for the sell trades and if the CA function is enabled, it closes trades in only one direction.


Additional settings are:

  • xPosition and yPosition, which allow you to change where OCT window is placed.
  • ShowProfit:
  1. CURRENCY – floating profit/loss in the account currency (swaps and commission included).
  2. PIPS – floating profit/loss in pips (swaps and commission included).
  • magicNumber – unique number that allows OCT to recognize its trades. Entering 0 will allow you to manage all trades, even existing ones.


One Click Trader can also be used in Strategy Tester in Visual Mode, which allows you to test every manual strategy even during the weekend.

If you are interested and would like to add some custom features, please message me at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fsap

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A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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