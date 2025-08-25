Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface.

It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies.

Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid

and orders in a customisable grid Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level

Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by moving average

Automatic breakeven function

Ability to set custom start prices for the grid

Manual grid launch via on-screen buttons

Visual control panel with buttons and editable fields directly on the chart

Optional recreation of orders after a timeframe change

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram: MQL5 Channel

Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey

Input Parameters

General

RecreateOrdersOnTFChange — recreate the grid when the timeframe changes ( true / false )

CustomBuyStartPrice — custom starting price for the Buy grid (used if > 0)

CustomSellStartPrice — custom starting price for the Sell grid (used if > 0)

PlaceOrdersOnAttach — place the grid automatically when the EA is launched

Grid Settings

numberOfBuyOrders — number of Buy orders in the grid

numberOfSellOrders — number of Sell orders in the grid

LotBuy — list of lot sizes separated by “/”, e.g. 0.01/0.02/0.03

LotSell — list of lot sizes for Sell orders

steps — distance between orders in points

MN — Magic Number to identify the EA’s orders

Stop Loss / Take Profit

StopLossPoints — stop-loss in points ( 0 = no SL)

TakeProfitPoints — take-profit in points ( 0 = no TP)

Breakeven

UseBreakeven — enable the breakeven function

BreakevenTriggerPoints — profit (in points) required to trigger breakeven

BreakevenProfitPoints — profit (in points) kept after breakeven

Trailing Stop

UseTrailing — enable trailing stop

TrailingMode — trailing stop mode: NoTrailing — disabled Classic — standard trailing stop ByCandles — based on previous candles ByIndicator — based on moving average (EMA)



Classic Trailing

TrailStart — minimum profit in points to activate trailing

TrailStep — step size for trailing

TrailDistance — trailing distance in points

Trailing by Candles

TrailCandleDelay — how many candles back to use

TrailFromHighLow — offset from the candle’s high/low in points

Indicator-Based Trailing

MA_Period — period for the EMA used in indicator-based trailing

Additional Settings

Slippage — maximum allowed slippage

NumberOfTry — number of attempts if order sending fails

Manual Mode

ManualBuyPrice — base price for a manually triggered Buy grid

ManualSellPrice — base price for a manually triggered Sell grid

On-Screen Buttons and Fields

Element Function Close Buy Closes all Buy market orders with the specified Magic Number. Close Sell Closes all Sell market orders with the specified Magic Number. Del Buy Deletes all Buy pending orders (Buy Stop and Buy Limit). Del Sell Deletes all Sell pending orders (Sell Stop and Sell Limit). Buy Launches a Buy grid from the price specified in editBuyPrice . Sell Launches a Sell grid from the price specified in editSellPrice . editBuyPrice Input field: manual starting price for the Buy grid. editSellPrice Input field: manual starting price for the Sell grid. editManualOrderCount Input field: number of orders to create when pressing the Buy/Sell buttons.

Notes

The EA operates only on the chart where it is attached.

Broker restrictions (StopLevel) are taken into account when placing orders.

If an error occurs (for example, Error 130 – invalid price), the EA automatically adjusts order prices and retries.

Smart Grid Set EA is a powerful tool for semi-automated grid trading, offering full risk control and a modern user interface.