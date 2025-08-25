Smart Grid set EA
- Utilities
- Sergey Batudayev
- Version: 1.42
- Updated: 25 August 2025
Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface.
It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies.Key Features
- Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid
- Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level
- Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by moving average
- Automatic breakeven function
- Ability to set custom start prices for the grid
- Manual grid launch via on-screen buttons
- Visual control panel with buttons and editable fields directly on the chart
- Optional recreation of orders after a timeframe change
Input Parameters
General
- RecreateOrdersOnTFChange — recreate the grid when the timeframe changes ( true / false )
- CustomBuyStartPrice — custom starting price for the Buy grid (used if > 0)
- CustomSellStartPrice — custom starting price for the Sell grid (used if > 0)
- PlaceOrdersOnAttach — place the grid automatically when the EA is launched
Grid Settings
- numberOfBuyOrders — number of Buy orders in the grid
- numberOfSellOrders — number of Sell orders in the grid
- LotBuy — list of lot sizes separated by “/”, e.g. 0.01/0.02/0.03
- LotSell — list of lot sizes for Sell orders
- steps — distance between orders in points
- MN — Magic Number to identify the EA’s orders
Stop Loss / Take Profit
- StopLossPoints — stop-loss in points ( 0 = no SL)
- TakeProfitPoints — take-profit in points ( 0 = no TP)
Breakeven
- UseBreakeven — enable the breakeven function
- BreakevenTriggerPoints — profit (in points) required to trigger breakeven
- BreakevenProfitPoints — profit (in points) kept after breakeven
Trailing Stop
- UseTrailing — enable trailing stop
- TrailingMode — trailing stop mode:
- NoTrailing — disabled
- Classic — standard trailing stop
- ByCandles — based on previous candles
- ByIndicator — based on moving average (EMA)
Classic Trailing
- TrailStart — minimum profit in points to activate trailing
- TrailStep — step size for trailing
- TrailDistance — trailing distance in points
Trailing by Candles
- TrailCandleDelay — how many candles back to use
- TrailFromHighLow — offset from the candle’s high/low in points
Indicator-Based Trailing
- MA_Period — period for the EMA used in indicator-based trailing
Additional Settings
- Slippage — maximum allowed slippage
- NumberOfTry — number of attempts if order sending fails
Manual Mode
- ManualBuyPrice — base price for a manually triggered Buy grid
- ManualSellPrice — base price for a manually triggered Sell grid
On-Screen Buttons and Fields
|Element
|Function
|Close Buy
|Closes all Buy market orders with the specified Magic Number.
|Close Sell
|Closes all Sell market orders with the specified Magic Number.
|Del Buy
|Deletes all Buy pending orders (Buy Stop and Buy Limit).
|Del Sell
|Deletes all Sell pending orders (Sell Stop and Sell Limit).
|Buy
|Launches a Buy grid from the price specified in editBuyPrice .
|Sell
|Launches a Sell grid from the price specified in editSellPrice .
|editBuyPrice
|Input field: manual starting price for the Buy grid.
|editSellPrice
|Input field: manual starting price for the Sell grid.
|editManualOrderCount
|Input field: number of orders to create when pressing the Buy/Sell buttons.
Notes
- The EA operates only on the chart where it is attached.
- Broker restrictions (StopLevel) are taken into account when placing orders.
- If an error occurs (for example, Error 130 – invalid price), the EA automatically adjusts order prices and retries.
Smart Grid Set EA is a powerful tool for semi-automated grid trading, offering full risk control and a modern user interface.