Smart Grid set EA

Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface.

It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies.

Key Features
  • Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid
  • Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level
  • Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by moving average
  • Automatic breakeven function
  • Ability to set custom start prices for the grid
  • Manual grid launch via on-screen buttons
  • Visual control panel with buttons and editable fields directly on the chart
  • Optional recreation of orders after a timeframe change

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:

Input Parameters

General

  • RecreateOrdersOnTFChange — recreate the grid when the timeframe changes ( true / false )
  • CustomBuyStartPrice — custom starting price for the Buy grid (used if > 0)
  • CustomSellStartPrice — custom starting price for the Sell grid (used if > 0)
  • PlaceOrdersOnAttach — place the grid automatically when the EA is launched

Grid Settings

  • numberOfBuyOrders — number of Buy orders in the grid
  • numberOfSellOrders — number of Sell orders in the grid
  • LotBuy — list of lot sizes separated by “/”, e.g. 0.01/0.02/0.03
  • LotSell — list of lot sizes for Sell orders
  • steps — distance between orders in points
  • MN — Magic Number to identify the EA’s orders

Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • StopLossPoints — stop-loss in points ( 0 = no SL)
  • TakeProfitPoints — take-profit in points ( 0 = no TP)

Breakeven

  • UseBreakeven — enable the breakeven function
  • BreakevenTriggerPoints — profit (in points) required to trigger breakeven
  • BreakevenProfitPoints — profit (in points) kept after breakeven

Trailing Stop

  • UseTrailing — enable trailing stop
  • TrailingMode — trailing stop mode:
    • NoTrailing — disabled
    • Classic — standard trailing stop
    • ByCandles — based on previous candles
    • ByIndicator — based on moving average (EMA)

Classic Trailing

  • TrailStart — minimum profit in points to activate trailing
  • TrailStep — step size for trailing
  • TrailDistance — trailing distance in points

Trailing by Candles

  • TrailCandleDelay — how many candles back to use
  • TrailFromHighLow — offset from the candle’s high/low in points

Indicator-Based Trailing

  • MA_Period — period for the EMA used in indicator-based trailing

Additional Settings

  • Slippage — maximum allowed slippage
  • NumberOfTry — number of attempts if order sending fails

Manual Mode

  • ManualBuyPrice — base price for a manually triggered Buy grid
  • ManualSellPrice — base price for a manually triggered Sell grid

On-Screen Buttons and Fields

Element Function
Close Buy Closes all Buy market orders with the specified Magic Number.
Close Sell Closes all Sell market orders with the specified Magic Number.
Del Buy Deletes all Buy pending orders (Buy Stop and Buy Limit).
Del Sell Deletes all Sell pending orders (Sell Stop and Sell Limit).
Buy Launches a Buy grid from the price specified in editBuyPrice .
Sell Launches a Sell grid from the price specified in editSellPrice .
editBuyPrice Input field: manual starting price for the Buy grid.
editSellPrice Input field: manual starting price for the Sell grid.
editManualOrderCount Input field: number of orders to create when pressing the Buy/Sell buttons.

Notes

  • The EA operates only on the chart where it is attached.
  • Broker restrictions (StopLevel) are taken into account when placing orders.
  • If an error occurs (for example, Error 130 – invalid price), the EA automatically adjusts order prices and retries.

Smart Grid Set EA is a powerful tool for semi-automated grid trading, offering full risk control and a modern user interface.

