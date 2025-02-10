BreakEven ProSync MT4

BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool

Overview

BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by automating stop-loss adjustments and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function.

The EA works by calculating the average price of all open positions and adjusting stop-loss to break-even at the trader’s discretion. It also provides tools for visualizing Total SL and Total TP levels and managing trade exits efficiently.

Key Features

Customizable HotKeys:

Market Buy

Market Sell

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

HotKeys for BreakEven and Close All positions alongside with the Buttons



Break-Even Functionality

Moves stop-loss to the break-even level when activated.

Automatically recalculates break-even price when new positions are added.

Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Synchronization

Ensures that all open trades for the selected symbol have the same stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Newly opened positions are automatically aligned with existing SL/TP settings.

Trade Exit Management

One-click function to close all open positions on the selected symbol.

Allows traders to exit trades quickly when needed.

Visual Trade Management Tools

Displays break-even, stop-loss, and take-profit lines on the chart for reference.

Lines and labels can be customized for color, thickness, and visibility.

Labels for Total SL , Total TP , Total Lot Size and current PNL on the chart

Customizable Interface

Buttons for break-even and Close all positions can be adjusted in terms of size, color, and position .

Traders can modify visual elements to fit their preferences.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 Markets: Compatible with Forex, indices, and commodities

Works on all timeframes

How to Use

Attach the EA to the desired chart in MetaTrader 4. Configure settings according to trading preferences. Manage SL/TP & Break-Even via the on-screen buttons. Monitor trades with real-time visual updates. Use Close All to exit positions when needed.

Pricing & Activation

One-time purchase: $60

$60 Activations: 5 activations

Note: The EA does not execute trades or generate trading signals. It is designed for trade management and risk control.

Support & Updates

Updates provided to maintain compatibility with MetaTrader 4.

Support is available through MQL5 messaging and comments.







