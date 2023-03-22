DrawDown Limiter MT4

5

Drawdown Limiter EA

You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account.

Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified. I am an EA automated trader, and I developed this utility to help me respect this rule, and I am proposing it here to help you too. This EA is ideal for protecting your balance if you are trading manually, via copy trading, or EA trading with a prop firm or on your own.

DrawDown limiter will help you in:

  1. Tracking the account drawdown
  2. Tracking the daily trader drawdown
  3. Prevent you from overtrading by limiting open position
  4. Alert you when you are taking high-risk trades
  5. Tracking your EA portfolio one by one
  6. And the most important is protecting your account from breaching the drawdown and overtrading threshold.

The expert advisor’s essential function is to monitor all the activities on the account, if it was a manual or automated trade by another expert advisor. In two clicks you can configure it. And once on your chart, you will first notice a "Traffic Lights" on your screen. It's "Traffic Lights" feature will keep you informed about the KPI in a simple graphical manner. The position and style of the traffic lights can is super customizable to match your chart's style.

"Draw Down Limiter" is designed to respect the major prop firm rules. The EA is compatible with FTMO. Please check how on this blog: FTMO rules compatible EA: DrawDown Limiter. If you are trading from the USA and you have FSA regulations to respect, DrawDown Limiter is compatible with the NFA FIFO rule. Please check the following blog for details:  DrawDown Limiter compliance with NFA Rule 2-43b FIFO rule


If you are interested to get a FREE EA that automatically toggle "Algo Trading" ON and OFF based on your drawdown, don't hesitate to contact me once you purchase DrawDown limiter to share it with you for free.

Need help or have questions? Check DrawDown Limiter User Guide

I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.


Reviews
studentspower
167
studentspower 2024.08.30 10:11 
 

everything I need. Fortunatly it didn't need to close yet. But the settings are very good for all kinds of prop firm requirements.

Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira
509
Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira 2023.10.10 21:13 
 

All right, thanks

Inakis Srl
724
Enrico De Landerset 2023.10.09 21:40 
 

5 stars to the product that is simply perfect and 5.000 stars for the Author and his fantastic support.!

Ultimate SMC
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.67 (6)
Experts
Ultimate SMC is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to act as a framework for traders using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC). If you are a smart money concept trader and want to enhance and automate your trading strategies, this EA is for you. It is designed to cater to advanced traders seeking a robust and versatile tool to implement precise and strategic trading maneuvers based on the smart money concept. The EA combines multiple sophisticated trading techniques and risk ma
FVG EA Pro
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.57 (30)
Experts
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Gravity Bands MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (1)
Indicators
Gravity Bands A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader. The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise. Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market: Where the trend is Where momentum is accelerating Where structure shifts happen Where price is fair or extendedWhen sessions activate and volatility begins It does not predict the market. It reveals the market. Gravit
Step Ahead
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.86 (14)
Experts
"Step Ahead" is the ultimate breakout expert advisor The basic strategy is trading breakouts from a time range. It takes a start time and an end time as inputs. The EA sets breakout trades at the end of the ranges and manages the trades via breakeven and trailing stops mechanisms. The trades will be closed if SL or TP hits, and you can configure to close all open trades and orders at a specific time as part of the range settings. The strategy requires an SL for each trade. It is not a risky stra
ICT Silver Bullet MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (21)
Indicators
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  Before version 2.2, this indicator was focused only on ICT Silver Bullet, but moving forward, we will include the different elements for smart money concept trading. This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on swing high and l
NewStorm
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
N ewStorm  is designed  mainly to trade after news events, and to open trades based on news results.  The EA can be used for swing trading by opening positions based on fundamental analysis with its SL and TP, or it can be used as scalper to profit from quick market move during the news to book some profit. An advanced grid recovery system is included that incorporates several advanced features such as ATR‐based grid spacing, dynamic lot allocation, smart drawdown reduction, trailing stops, and
ICT Silver Bullet MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (14)
Indicators
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is the most subjective way to do it. ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears  Swing High and low that are potential bu
Structure Blocks
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (4)
Indicators
Structure Blocks: a structured way to analyze market structure  This indicator is for you if you are a price action or smart money concept trader. It identifies market trends' ultimate highs and lows and intermediaries' swing lows and highs. It adjusts based on candles' body where most of the volume is, disregarding wicks. Need help or have questions? I am   Lio , don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve.  How it works: Each block consists of a move with
FREE
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
Trade The Box
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade the   BOX   It is the must-have utility to help you automate the execution of your trading plan, managing scale-up, partial profit booking, and trade managing. It is very intuitive. You need to load it on a chart, set your trading plan, select your range with the BOX, and double-click to activate the trades.   Trade the   BOX   will take it over, ensuring your trading plan is mechanically executed without deviation. As it is a bot handling your trades, Scalpers, you will adore this utilit
