Pulse Dashboard

This indicator allows you to monitor the vitals of your account and notifies of some events, in accordance with user settings. Keep your finger on the pulse of trading.


Control elements

Main panel of the indicator shows the following values: chart symbol, bid/ask prices, spread, free margin, equity, total number of orders and total profit/loss.

There are also two buttons: "Alarm" and "Mute". "Alarm" button starts up a timer, which will notify user in a period of time, defined in the settings. If the button is pressed again while the timer is active, it will be reset. "Mute" button disables all sound notifications (except timer).

This indicator also keeps track and notifies user of the following:
  • Connection – absence of connection with the server
  • Free margin – free margin level (level, defined in the settings)
  • Orders – Total number of orders (more or equal to the value, defined in the settings)
  • Profit – Profit (above value, defined in the settings)
  • Loss – Loss (above value, defined in the settings)
When User defined value is reached (or in case the connection is lost), the corresponding index will be highlighted, and sound notification will be given (if "Mute" button is not active). Sound notification remains active, and will be given periodically, according to settings, until the switch near the index is reset. Settings:
  • Background colour – Colour of the indicator panel
  • Main font colour – Main font colour
  • Font colour 2 – Auxiliary marks font colour
  • Max number of orders – Max number of order, at which notification is given
  • Inform of the profit reached – Profit, at which notification is given
  • Inform of the loss sustained – Loss, at which notification is given (value must be positive)
  • Free margin alert level – Free margin level, at which notification is given
  • Alarm period – Timer setting
  • Notifications period – Period for notifications


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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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CyberTrader Assistant
Artem Filippov
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This tool simplifies routine trading tasks (like opening market orders, setting up pending orders, closing of all orders and orders by parameter), helps to control losses by use of break even stop and trailing stop, and adds a little bit of cyber punk edge to your trading Control Elements Left side of the panel includes: order counter (shows the number of orders); connection status sign (notifies if connection is lost); trade permission sign (notifies if autotrading permisiion is turned off); m
CyberTrader Assistant Demo
Artem Filippov
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This is a demo version of CyberTrader Assistant tool. In demo version you cannot change lots value (it is set to the minimal value for the given symbol) and price rounding function for pending orders is unavailable This tool simplifies routine trading tasks (like opening market orders, setting up pending orders, closing of all orders and orders by parameter), helps to control losses by use of break even stop and trailing stop, and adds a little bit of cyber punk edge to your trading Control Ele
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