True Supply and Demand indicator - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes.

The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading.

The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels.

When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe.



Input parameters

Use_price label - on /off displaying the price icon near the level

Price Level Color - select the color of the price icon

Price Lebel Size - price icon size

Support / Resistant Level Color - select the color of the levels